A wrapper for js-yaml parser
This documentation is actual for next major version of the library. If you want the documentation of current stable version, please check out the 3.x branch.
You can install this module from Yarn:
yarn add node-yaml js-yaml
Or using NPM:
npm install node-yaml js-yaml
import {read} from "node-yaml"
read("path/to/file.yaml")
.then(res => console.log("File content:\n\n%s", JSON.stringify(res, null, 2)))
.catch(err => console.error("Error while reading file:\n\n%s", String(err)))
read and
readSync methods allows to omit file extension:
import {readSync} from "node-yaml"
// Will read the content from given path, but also resolve file extension
// Note that if you have 2 files with the same name,
// the first matched will be read.
readSync("path/to/file")
yaml.read(filename[, options]) -> {Promise<object>}
Read and parse YAML file from given path. Takes following arguments:
yaml.readSync(filename[, options]) -> {object}
Synchronous version of yaml.read
yaml.write(filename, object[, options]) -> {Promise<void>}
Write given YAML content to disk. Takes following arguments:
yaml.writeSync(filename, object[, options]) -> {void}
Synchronous version of yaml.write