A deadly simple flow control package for node.js
The asynchronous nature of javascript is what makes it so powerful. However sometimes you just need to do stuffs synchronously without blocking the event loop. Stuffs like query database in a loop with ids to assemble a hash, compressing a bunch of files in groups and compare with the old ones. You could easily end up with nested callbacks without using a flow control package.
With node.flow you can set a work flow doing things one by one or in parallel, wait for all things are done in the parallel tasks to do the next task. You can set some default arguments for all tasks, giving each task its own arguments or pass task results to the next task as its arguments. The following code shows some base usage and the syntax of this package.
// setup db schema and connection
require( './setup' );
var Flow = require( '../../lib/flow' );
var mongoose = require( 'mongoose' );
var User = mongoose.model( 'User' );
var data = require( './data' );
// start a new flow
var flow = new Flow;
var users = {};
// delete all users before start
flow.series( function ( next ){
User.remove( function ( err, count ){
next();
});
});
// insert records from source data
data.users.forEach( function ( user ){
flow.parallel( function ( user, ready ){
new User( user ).save( function ( err, user ){
ready();
});
}, user );
});
// we must set an end point for parallel tasks
flow.join();
// find matching records
data.names.forEach( function ( name ){
flow.parallel( function( name, ready ){
User.findOne({
name : name
}, function ( err, user ){
users[ name ] = user;
ready();
});
}, name );
});
flow.join();
// print out records and disconnect
flow.end( function(){
console.log( users );
mongoose.disconnect();
});
Checkout
package.json for dependencies.
Install node.flow through npm
npm install node.flow
Require the module before using
var Flow = require( 'node.flow' );
Start a new flow.
arg1, arg2, ...
type: Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean
desc: arguments to be passed to the new flow as defaults.
var flow = new Flow( 'bibi', 22, true );
Add series task to the flow stack.
task
type: Function
desc: Task function to be called in series.
arg1, arg2, ...
type: Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean
desc: Arguments to be passed to the task function( optional ).
var Flow = require( 'node.flow' );
var flow = new Flow();
// Add a task function, the last argument in the task callback
// is always the next task
flow.series( function( name, sort, next ){
User.find({
name : name
}).sort( sort, -1 ).run( function ( err, users ){
// call the next series task
next( users );
});
// 'bibi' will be passed to the task function as the first argument `name`
// and 'created_at' will be the second argument `sort`
// you can series as many arguments as you want
}, 'bibi', 'created_at' );
Add parallel task to the flow stack.
callback
type: Function
desc: Task function to be called in parallel.
arg1, arg2, ...
type: Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean
desc: Arguments to be passed to the task function( optional ).
var Flow = require( 'node.flow' );
var flow = new Flow();
flow.parallel( function( name, sort, ready ){
User.find({
name : name
}).sort( sort, -1 ).run( function ( err, users ){
ready( users );
});
}, 'bibi', 'created_at' );
Set an end point for a group of parallel tasks.
var Flow = require( 'node.flow' );
var flow = new Flow();
flow.parallel( function( name, sort, ready ){
User.find({
name : name
}).sort( sort, -1 ).run( function ( err, users ){
ready( users );
});
}, 'bibi', 'created_at' );
flow.join();
Error handler for in case there is any.
callback
type: Function
desc: Error handler to break the flow.
var Flow = require( 'node.flow' );
var flow = new Flow();
flow.error( function ( err ){
console.log( err );
});
Call the tasks one after another in the stack.
callback
type: Function
desc: The last callback to be called at the very end after all tasks are done
arg1, arg2, ...
type: Function | String | Array | Object | Boolean
desc: Arguments to be passed to the callback function( optional )
var Flow = require( 'node.flow' );
var flow = new Flow();
var users = {};
// find users with the given names
[ 'fifi', 'jenny', 'steffi' ].forEach( function ( name ){
// assign 3 parallel tasks searching for users
flow.parallel( function( users, name, ready ){
User.findOne({
name : name
}, function ( err, user ){
users[ name ] = user;
ready();
});
}, users, name )
});
flow.join();
// print out the search results
flow.end( function( users ){
console.log( users );
});
You can set some default arguments for all tasks, giving each task its own arguments or pass task results to the next task as its arguments. The priority is
argements from last task >
argements for each task >
default argements. Which means
default argements will be merge into
argements for each task and finally merge into
argements from last task than pass to the next task. However with parallel tasks it works a little different. Results from parallel tasks will be push to a stack, when all parallel tasks are done the result stack will be the first argument assign to
argements for each task unless the result stack is empty. Checkout the parallel example for a clear view.
You can either choose to chain your methods or not up to your personal taste. Both of the following syntax works.
// chaining all methods
flow.series( function (){
// do stuffs ...
}).parallel( function (){
// do stuffs ...
}).parallel( function (){
// do stuffs ...
}).join().
series( function (){
// do stuffs ...
end( function (){
// all done callback
});
// seperate all methods
flow.series( function (){
// do stuffs ...
});
flow.parallel( function (){
// do stuffs ...
});
flow.parallel( function (){
// do stuffs ...
});
flow.join();
flow.series( function (){
// do stuffs ...
});
flow.end( function (){
// all done callback
});
Checkout the
examplesfolder for more details.
Demonstrate the basic usage of series task and syntax. We use setTimeout to simulate a time consuming io operation. We can see how the arguments are merged and overwrote in the example.
$ cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/series
$ node run.js
Demonstrate the basic usage of parallel task and syntax.
$ cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/parallel
$ node run.js
Demonstrate how to clear the documents before inserting a bunch of records then finding some records with given conditions in a loop and show them without writing nested callbacks. Use both series and parallel tasks.
# make sure your mongoDB is on
$ cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/mongoose
$ npm install -lf
$ node run.js
Demonstrate how to compress a bunch of files in groups.
$ cd /path/to/node.flow/examples/node.packer
$ npm install -lf
$ node app.js
