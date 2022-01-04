Features

Straightforward excel file parser and builder.

Relies on SheetJS xlsx module to parse/build excel sheets.

Built with TypeScript for static type checking with exported types along the library.

Install

npm install node-xlsx --save

Quickstart

Parse an xlsx file

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx' ; const workSheetsFromBuffer = xlsx.parse(fs.readFileSync( ` ${__dirname} /myFile.xlsx` )); const workSheetsFromFile = xlsx.parse( ` ${__dirname} /myFile.xlsx` );

Build an xlsx file

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx' ; const data = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ true , false , null , 'sheetjs' ], [ 'foo' , 'bar' , new Date ( '2014-02-19T14:30Z' ), '0.3' ], [ 'baz' , null , 'qux' ], ]; var buffer = xlsx.build([{ name : 'mySheetName' , data : data}]);

Custom column width

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx' ; const data = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ true , false , null , 'sheetjs' ], [ 'foo' , 'bar' , new Date ( '2014-02-19T14:30Z' ), '0.3' ], [ 'baz' , null , 'qux' ], ]; const sheetOptions = { '!cols' : [{ wch : 6 }, { wch : 7 }, { wch : 10 }, { wch : 20 }]}; var buffer = xlsx.build([{ name : 'mySheetName' , data : data}], {sheetOptions});

Spanning multiple rows A1:A4 in every sheets

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx' ; const data = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ true , false , null , 'sheetjs' ], [ 'foo' , 'bar' , new Date ( '2014-02-19T14:30Z' ), '0.3' ], [ 'baz' , null , 'qux' ], ]; const range = { s : { c : 0 , r : 0 }, e : { c : 0 , r : 3 }}; const sheetOptions = { '!merges' : [range]}; var buffer = xlsx.build([{ name : 'mySheetName' , data : data}], {sheetOptions});

Spanning multiple rows A1:A4 in second sheet

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx' ; const dataSheet1 = [ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ true , false , null , 'sheetjs' ], [ 'foo' , 'bar' , new Date ( '2014-02-19T14:30Z' ), '0.3' ], [ 'baz' , null , 'qux' ], ]; const dataSheet2 = [ [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 ], [ 11 , 12 , 13 , 14 ], [ 'baz' , null , 'qux' ], ]; const range = { s : { c : 0 , r : 0 }, e : { c : 0 , r : 3 }}; const sheetOptions = { '!merges' : [range]}; var buffer = xlsx.build([ { name : 'myFirstSheet' , data : dataSheet1}, { name : 'mySecondSheet' , data : dataSheet2, options : sheetOptions}, ]);

Beware that if you try to merge several times the same cell, your xlsx file will be seen as corrupted.

Using Primitive Object Notation Data values can also be specified in a non-abstracted representation.

Examples:

const rowAverage = [[{ t : 'n' , z : 10 , f : '=AVERAGE(2:2)' }], [ 1 , 2 , 3 ]]; var buffer = xlsx.build([{ name : 'Average Formula' , data : rowAverage}]);

Refer to xlsx documentation for valid structure and values:

Troubleshooting

This library requires at least node.js v10. For legacy versions, you can use this workaround before using the lib.

npm i --save object-assign

Object .prototype.assign = require ( 'object-assign' );

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your unit test contains javascript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Thanks!

Available scripts

Script Description start Alias of test:watch test Run mocha unit tests test:watch Run and watch mocha unit tests lint Run eslint static tests compile Compile the library compile:watch Compile and watch the library

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Copyright and license

Apache License 2.0