Zoho CRM API REST wrapper for node.js

Supports:

Currently a WIP, but feel free to ask how you can help.

CRM Modules Support:

Method Name Leads Accounts Contacts Potentials Events Tasks Notes insertRecords ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ convertLead ✓ NA NA NA NA NA NA getRecordById ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA getDeletedRecordIds NA getMyRecords ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA getRecords ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA updateRecords ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA searchRecords ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA getSearchRecords ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA getSearchRecordsByPDC NA deleteRecords ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ getRelatedRecords getFields ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ updateRelatedRecords NA NA NA NA NA NA NA uploadFile ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA downloadFile ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA deleteFile ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ NA uploadPhoto ✓ NA ✓ NA NA NA NA downloadPhoto NA NA NA NA NA deletePhoto NA NA NA NA NA delink NA NA NA NA NA NA NA getUsers NA NA NA NA NA NA NA getModules NA NA NA NA NA NA NA

Example of use

var Zoho = require ( 'node-zoho' ); var zoho = new Zoho({ authToken : 'API-TOKEN' }); var records = [ { "Lead Source" : "Site Registration" , "First Name" : "Test" , "Last Name" : "Testerson" , "Email" : "test@testerson.com" , } ]; zoho.execute( 'crm' , 'Leads' , 'insertRecords' , records, callback); zoho.execute( 'crm' , 'Leads' , 'insertRecords' , records, { wfTrigger : true }, callback); var callback = function ( err, result ) { if (err !== null ) { console .log(err); } else if (result.isError()) { console .log(result.message); } else { console .log(result.data); } }

Contribute

All the code is coffescript, but we deploy compiled js to npm. If you want to help, checkout the git repo and submit a PR.

Release instructions

Wait for TravisCI confirmation that latest merge passes tests. Run grunt release . This bumps the package.json version, creates npm-shrinkwrap.json, tags this version and pushes it. npm publish will compile the CoffeeScript and push the latest version to npmjs.org

Zoho CRM API Version 1.0 (EOL)