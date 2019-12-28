Node YAML

A wrapper for js-yaml parser

This documentation is actual for next major version of the library. If you want the documentation of current stable version, please check out the 3.x branch.

Installation

You can install this module from Yarn:

yarn add node-yaml js-yaml

Or using NPM:

npm install node-yaml js-yaml

Usage

Let's read some file from given path using node-yaml:

import {read} from "node-yaml" read( "path/to/file.yaml" ) .then( res => console .log( "File content:



%s" , JSON .stringify(res, null , 2 ))) .catch( err => console .error( "Error while reading file:



%s" , String (err)))

Both read and readSync methods allows to omit file extension:

import {readSync} from "node-yaml" readSync( "path/to/file" )

API

Read and parse YAML file from given path. Takes following arguments:

{string | number} filename – path to file or a file descriptor. Path can omit the file extension.

filename – path to file or a file descriptor. Path can omit the file extension. {object} {options = undefined} – reading options {string} [options.encoding = "utf8"] – an encoding used to read the file more options you can find in js-yaml docs in safeLoad section

{options = undefined} – reading options

Synchronous version of yaml.read

Write given YAML content to disk. Takes following arguments:

{string | number} filename – path to file or a file descriptor. Path can omit the file extension.

filename – path to file or a file descriptor. Path can omit the file extension. {object} object – a content to write to the file

object – a content to write to the file {object} {options = undefined} – writing options {string} [options.encoding = "utf8"] – an encoding used to write to the file more options you can find in js-yaml docs in safeDump section

{options = undefined} – writing options

Synchronous version of yaml.write