A deadly simple flow control package for node.js

Description

The asynchronous nature of javascript is what makes it so powerful. However sometimes you just need to do stuffs synchronously without blocking the event loop. Stuffs like query database in a loop with ids to assemble a hash, compressing a bunch of files in groups and compare with the old ones. You could easily end up with nested callbacks without using a flow control package.

With node.flow you can set a work flow doing things one by one or in parallel, wait for all things are done in the parallel tasks to do the next task. You can set some default arguments for all tasks, giving each task its own arguments or pass task results to the next task as its arguments. The following code shows some base usage and the syntax of this package.

require ( './setup' ); var Flow = require ( '../../lib/flow' ); var mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ); var User = mongoose.model( 'User' ); var data = require ( './data' ); var flow = new Flow; var users = {}; flow.series( function ( next ) { User.remove( function ( err, count ) { next(); }); }); data.users. forEach ( function ( user ) { flow.parallel( function ( user, ready ) { new User( user ).save( function ( err, user ) { ready(); }); }, user ); }); flow.join(); data.names. forEach ( function ( name ) { flow.parallel( function ( name, ready ) { User.findOne({ name : name }, function ( err, user ) { users[ name ] = user; ready(); }); }, name ); }); flow.join(); flow.end( function () { console.log( users ); mongoose.disconnect(); });

Requires

Checkout package.json for dependencies.

Installation

Install node.flow through npm

npm install node .flow

Usage

Require the module before using

var Flow = require ( 'node.flow' );

new Flow( arg1, arg2, ... );

Start a new flow.

Arguments

arg1, arg2, ...

type : Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean desc : arguments to be passed to the new flow as defaults.

Example code

var flow = new Flow( 'bibi' , 22 , true );

Add series task to the flow stack.

Arguments

task

type : Function desc : Task function to be called in series.

arg1, arg2, ...

type : Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean desc : Arguments to be passed to the task function ( optional ).

Example code

var Flow = require ( 'node.flow' ); var flow = new Flow(); flow.series( function ( name, sort, next ) { User.find({ name : name }).sort( sort, -1 ).run( function ( err, users ) { next( users ); }); }, 'bibi' , 'created_at' );

Add parallel task to the flow stack.

Arguments

callback

type : Function desc : Task function to be called in parallel.

arg1, arg2, ...

type : Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean desc : Arguments to be passed to the task function ( optional ).

Example code

var Flow = require ( 'node.flow' ); var flow = new Flow(); flow.parallel( function ( name, sort, ready ) { User.find({ name : name }).sort( sort, -1 ).run( function ( err, users ) { ready( users ); }); }, 'bibi' , 'created_at' );

Set an end point for a group of parallel tasks.

Example code

var Flow = require ( 'node.flow' ); var flow = new Flow(); flow.parallel( function ( name, sort, ready ) { User.find({ name : name }).sort( sort, -1 ).run( function ( err, users ) { ready( users ); }); }, 'bibi' , 'created_at' ); flow.join();

flow.error( callback );

Error handler for in case there is any.

Arguments

callback

type : Function desc : Error handler to break the flow.

Example code

var Flow = require ( 'node.flow' ); var flow = new Flow(); flow.error( function ( err ) { console .log( err ); });

Call the tasks one after another in the stack.

Arguments

callback

type : Function desc : The last callback to be called at the very end after all tasks are done

arg1, arg2, ...

type : Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean desc : Arguments to be passed to the callback function ( optional )

Example code

var Flow = require ( 'node.flow' ); var flow = new Flow(); var users = {}; [ 'fifi' , 'jenny' , 'steffi' ].forEach( function ( name ) { flow.parallel( function ( users, name, ready ) { User.findOne({ name : name }, function ( err, user ) { users[ name ] = user; ready(); }); }, users, name ) }); flow.join(); flow.end( function ( users ) { console .log( users ); });

Arguments merge and overwrite

You can set some default arguments for all tasks, giving each task its own arguments or pass task results to the next task as its arguments. The priority is argements from last task > argements for each task > default argements . Which means default argements will be merge into argements for each task and finally merge into argements from last task than pass to the next task. However with parallel tasks it works a little different. Results from parallel tasks will be push to a stack, when all parallel tasks are done the result stack will be the first argument assign to argements for each task unless the result stack is empty. Checkout the parallel example for a clear view.

Chainability

You can either choose to chain your methods or not up to your personal taste. Both of the following syntax works.

flow.series( function ( ) { }).parallel( function ( ) { }).parallel( function ( ) { }).join(). series( function ( ) { end( function ( ) { }); flow.series( function ( ) { }); flow.parallel( function ( ) { }); flow.parallel( function ( ) { }); flow.join(); flow.series( function ( ) { }); flow.end( function ( ) { });

Examples

Checkout the examples folder for more details.

series

Demonstrate the basic usage of series task and syntax. We use setTimeout to simulate a time consuming io operation. We can see how the arguments are merged and overwrote in the example.

cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/series node run.js

parallel

Demonstrate the basic usage of parallel task and syntax.

cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/parallel node run.js

mongoose

Demonstrate how to clear the documents before inserting a bunch of records then finding some records with given conditions in a loop and show them without writing nested callbacks. Use both series and parallel tasks.

make sure your mongoDB is on cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/mongoose npm install -lf node run.js

Demonstrate how to compress a bunch of files in groups.

cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/node.packer npm install -lf node app.js

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 dreamerslab <ben@dreamerslab.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.