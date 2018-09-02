Node wrapper for the Zillow API
Install the module with:
npm install node-zillow
var Zillow = require('node-zillow');
//Instantiate
var zillow = new Zillow('your zws-id', options);
var your-zws-id = process.env.ZWSID is the recommended way
https - default is
false
None of this will make sense without reading the Zillow API Docs
Also be sure to follow the Zillow API terms of use and branding requirements
get
lib/api-list.js, or see below
message,
request, and sometimes
response
response property is NOT always included in the zillow api response
Example of all API calls through the
get() method can be found in examples
var Zillow = require('node-zillow')
var zwsid = process.env.ZWSID
var zillow = new Zillow(zwsid)
var parameters = {
zpid: 1111111
};
zillow.get('GetZestimate', parameters)
.then(function(results) {
return results;
// results here is an object { message: {}, request: {}, response: {}}
})
The following API calls are deprecated and will be removed in the 1.0.0 release. Using
get() is the recommended approach and should be able to do everthing that the legacy functions do. If you see problems with
get(), PR's and issues are welcome.
Zillow.callApi()
Zillow.getDeepSearchResults()
Zillow.getUpdatedPropertyDetails()
Zillow.getDemographics()
This module uses promises via the Q library. Please continue to use promises. And in lieu of any further formal styleguide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using npm scripts in the
package.json.
Copyright (c) 2014-2018 Richard Lucas. Licensed under the MIT license.