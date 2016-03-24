npm install node-xml-lite
xml = require("node-xml-lite");
xml.parseFile(filename, function(err, root){
...
});
xml.parseFileSync(filename));
xml.parseString("<xml>hello</xml>");
xml.parseBuffer(new Buffer("<xml>hello</xml>"));
xml.SAXParseFile(filename,
function(state, a, b) {
switch (state) {
case xml.xtOpen:
// a is node name
...
break;
case xml.xtClose
...
break;
case xml.xtAttribute:
// a is attribute name
// b is attribute value
...
break;
case xml.xtText:
// a is a text value
break;
case xml.xtCData:
// a is a CDATA text value
...
break;
case xml.xtComment
// a is a comment text value
...
break;
};
// tell the parser to continue
return true;
},
function(err){
// parser done, check error
...
}
);
you can also use the sync function,
xml.SAXParseFileSync(filename, event)
var parser = new xml.XMLParser();
var ret = parser.parserBuffer(buffer, len, event);
if (ret === true) {
// stopped by event result
} else
if (ret === false) {
// there is a parsing error at:
// parser.line
// parser.col
} else
if (ret === undefined) {
// it is ok, continue ...
}
you can also parse a string
var ret = parser.parseString(str, event);