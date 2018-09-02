openbase logo
node-zillow

by Richard Lucas
2.0.0 (see all)

Node wrapper for Zillow API

Readme

node-zillow Build Status Coverage Status

Node wrapper for the Zillow API

Getting Started

Install the module with: npm install node-zillow

var Zillow = require('node-zillow');

//Instantiate
var zillow = new Zillow('your zws-id', options);

var your-zws-id = process.env.ZWSID is the recommended way

Accepted options

https - default is false

None of this will make sense without reading the Zillow API Docs

Also be sure to follow the Zillow API terms of use and branding requirements

Documentation

Methods

get

  • Method for the entire zillow api
  • takes the name of the api call (i.e. GetSearchResults) -- refer to the Zillow API Docs, the lib/api-list.js, or see below
  • Returns a promise with the result
  • The eventual returned result is an object with the following properties: message, request, and sometimes response
  • Please Note: response property is NOT always included in the zillow api response

Following API Methods supported:

  • GetDeepSearchResults
  • GetUpdatedPropertyDetails
  • GetDeepComps
  • GetRateSummary
  • GetMonthlyPayments
  • GetDemographics
  • GetRegionChildren
  • GetRegionChart
  • GetSearchResults
  • GetZestimate
  • GetChart
  • GetComps

Examples

Example of all API calls through the get() method can be found in examples

var Zillow  = require('node-zillow')

var zwsid = process.env.ZWSID
var zillow = new Zillow(zwsid)

var parameters = {
  zpid: 1111111
};

zillow.get('GetZestimate', parameters)
  .then(function(results) {
    return results;
    // results here is an object { message: {}, request: {}, response: {}} 
  })

The following API calls are deprecated and will be removed in the 1.0.0 release. Using get() is the recommended approach and should be able to do everthing that the legacy functions do. If you see problems with get(), PR's and issues are welcome.

Zillow.callApi()
Zillow.getDeepSearchResults()
Zillow.getUpdatedPropertyDetails()
Zillow.getDemographics()

Contributing

This module uses promises via the Q library. Please continue to use promises. And in lieu of any further formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm scripts in the package.json.

Contributors

Release History

  • v2.0.0 - Updated all dependencies. Remove support for Node.js v0.10.x.
  • v1.1.0 - Updated all dependencies, removed grunt, moved to istanbul, added coveralls, more ci environments
  • v1.0.1 - Added protocol option
  • v1.0.0 - Created single method (get), updated response handling, removed all deprecated methods, updated tests
  • v0.0.5 - updates
  • v0.0.4 - Added error-checking and parameter checking
  • v0.0.3 - Includes the following methods: callApi, getUpdatedPropertyDetails, getDeepSearchResults, getDemographics

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2018 Richard Lucas. Licensed under the MIT license.

