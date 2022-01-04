openbase logo
Readme

node-xlsx

npm version npm total downloads npm monthly downloads npm license github main workflow

Features

Straightforward excel file parser and builder.

  • Relies on SheetJS xlsx module to parse/build excel sheets.
  • Built with TypeScript for static type checking with exported types along the library.

Install

npm install node-xlsx --save

Quickstart

Parse an xlsx file

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx';
// Or var xlsx = require('node-xlsx').default;

// Parse a buffer
const workSheetsFromBuffer = xlsx.parse(fs.readFileSync(`${__dirname}/myFile.xlsx`));
// Parse a file
const workSheetsFromFile = xlsx.parse(`${__dirname}/myFile.xlsx`);

Build an xlsx file

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx';
// Or var xlsx = require('node-xlsx').default;

const data = [
  [1, 2, 3],
  [true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
  ['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
  ['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'mySheetName', data: data}]); // Returns a buffer

Custom column width

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx';
// Or var xlsx = require('node-xlsx').default;

const data = [
  [1, 2, 3],
  [true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
  ['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
  ['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const sheetOptions = {'!cols': [{wch: 6}, {wch: 7}, {wch: 10}, {wch: 20}]};

var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'mySheetName', data: data}], {sheetOptions}); // Returns a buffer

Spanning multiple rows A1:A4 in every sheets

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx';
// Or var xlsx = require('node-xlsx').default;

const data = [
  [1, 2, 3],
  [true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
  ['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
  ['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const range = {s: {c: 0, r: 0}, e: {c: 0, r: 3}}; // A1:A4
const sheetOptions = {'!merges': [range]};

var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'mySheetName', data: data}], {sheetOptions}); // Returns a buffer

Spanning multiple rows A1:A4 in second sheet

import xlsx from 'node-xlsx';
// Or var xlsx = require('node-xlsx').default;

const dataSheet1 = [
  [1, 2, 3],
  [true, false, null, 'sheetjs'],
  ['foo', 'bar', new Date('2014-02-19T14:30Z'), '0.3'],
  ['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const dataSheet2 = [
  [4, 5, 6],
  [7, 8, 9, 10],
  [11, 12, 13, 14],
  ['baz', null, 'qux'],
];
const range = {s: {c: 0, r: 0}, e: {c: 0, r: 3}}; // A1:A4
const sheetOptions = {'!merges': [range]};

var buffer = xlsx.build([
  {name: 'myFirstSheet', data: dataSheet1},
  {name: 'mySecondSheet', data: dataSheet2, options: sheetOptions},
]); // Returns a buffer

Beware that if you try to merge several times the same cell, your xlsx file will be seen as corrupted.

  • Using Primitive Object Notation Data values can also be specified in a non-abstracted representation.

Examples:

const rowAverage = [[{t: 'n', z: 10, f: '=AVERAGE(2:2)'}], [1, 2, 3]];
var buffer = xlsx.build([{name: 'Average Formula', data: rowAverage}]);

Refer to xlsx documentation for valid structure and values:

Troubleshooting

This library requires at least node.js v10. For legacy versions, you can use this workaround before using the lib.

npm i --save object-assign

Object.prototype.assign = require('object-assign');

Contributing

Please submit all pull requests the against master branch. If your unit test contains javascript patches or features, you should include relevant unit tests. Thanks!

Available scripts

ScriptDescription
startAlias of test:watch
testRun mocha unit tests
test:watchRun and watch mocha unit tests
lintRun eslint static tests
compileCompile the library
compile:watchCompile and watch the library

Authors

Olivier Louvignes

Apache License 2.0

Copyright (C) 2012-2014  Olivier Louvignes

   Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
   you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
   You may obtain a copy of the License at

       http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0

   Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
   distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
   WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
   See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
   limitations under the License.

Except where noted, this license applies to any and all software programs and associated documentation files created by the Original Author and distributed with the Software:

Inspired by SheetJS gist examples, Copyright (c) SheetJS.

