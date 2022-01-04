Straightforward excel file parser and builder.
npm install node-xlsx --save
import xlsx from 'node-xlsx';
// Or var xlsx = require('node-xlsx').default;
// Parse a buffer
const workSheetsFromBuffer = xlsx.parse(fs.readFileSync(`${__dirname}/myFile.xlsx`));
// Parse a file
const workSheetsFromFile = xlsx.parse(`${__dirname}/myFile.xlsx`);
const data = [
[1, 2, 3],
[true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'mySheetName', data: data}]); // Returns a buffer
const data = [
[1, 2, 3],
[true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const sheetOptions = {'!cols': [{wch: 6}, {wch: 7}, {wch: 10}, {wch: 20}]};
var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'mySheetName', data: data}], {sheetOptions}); // Returns a buffer
A1:A4 in every sheets
const data = [
[1, 2, 3],
[true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const range = {s: {c: 0, r: 0}, e: {c: 0, r: 3}}; // A1:A4
const sheetOptions = {'!merges': [range]};
var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'mySheetName', data: data}], {sheetOptions}); // Returns a buffer
A1:A4 in second sheet
const dataSheet1 = [
[1, 2, 3],
[true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const dataSheet2 = [
[4, 5, 6],
[7, 8, 9, 10],
[11, 12, 13, 14],
['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const range = {s: {c: 0, r: 0}, e: {c: 0, r: 3}}; // A1:A4
const sheetOptions = {'!merges': [range]};
var buffer = xlsx.build([
{name: 'myFirstSheet', data: dataSheet1},
{name: 'mySecondSheet', data: dataSheet2, options: sheetOptions},
]); // Returns a buffer
Beware that if you try to merge several times the same cell, your xlsx file will be seen as corrupted.
Examples:
const rowAverage = [[{t: 'n', z: 10, f: '=AVERAGE(2:2)'}], [1, 2, 3]];
var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'Average Formula', data: rowAverage}]);
Refer to xlsx documentation for valid structure and values:
This library requires at least node.js v10. For legacy versions, you can use this workaround before using the lib.
npm i --save object-assign
Object.prototype.assign = require('object-assign');
Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your unit test contains javascript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Thanks!
|Script
|Description
|start
|Alias of test:watch
|test
|Run mocha unit tests
|test:watch
|Run and watch mocha unit tests
|lint
|Run eslint static tests
|compile
|Compile the library
|compile:watch
|Compile and watch the library
Olivier Louvignes
Copyright (C) 2012-2014 Olivier Louvignes
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
limitations under the License.
Except where noted, this license applies to any and all software programs and associated documentation files created by the Original Author and distributed with the Software:
Inspired by SheetJS gist examples, Copyright (c) SheetJS.