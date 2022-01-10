A port of jQuery.extend that actually works on node.js
None of the existing ones on npm really work therefore I ported it myself.
To install this module in your current working directory (which should already contain a package.json), run
npm install node.extend
You can additionally just list the module in your package.json and run npm install.
Then, require this package where you need it:
var extend = require('node.extend');
The syntax for merging two objects is as follows:
var destObject = extend({}, sourceObject);
// Where sourceObject is the object whose properties will be copied into another.
// NOTE: In this situation, this is not a deep merge. See below on how to handle a deep merge.
For information about how the clone works internally, view source in lib/extend.js or checkout the doc from jQuery
In order to force a deep merge, when extending an object, you must pass boolean true as the first argument to extend:
var destObject = extend(true, {}, sourceObject);
// Where sourceObject is the object whose properties will be copied into another.
See this article for more information about the need for deep merges in JavaScript.
Copyright 2011, John Resig Dual licensed under the MIT or GPL Version 2 licenses. http://jquery.org/license