A port of jQuery.extend that actually works on node.js

Description

None of the existing ones on npm really work therefore I ported it myself.

Usage

To install this module in your current working directory (which should already contain a package.json), run

npm install node .extend

You can additionally just list the module in your package.json and run npm install.

Then, require this package where you need it:

var extend = require ( 'node.extend' );

The syntax for merging two objects is as follows:

var destObject = extend({}, sourceObject);

For information about how the clone works internally, view source in lib/extend.js or checkout the doc from jQuery

A Note About Deep Merge (avoiding pass-by-reference cloning)

In order to force a deep merge, when extending an object, you must pass boolean true as the first argument to extend:

var destObject = extend( true , {}, sourceObject);

See this article for more information about the need for deep merges in JavaScript.

Credit

Jordan Harband @ljharb

License

Copyright 2011, John Resig Dual licensed under the MIT or GPL Version 2 licenses. http://jquery.org/license