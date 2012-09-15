(C) Rob Righter (@robrighter) 2009 - 2010, Licensed under the MIT-LICENSE Contributions from David Joham
node-xml is an xml parser for node.js written in javascript.
npm install node-xml
Node-xml provides a SAX2 parser interface that can take a string, file. The parser can take characters from the document in chunks. To send chunks of the document to the parser use 'parseString(xml)'
#SAX Parser#
##new xml.SaxParser()##
* Instantiate a new SaxParser
* returns: a SaxParser object
##new xml.SaxParser(callback)##
* Instantiate a new SaxParser
* returns: a SaxParser object
* Arguments
*callback - a function that accepts the new sax parser as an argument
#Parse#
##parser.parseString(string)##
Parse an in memory string
##parser.parseFile(filename)##
Parse a file
##parser.pause()## pauses parsing of the document
##parser.resume()## resumes parsing of the document
#Callbacks#
##parser.onStartDocument(function() {})##
Called at the start of a document
##parse.onEndDocument(function() {})##
Called at the end of the document parse
##parser.onStartElementNS(function(elem, attrs, prefix, uri, namespaces) {})##
Called on an open element tag
##parser.onEndElementNS(function(elem, prefix, uri) {})##
Called at the close of an element
##parser.onCharacters(function(chars) {})##
Called when a set of content characters is encountered
##parser.onCdata(function(cdata) {})##
Called when a CDATA is encountered
##parser.onComment(function(msg) {})##
Called when a comment is encountered
##parser.onWarning(function(msg) {})##
Called when a warning is encountered
##parser.onError(function(msg) {})##
Called when an error is encountered
var util = require('util');
var xml = require("./lib/node-xml");
var parser = new xml.SaxParser(function(cb) {
cb.onStartDocument(function() {
});
cb.onEndDocument(function() {
});
cb.onStartElementNS(function(elem, attrs, prefix, uri, namespaces) {
util.log("=> Started: " + elem + " uri="+uri +" (Attributes: " + JSON.stringify(attrs) + " )");
});
cb.onEndElementNS(function(elem, prefix, uri) {
util.log("<= End: " + elem + " uri="+uri + "\n");
parser.pause();// pause the parser
setTimeout(function (){parser.resume();}, 200); //resume the parser
});
cb.onCharacters(function(chars) {
//util.log('<CHARS>'+chars+"</CHARS>");
});
cb.onCdata(function(cdata) {
util.log('<CDATA>'+cdata+"</CDATA>");
});
cb.onComment(function(msg) {
util.log('<COMMENT>'+msg+"</COMMENT>");
});
cb.onWarning(function(msg) {
util.log('<WARNING>'+msg+"</WARNING>");
});
cb.onError(function(msg) {
util.log('<ERROR>'+JSON.stringify(msg)+"</ERROR>");
});
});
//example read from chunks
parser.parseString("<html><body>");
parser.parseString("<!-- This is the start");
parser.parseString(" and the end of a comment -->");
parser.parseString("and lots");
parser.parseString("and lots of text&am");
parser.parseString("p;some more.");
parser.parseString("<![CD");
parser.parseString("ATA[ this is");
parser.parseString(" cdata ]]>");
parser.parseString("</body");
parser.parseString("></html>");
//example read from file
parser.parseFile("sample.xml");