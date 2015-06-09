Normalize.css is a customisable CSS file that makes browsers render all elements more consistently and in line with modern standards.
The project relies on researching the differences between default browser styles in order to precisely target only the styles that need or benefit from normalizing.
Download from the project page.
Install with Component(1):
component install appleboy/normalize.scss
Install with Bower:
bower install --save normalize-scss
Install with Npm:
npm install --save node.normalize.scss
No other styles should come before Normalize.css.
It is recommended that you include the
normalize.css file as untouched
library code.
Normalize.css v1 provides legacy browser support (IE 6+, Safari 4+), but is no longer actively developed.
Please read the CONTRIBUTING.md
Normalize.css is a project by Nicolas Gallagher, co-created with Jonathan Neal.