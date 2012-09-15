openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nx

node-xml

by Rob Righter
1.0.2 (see all)

An xml parser for node.js written in javascript.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

200

Maintenance

Last Commit

9yrs ago

Contributors

11

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-xml

(C) Rob Righter (@robrighter) 2009 - 2010, Licensed under the MIT-LICENSE Contributions from David Joham

node-xml is an xml parser for node.js written in javascript.

Install

    npm install node-xml

API

SaxParser

Node-xml provides a SAX2 parser interface that can take a string, file. The parser can take characters from the document in chunks. To send chunks of the document to the parser use 'parseString(xml)'

#SAX Parser#

##new xml.SaxParser()##

* Instantiate a new SaxParser
* returns: a SaxParser object

##new xml.SaxParser(callback)##

* Instantiate a new SaxParser
* returns: a SaxParser object
* Arguments
    *callback - a function that accepts the new sax parser as an argument

#Parse#

##parser.parseString(string)##

Parse an in memory string

  • return: boolean. true if no errors, false otherwise
  • Arguments
    • string - a string representing the document to parse

##parser.parseFile(filename)##

Parse a file

  • return: boolean. true if no errors, false otherwise
  • Arguments
    • filename - a string representing the file to be parsed

##parser.pause()## pauses parsing of the document

##parser.resume()## resumes parsing of the document

#Callbacks#

##parser.onStartDocument(function() {})##

Called at the start of a document

##parse.onEndDocument(function() {})##

Called at the end of the document parse

##parser.onStartElementNS(function(elem, attrs, prefix, uri, namespaces) {})##

Called on an open element tag

  • Arguments
    • elem - a string representing the element name
    • attrs - an array of arrays: [[key, value], [key, value]]
    • prefix - a string representing the namespace prefix of the element
    • uri - the namespace URI of the element
    • namespaces - an array of arrays: [[prefix, uri], [prefix, uri]]

##parser.onEndElementNS(function(elem, prefix, uri) {})##

Called at the close of an element

  • Arguments
    • elem - a string representing the element name
      • prefix - a string representing the namespace prefix of the element
      • uri - the namespace URI of the element

##parser.onCharacters(function(chars) {})##

Called when a set of content characters is encountered

  • Arguments
    • chars - a string of characters

##parser.onCdata(function(cdata) {})##

Called when a CDATA is encountered

  • Arguments
    • cdata - a string representing the CDATA

##parser.onComment(function(msg) {})##

Called when a comment is encountered

  • Arguments
    • msg - a string representing the comment

##parser.onWarning(function(msg) {})##

Called when a warning is encountered

  • Arguments
    • msg - a string representing the warning message

##parser.onError(function(msg) {})##

Called when an error is encountered

  • Arguments
    • msg - a string representing the error message

EXAMPLE USAGE

var util = require('util');
var xml = require("./lib/node-xml");

var parser = new xml.SaxParser(function(cb) {
  cb.onStartDocument(function() {
    
  });
  cb.onEndDocument(function() {
    
  });
  cb.onStartElementNS(function(elem, attrs, prefix, uri, namespaces) {
      util.log("=> Started: " + elem + " uri="+uri +" (Attributes: " + JSON.stringify(attrs) + " )");
  });
  cb.onEndElementNS(function(elem, prefix, uri) {
      util.log("<= End: " + elem + " uri="+uri + "\n");
         parser.pause();// pause the parser
         setTimeout(function (){parser.resume();}, 200); //resume the parser
  });
  cb.onCharacters(function(chars) {
      //util.log('<CHARS>'+chars+"</CHARS>");
  });
  cb.onCdata(function(cdata) {
      util.log('<CDATA>'+cdata+"</CDATA>");
  });
  cb.onComment(function(msg) {
      util.log('<COMMENT>'+msg+"</COMMENT>");
  });
  cb.onWarning(function(msg) {
      util.log('<WARNING>'+msg+"</WARNING>");
  });
  cb.onError(function(msg) {
      util.log('<ERROR>'+JSON.stringify(msg)+"</ERROR>");
  });
});


//example read from chunks
parser.parseString("<html><body>");
parser.parseString("<!-- This is the start");
parser.parseString(" and the end of a comment -->");
parser.parseString("and lots");
parser.parseString("and lots of text&am");
parser.parseString("p;some more.");
parser.parseString("<![CD");
parser.parseString("ATA[ this is");
parser.parseString(" cdata ]]>");
parser.parseString("</body");
parser.parseString("></html>");

//example read from file
parser.parseFile("sample.xml");

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial