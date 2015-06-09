normalize.css v3

Normalize.css is a customisable CSS file that makes browsers render all elements more consistently and in line with modern standards.

The project relies on researching the differences between default browser styles in order to precisely target only the styles that need or benefit from normalizing.

View the test file

Install

Download from the project page.

Install with Component(1): component install appleboy/normalize.scss

Install with Bower: bower install --save normalize-scss

Install with Npm: npm install --save node.normalize.scss

What does it do?

Preserves useful defaults, unlike many CSS resets.

Normalizes styles for a wide range of elements.

Corrects bugs and common browser inconsistencies.

Improves usability with subtle improvements.

Explains what code does using detailed comments.

How to use it

No other styles should come before Normalize.css.

It is recommended that you include the normalize.css file as untouched library code.

Browser support

Google Chrome (latest)

Mozilla Firefox (latest)

Mozilla Firefox 4

Opera (latest)

Apple Safari 6+

Internet Explorer 8+

Normalize.css v1 provides legacy browser support (IE 6+, Safari 4+), but is no longer actively developed.

Contributing

Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md

Acknowledgements

Normalize.css is a project by Nicolas Gallagher, co-created with Jonathan Neal.