node-zip - Zip/Unzip files ported from JSZip

Installation

npm install node-zip

Usage

Complete example, zip multiple files

var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); var zip = new require ( 'node-zip' )(); zip.file( 'file1.txt' , fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'file1.txt' ))); zip.file( 'file2.txt' , fs.readFileSync(path.join(__dirname, 'file2.txt' ))); var data = zip.generate({ base64 : false , compression : 'DEFLATE' }); fs.writeFileSync( 'test.zip' , data, 'binary' );

You can also load directly:

require ( 'node-zip' ); var zip = new JSZip(data, options) ...

Zip text into file:

var zip = new require ( 'node-zip' )(); zip.file( 'test.file' , 'hello there' ); var data = zip.generate({ base64 : false , compression : 'DEFLATE' }); console .log(data);

var zip = new require ( 'node-zip' )(data, { base64 : false , checkCRC32 : true }); console .log(zip.files[ 'test.file' ]);

Write to a file (IMPORTANT: use binary encode, thanks to @Acek)

var fs = require ( "fs" ); zip.file( 'test.txt' , 'hello there' ); var data = zip.generate({ base64 : false , compression : 'DEFLATE' }); fs.writeFileSync( 'test.zip' , data, 'binary' );

Testing

npm install -g jasmine-node jasmine-node test

Manual

node-zip uses JSZip, please refer to their website for further information: http://stuartk.com/jszip/

Contributors

David Duponchel @dduponchel

Feel free to send your pull requests and contribute to this project

License

MIT