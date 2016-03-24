This is a pure javascript XML SAX parser for Node.js.

The specificity of this xml parser is that it can parse a document from a Buffer.

It relies on iconv-lite to decode the text according to the code page of the document.

Install

npm install node-xml-lite

Simple usage

Parse a file

xml = require ( "node-xml-lite" ); xml.parseFile(filename, function ( err, root ) { ... });

Parse a file synchronously

xml .parseFileSync ( filename ));

Parse a string

xml.parseString(" < xml > hello </ xml > ");

Parse a buffer

xml .parseBuffer( new Buffer("<xml>hello</xml>"));

Advanced usage

parsing a file in SAX mode

xml.SAXParseFile(filename, function (state, a, b) { switch (state) { case xml.xtOpen: ... break ; case xml.xtClose ... break ; case xml.xtAttribute: ... break ; case xml.xtText: break ; case xml.xtCData: ... break ; case xml.xtComment ... break ; }; return true ; }, function (err) { ... } );

you can also use the sync function,

xml .SAXParseFileSync ( filename , event )

providing your own data to SAX parser

var parser = new xml.XMLParser(); var ret = parser.parserBuffer(buffer, len, event); if (ret === true ) { } else if (ret === false ) { } else if (ret === undefined ) { }

you can also parse a string