(C) Rob Righter (@robrighter) 2009 - 2010, Licensed under the MIT-LICENSE Contributions from David Joham

node-xml is an xml parser for node.js written in javascript.

Install

npm install node-xml

API

SaxParser

Node-xml provides a SAX2 parser interface that can take a string, file. The parser can take characters from the document in chunks. To send chunks of the document to the parser use 'parseString(xml)'

#SAX Parser#

##new xml.SaxParser()##

* Instantiate a new SaxParser * returns : a SaxParser object

##new xml.SaxParser(callback)##

* Instantiate a new SaxParser * returns : a SaxParser object * Arguments *callback - a function that accepts the new sax parser as an argument

#Parse#

##parser.parseString(string)##

Parse an in memory string

return: boolean. true if no errors, false otherwise

Arguments string - a string representing the document to parse



##parser.parseFile(filename)##

Parse a file

return: boolean. true if no errors, false otherwise

Arguments filename - a string representing the file to be parsed



##parser.pause()## pauses parsing of the document

##parser.resume()## resumes parsing of the document

#Callbacks#

##parser.onStartDocument(function() {})##

Called at the start of a document

##parse.onEndDocument(function() {})##

Called at the end of the document parse

##parser.onStartElementNS(function(elem, attrs, prefix, uri, namespaces) {})##

Called on an open element tag

Arguments elem - a string representing the element name attrs - an array of arrays: [[key, value], [key, value]] prefix - a string representing the namespace prefix of the element uri - the namespace URI of the element namespaces - an array of arrays: [[prefix, uri], [prefix, uri]]



##parser.onEndElementNS(function(elem, prefix, uri) {})##

Called at the close of an element

Arguments elem - a string representing the element name prefix - a string representing the namespace prefix of the element uri - the namespace URI of the element



##parser.onCharacters(function(chars) {})##

Called when a set of content characters is encountered

Arguments chars - a string of characters



##parser.onCdata(function(cdata) {})##

Called when a CDATA is encountered

Arguments cdata - a string representing the CDATA



##parser.onComment(function(msg) {})##

Called when a comment is encountered

Arguments msg - a string representing the comment



##parser.onWarning(function(msg) {})##

Called when a warning is encountered

Arguments msg - a string representing the warning message



##parser.onError(function(msg) {})##

Called when an error is encountered

Arguments msg - a string representing the error message



EXAMPLE USAGE