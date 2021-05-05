A Zendesk API client library for use with node.js

Read the full documentation at blakmatrix.github.io/node-zendesk/

Promise support introduced

Promise support was introduced in @v 2.0.0 , the Legacy version of node-zendesk without Promises @v 1.5.0

Install

To use the API, just do the standard

$ npm install

Example

var zendesk = require ( 'node-zendesk' ); var client = zendesk.createClient({ username : 'username' , token : 'token' , remoteUri : 'https://remote.zendesk.com/api/v2' }); client.users.list( function ( err, req, result ) { if (err) { console .log(err); return ; } console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 0 ], null , 2 , true )); });

or you can use Promises , you just need to skip the callback:

var zendesk = require ( 'node-zendesk' ); var client = zendesk.createClient({ username : 'username' , token : 'token' , remoteUri : 'https://remote.zendesk.com/api/v2' }); client.users.list() .then( function ( result ) { console .log( JSON .stringify(result[ 0 ], null , 2 , true )); }) .catch( function ( error ) { console .log(error); });

Take a look in the examples folder for more examples.

Contributions

If you're looking to contribute, please refer to the API Coverage Document, open an issue, or make a PR!

Tests and examples are also welcome.

Zendesk's documentation can be found here.

License

MIT.