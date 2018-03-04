openbase logo
nz

node-zoho

by Ahmader
0.0.39 (see all)

Zoho API access for NodeJS

Readme

Zoho CRM API REST wrapper for node.js

Build Status NPM version Code Climate Stories in Ready

Supports:

Currently a WIP, but feel free to ask how you can help.

CRM Modules Support:

Method Name Leads Accounts Contacts Potentials Events Tasks Notes
insertRecords
convertLead NA NA NA NA NA NA
getRecordById NA
getDeletedRecordIds NA
getMyRecords NA
getRecords NA
updateRecords NA
searchRecords NA
getSearchRecords NA
getSearchRecordsByPDC NA
deleteRecords
getRelatedRecords
getFields
updateRelatedRecords NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
uploadFile NA
downloadFile NA
deleteFile NA
uploadPhoto NA NA NA NA NA
downloadPhoto NA NA NA NA NA
deletePhoto NA NA NA NA NA
delink NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
getUsers NA NA NA NA NA NA NA
getModules NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

Example of use

var Zoho = require('node-zoho');

var zoho = new Zoho({authToken:'API-TOKEN'});
var records = [
  {
    "Lead Source" : "Site Registration",
    "First Name"  : "Test",
    "Last Name"   : "Testerson",
    "Email"       : "test@testerson.com",
  }
];

zoho.execute('crm', 'Leads', 'insertRecords', records, callback);

// to pass optional parameters
zoho.execute('crm', 'Leads', 'insertRecords', records, {wfTrigger: true}, callback);

var callback = function (err, result) {
  if (err !== null) {
    console.log(err);
  } else if (result.isError()) {
    console.log(result.message);
  } else {
    console.log(result.data);
  }
}

Contribute

All the code is coffescript, but we deploy compiled js to npm. If you want to help, checkout the git repo and submit a PR.

Release instructions

  1. Wait for TravisCI confirmation that latest merge passes tests.
  2. Run grunt release. This bumps the package.json version, creates npm-shrinkwrap.json, tags this version and pushes it.
  3. npm publish will compile the CoffeeScript and push the latest version to npmjs.org

NPM

Zoho CRM API Version 1.0 (EOL)

