Node.js bindings for Zopfli compressing library. Compress gzip files 5% better compared to gzip.
It is considerably slower than gzip (~100x) so you may want to use it only for static content and cached resources.
npm install node-zopfli
or if you want zopfli binary globally
npm install -g node-zopfli
To gzip a file
zopfli file.txt
To compress a png file
zopflipng file.png out.png
var zopfli = require('node-zopfli');
fs.createReadStream('file.js')
.pipe(zopfli.createGzip(options))
.pipe(fs.createWriteStream('file.js.gz'));
Instead of
zopfli.createGzip, you can also use
new Zopfli('gzip', options);
var zopfli = require('node-zopfli');
var input = new Buffer('I want to be compressed');
zopfli.deflate(input, options, function(err, deflated) {});
zopfli.zlib(input, options, function(err, zlibed) {});
zopfli.gzip(input, options, function(err, gziped) {});
var zopfli = require('node-zopfli');
var input = new Buffer('I want to be compressed');
var deflated = zopfli.deflateSync(input, options);
var zlibed = zopfli.zlibSync(input, options);
var gziped = zopfli.gzipSync(input, options);
input is the input buffer
format can be one of
deflate,
zlib and
gzip
callback, if present, gets two arguments
(err, buffer) where
err is an error object, if any, and
buffer is the resultant compressed data.
If no callback is provided, it returns an A+ Promise.
deflate,
zlib and
gzip methods are aliases on
compress without
format argument.
Here are the options with defaults values you can pass to zopfli:
{
verbose: false,
verbose_more: false,
numiterations: 15,
blocksplitting: true,
blocksplittinglast: false,
blocksplittingmax: 15
}
Maximum amount of times to rerun forward and backward pass to optimize LZ77 compression cost. Good values: 10, 15 for small files, 5 for files over several MB in size or it will be too slow.
If true, splits the data in multiple deflate blocks with optimal choice for the block boundaries. Block splitting gives better compression.
If true, chooses the optimal block split points only after doing the iterative LZ77 compression. If false, chooses the block split points first, then does iterative LZ77 on each individual block. Depending on the file, either first or last gives the best compression.
Maximum amount of blocks to split into (0 for unlimited, but this can give extreme results that hurt compression on some files).
git clone https://github.com/pierreinglebert/node-zopfli --recursive
cd node-zopfli
npm install
mocha is used for tests, you can run them with:
npm test