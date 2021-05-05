openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nz

node-zendesk

by ❤️ Farrin Reid
2.1.0 (see all)

a zendesk API client library for use with node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

37.4K

GitHub Stars

302

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

103

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-zendesk Join the chat at https://gitter.im/blakmatrix/node-zendesk build status

node-zendesk logo

A Zendesk API client library for use with node.js

Read the full documentation at blakmatrix.github.io/node-zendesk/

Promise support introduced

Promise support was introduced in @v2.0.0, the Legacy version of node-zendesk without Promises @v1.5.0

Install

To use the API, just do the standard

$ npm install --save node-zendesk

Example

var zendesk = require('node-zendesk');

var client = zendesk.createClient({
  username:  'username',
  token:     'token',
  remoteUri: 'https://remote.zendesk.com/api/v2'
});

client.users.list(function (err, req, result) {
  if (err) {
    console.log(err);
    return;
  }
  console.log(JSON.stringify(result[0], null, 2, true));//gets the first page
});

or you can use Promises, you just need to skip the callback:

var zendesk = require('node-zendesk');

var client = zendesk.createClient({
  username:  'username',
  token:     'token',
  remoteUri: 'https://remote.zendesk.com/api/v2'
});

client.users.list()
  .then(function(result) {
    console.log(JSON.stringify(result[0], null, 2, true));//gets the first page
  })
  .catch(function(error) {
    console.log(error);
  });

Take a look in the examples folder for more examples.

Contributions

If you're looking to contribute, please refer to the API Coverage Document, open an issue, or make a PR!

Tests and examples are also welcome.

Zendesk's documentation can be found here.

License

MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial