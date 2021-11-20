openbase logo
nx

node-xcs

by Sinan Gunes
0.1.7 (see all)

NodeJS implementation of Google's XMPP Connection Server

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

271

GitHub Stars

37

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

2

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-xcs

node-xcs is a NodeJS implementation of Google's Firebase Connection Server implemented using XMPP Protocol.

Build Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/guness/node-xcs

Getting Started

Install:

npm install node-xcs

Import:

var Sender = require('node-xcs').Sender;
var Result = require('node-xcs').Result;
var Message = require('node-xcs').Message;
var Notification = require('node-xcs').Notification;

Initiate Sender:

var xcs = new Sender(SenderID, ServerKey);

Build Notification:

var notification = new Notification("ic_launcher")
    .title("Hello buddy!")
    .body("node-xcs is awesome.")
    .build();

Build Message:

var message = new Message("messageId_1046")
    .priority("high")
    .dryRun(false)
    .addData("node-xcs", true)
    .addData("anything_else", false)
    .addData("awesomeness", 100)
    .deliveryReceiptRequested(true)
    .notification(notification)
    .build();

Send Message:

xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, function (result) {
    if (result.getError()) {
        console.error(result.getErrorDescription());
    } else {
        console.log("message sent: #" + result.getMessageId());
    }
});

Functions

Currently there are two functions to send message, however one of them has not been implemented yet.

Send Message

Use sendNoRetry to send a message.

xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, [callback(result)]);
ArgumentDetails
messageMessage to sent (with or without notification)
toA single user, or topic
callback (optional)function(result) Result

End Connection

xcs.end;

Events

Events are defined as below.

xcs.on('message', function(messageId, from,  data, category){}); // Messages received from client (excluding receipts)
xcs.on('receipt', function(messageId, from,  data, category){}); // Only fired for messages where options.delivery_receipt_requested = true

xcs.on('connected', console.log);
xcs.on('disconnected', console.log);
xcs.on('online', console.log);
xcs.on('error', console.log);
xcs.on('message-error', console.log);

Example

var Sender = require('node-xcs').Sender;
var Message = require('node-xcs').Message;
var Notification = require('node-xcs').Notification;
var Result = require('node-xcs').Result;

var xcs = new Sender(SenderID, ServerKey);

xcs.on('message', function(messageId, from, data, category) {
    console.log('received message', arguments);
}); 

xcs.on('receipt', function(messageId, from, data, category) {
    console.log('received receipt', arguments);
});

var notification = new Notification("ic_launcher")
    .title("Hello buddy!")
    .body("node-xcs is awesome.")
    .build();

var message = new Message("messageId_1046")
    .priority("high")
    .dryRun(false)
    .addData("node-xcs", true)
    .addData("anything_else", false)
    .addData("awesomeness", 100)
    .deliveryReceiptRequested(true)
    .notification(notification)
    .build();

xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, function (result) {
    if (result.getError()) {
        console.error(result.getErrorDescription());
    } else {
        console.log("message sent: #" + result.getMessageId());
    }
});

Echo Client

xcs.on('message', function(_, from, data) {
    xcs.send(from, data);
});

Tests

There are several nice tests. In order to test locally just call:

npm install mocha
npm test

If you also want to test against google servers, you should export some environment variables before starting the test.

export FCM_SERVER_KEY='My_Super_awesome_api_key'
export FCM_SENDER_ID=007
export TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST=false

Notes on XCS

  • The library still being working on it, so there may be serious problems, use it at your own risk.
  • No events are emitted from XCS or this library when a device new registers: you'll have to send a message from the device and process it yourself
  • Occasionally, FCM performs load balancing, so the connection is sometimes restarted. This library handles this transparently, and your messages will be queued in these situations.
  • This library auto sends acks for receipts of sent messages, however google side receipt reporting is not reliable.

Disclaimer

Based on a work at https://github.com/jacobp100/node-gcm-ccs

