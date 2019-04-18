Node.js interface to Zstandard (zstd)

Includes Zstd 1.0.0 version for Linux (x86-64, glibc >=2.19), Windows (32 and 64 bits), and Mac OS X (Darwin).

Interface

var zstd = require ('node-zstandard')

Compression

zstd.compress (inputFile, outputFile [, compLevel], callback)

zstd.compressFileToFile (inputFile, outputFile [, compLevel], callback)

inputFile : Path to the to file to be compressed.

: Path to the to file to be compressed. outputFile : Path to store the resulting compressed file.

: Path to store the resulting compressed file. compLevel : Compression level (default=3).

: Compression level (default=3). callback : Function to be executed on task completion. Follows Node.js (err, result) pattern, being result equal to outputFile when succeeded.

NOTE: Input and output files should be different. Output file is overwritten if it exists.

zstd.compress( './test' , './test.zst' , 3 , ( err, result ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log (result); });

compressStreamToFile (readableStream, outputFile [, compLevel], callback)

readableStream : Data Node.js Stream to be compressed.

: Data Node.js Stream to be compressed. outputFile : Path to store the resulting compressed file.

: Path to store the resulting compressed file. compLevel : Compression level (default=3).

: Compression level (default=3). callback : Function to be executed on task initialization. Follows Node.js (err, result) pattern, being result an EventEmitter that can emit the following events: error : Emitted when an error reading the stream or creating the compressed file occurred. Error message is provided. end : Emitted when task ended successfully.

: Function to be executed on task initialization. Follows Node.js pattern, being an EventEmitter that can emit the following events:

NOTE: Output file is overwritten if it exists.

zstd.compressStreamToFile(aReadableStream, './test.zst' , 3 , ( err, result ) => { if (err) throw err; result.on( 'error' , ( err ) => { throw err; } result.on( 'end' , () => { console .log ( 'Compression ended' ); } console .log ( 'Compression started' ); });

Decompression

inputFile : Path to the to compressed input file.

: Path to the to compressed input file. outputFile : Path to store the resulting decompressed file.

: Path to store the resulting decompressed file. callback : Function to be executed on task completion. Follows Node.js (err, result) pattern, being result equal to outputFile when succeeded.

NOTE: Input and output files should be different. Output file is overwritten if it exists.

zstd.decompress( './test.zst' , './test' , ( err, result ) => { if (err) throw err; console .log (result); });

decompressFileToStream (inputFile, writableStream, callback)

inputFile : Path to the to compressed input file.

: Path to the to compressed input file. writableStream : Node.js Stream where to output decompressed data.

: Node.js Stream where to output decompressed data. callback : Function to be executed on task initialization. Follows Node.js (err, result) pattern, being result an EventEmitter that can emit the following events: error : Emitted when an error involving streams or file decompression occurred. Error message is provided. finish : Emitted when finished writting decompressed data to output stream.

: Function to be executed on task initialization. Follows Node.js pattern, being an EventEmitter that can emit the following events:

zstd.decompressFileToStream ( './test' , aWritableStream, ( err, result ) => { if (err) throw err; result.on( 'error' , ( err ) => { throw err; } result.on( 'finish' , () => { console .log ( 'Decompression finished' ); } console .log ( 'Decompression started' ); });

decompressionStreamFromFile (inputFile, callback)

inputFile : Path to the to compressed input file.

: Path to the to compressed input file. callback : Function to be executed on task initialization. Follows Node.js (err, result) pattern, being result an EventEmitter that can emit the following events: error : Emitted when an error involving streams or file decompression occurred. Error message is provided. data : Emitted when a chunk of decompressed data is generated. Data is obviously provided. end : Emitted when decompression ended and all data events have been emitted.

: Function to be executed on task initialization. Follows Node.js pattern, being an EventEmitter that can emit the following events:

zstd.decompressionStreamFromFile ( './test' , ( err, result ) => { if (err) throw err; var decompressedData = '' ; result.on( 'error' , ( err ) => { throw err; } result.on( 'data' , ( data ) => { decompressedData += data; } result.on( 'end' , () => { console .log (decompressedData); } });

License

Apache 2.0