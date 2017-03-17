node-zip - Zip/Unzip files ported from JSZip
npm install node-zip
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
// The zip library needs to be instantiated:
var zip = new require('node-zip')();
// You can add multiple files by performing subsequent calls to zip.file();
// the first argument is how you want the file to be named inside your zip,
// the second is the actual data:
zip.file('file1.txt', fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'file1.txt')));
zip.file('file2.txt', fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'file2.txt')));
var data = zip.generate({ base64:false, compression: 'DEFLATE' });
// it's important to use *binary* encode
fs.writeFileSync('test.zip', data, 'binary');
You can also load directly:
require('node-zip');
var zip = new JSZip(data, options)
...
var zip = new require('node-zip')();
zip.file('test.file', 'hello there');
var data = zip.generate({base64:false,compression:'DEFLATE'});
console.log(data); // ugly data
var zip = new require('node-zip')(data, {base64: false, checkCRC32: true});
console.log(zip.files['test.file']); // hello there
var fs = require("fs");
zip.file('test.txt', 'hello there');
var data = zip.generate({base64:false,compression:'DEFLATE'});
fs.writeFileSync('test.zip', data, 'binary');
npm install -g jasmine-node
jasmine-node test
node-zip uses JSZip, please refer to their website for further information: http://stuartk.com/jszip/
David Duponchel @dduponchel
Feel free to send your pull requests and contribute to this project
MIT