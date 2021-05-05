A Zendesk API client library for use with node.js
Read the full documentation at blakmatrix.github.io/node-zendesk/
Promise support was introduced in @v
2.0.0, the Legacy version of node-zendesk without Promises @v
1.5.0
To use the API, just do the standard
$ npm install --save node-zendesk
var zendesk = require('node-zendesk');
var client = zendesk.createClient({
username: 'username',
token: 'token',
remoteUri: 'https://remote.zendesk.com/api/v2'
});
client.users.list(function (err, req, result) {
if (err) {
console.log(err);
return;
}
console.log(JSON.stringify(result[0], null, 2, true));//gets the first page
});
or you can use
Promises, you just need to skip the callback:
var zendesk = require('node-zendesk');
var client = zendesk.createClient({
username: 'username',
token: 'token',
remoteUri: 'https://remote.zendesk.com/api/v2'
});
client.users.list()
.then(function(result) {
console.log(JSON.stringify(result[0], null, 2, true));//gets the first page
})
.catch(function(error) {
console.log(error);
});
Take a look in the
examples folder for more examples.
If you're looking to contribute, please refer to the API Coverage Document, open an issue, or make a PR!
Tests and examples are also welcome.
Zendesk's documentation can be found here.
MIT.