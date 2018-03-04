Zoho CRM API REST wrapper for node.js
Supports:
Currently a WIP, but feel free to ask how you can help.
|Method Name
|Leads
|Accounts
|Contacts
|Potentials
|Events
|Tasks
|Notes
|insertRecords
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|convertLead
|✓
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|getRecordById
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|getDeletedRecordIds
|NA
|getMyRecords
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|getRecords
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|updateRecords
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|searchRecords
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|getSearchRecords
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|getSearchRecordsByPDC
|NA
|deleteRecords
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|getRelatedRecords
|getFields
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|updateRelatedRecords
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|uploadFile
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|downloadFile
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|deleteFile
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|NA
|uploadPhoto
|✓
|NA
|✓
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|downloadPhoto
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|deletePhoto
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|delink
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|getUsers
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|getModules
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
|NA
var Zoho = require('node-zoho');
var zoho = new Zoho({authToken:'API-TOKEN'});
var records = [
{
"Lead Source" : "Site Registration",
"First Name" : "Test",
"Last Name" : "Testerson",
"Email" : "test@testerson.com",
}
];
zoho.execute('crm', 'Leads', 'insertRecords', records, callback);
// to pass optional parameters
zoho.execute('crm', 'Leads', 'insertRecords', records, {wfTrigger: true}, callback);
var callback = function (err, result) {
if (err !== null) {
console.log(err);
} else if (result.isError()) {
console.log(result.message);
} else {
console.log(result.data);
}
}
All the code is coffescript, but we deploy compiled js to npm. If you want to help, checkout the git repo and submit a PR.
grunt release. This bumps the package.json version, creates npm-shrinkwrap.json, tags this version and pushes it.
npm publish will compile the CoffeeScript and push the latest version to npmjs.org