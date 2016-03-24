openbase logo
nxl

node-xml-lite

by Henri Gourvest
0.0.7 (see all)

Pure javascript XML SAX parser for Node.js

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60.4K

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-xml-lite

  • This is a pure javascript XML SAX parser for Node.js.
  • The specificity of this xml parser is that it can parse a document from a Buffer.
  • It relies on iconv-lite to decode the text according to the code page of the document.

Install

npm install node-xml-lite

Simple usage

Parse a file

xml = require("node-xml-lite");

xml.parseFile(filename, function(err, root){
  ...
});

Parse a file synchronously

xml.parseFileSync(filename));

Parse a string

xml.parseString("<xml>hello</xml>");

Parse a buffer

xml.parseBuffer(new Buffer("<xml>hello</xml>"));

Advanced usage

parsing a file in SAX mode

xml.SAXParseFile(filename,
  function(state, a, b) {
    switch (state) {
      case xml.xtOpen:
        // a is node name
        ...
        break;
      case xml.xtClose
        ...
        break;
      case xml.xtAttribute:
        // a is attribute name
        // b is attribute value
        ...
        break;
      case xml.xtText:
        // a is a text value
        break;
      case xml.xtCData:
        // a is a CDATA text value
        ...
        break;
      case xml.xtComment
        // a is a comment text value
        ...
        break;
    };
    // tell the parser to continue
    return true;
  },
  function(err){
    // parser done, check error
    ...
  }
);

you can also use the sync function, 

xml.SAXParseFileSync(filename, event)

providing your own data to SAX parser

var parser = new xml.XMLParser();
var ret = parser.parserBuffer(buffer, len, event);
if (ret === true) {
  // stopped by event result
} else
if (ret === false) {
  // there is a parsing error at:
  //   parser.line 
  //   parser.col
} else
if (ret === undefined) {
  // it is ok, continue ...
}

you can also parse a string

var ret = parser.parseString(str, event);

