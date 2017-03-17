openbase logo
node-zip

by Diego Araos
1.1.1 (see all)

node-zip - Zip/Unzip files ported from JSZip

Documentation
Downloads/wk

86.2K

GitHub Stars

216

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-zip

Installation

npm install node-zip

Usage

Complete example, zip multiple files

var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');

// The zip library needs to be instantiated:
var zip = new require('node-zip')();

// You can add multiple files by performing subsequent calls to zip.file();
// the first argument is how you want the file to be named inside your zip,
// the second is the actual data:
zip.file('file1.txt', fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'file1.txt')));
zip.file('file2.txt', fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'file2.txt')));

var data = zip.generate({ base64:false, compression: 'DEFLATE' });

// it's important to use *binary* encode
fs.writeFileSync('test.zip', data, 'binary');

You can also load directly:

require('node-zip');
var zip = new JSZip(data, options)
    ...

Zip text into file:

var zip = new require('node-zip')();

zip.file('test.file', 'hello there');
var data = zip.generate({base64:false,compression:'DEFLATE'});
console.log(data); // ugly data

Unzip:

var zip = new require('node-zip')(data, {base64: false, checkCRC32: true});
console.log(zip.files['test.file']); // hello there

Write to a file (IMPORTANT: use binary encode, thanks to @Acek)

var fs = require("fs");
zip.file('test.txt', 'hello there');
var data = zip.generate({base64:false,compression:'DEFLATE'});
fs.writeFileSync('test.zip', data, 'binary');

Testing

npm install -g jasmine-node
jasmine-node test

Manual

node-zip uses JSZip, please refer to their website for further information: http://stuartk.com/jszip/

Contributors

David Duponchel @dduponchel

Feel free to send your pull requests and contribute to this project

License

MIT

