node.io

by node-js-libs
0.5.1 (see all)

A distributed data scraping and processing framework

npm
GitHub
CDN

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Note: this library is no longer maintained.

I wrote node.io in 2010 when node.js was still in its infancy and the npm repository didn't have the amazing choice of libraries as it does today.

Since it's now quite trivial to write your own scraper I've decided to stop maintaining the library.

Here's an example using request, cheerio and async.

var request = require('request')
  , cheerio = require('cheerio')
  , async = require('async')
  , format = require('util').format;

var reddits = [ 'programming', 'javascript', 'node' ]
  , concurrency = 2;

async.eachLimit(reddits, concurrency, function (reddit, next) {
    var url = format('http://reddit.com/r/%s', reddit);
    request(url, function (err, response, body) {
        if (err) throw err;
        var $ = cheerio.load(body);
        $('a.title').each(function () {
            console.log('%s (%s)', $(this).text(), $(this).attr('href'));
        });
        next();
    });
});

Happy scraping.

