node-xcs is a NodeJS implementation of Google's Firebase Connection Server implemented using XMPP Protocol.

Getting Started

Install:

npm install node-xcs

Import:

var Sender = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Sender; var Result = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Result; var Message = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Message; var Notification = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Notification;

Initiate Sender:

var xcs = new Sender(SenderID, ServerKey);

Build Notification:

var notification = new Notification( "ic_launcher" ) .title( "Hello buddy!" ) .body( "node-xcs is awesome." ) .build();

Build Message:

var message = new Message( "messageId_1046" ) .priority( "high" ) .dryRun( false ) .addData( "node-xcs" , true ) .addData( "anything_else" , false ) .addData( "awesomeness" , 100 ) .deliveryReceiptRequested( true ) .notification(notification) .build();

Send Message:

xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, function ( result ) { if (result.getError()) { console .error(result.getErrorDescription()); } else { console .log( "message sent: #" + result.getMessageId()); } });

Functions

Currently there are two functions to send message, however one of them has not been implemented yet.

Send Message

Use sendNoRetry to send a message.

xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, [callback(result)]);

Argument Details message Message to sent (with or without notification) to A single user, or topic callback (optional) function(result) Result

End Connection

xcs.end;

Events

Events are defined as below.

xcs.on( 'message' , function ( messageId, from, data, category ) {}); xcs.on( 'receipt' , function ( messageId, from, data, category ) {}); xcs.on( 'connected' , console .log); xcs.on( 'disconnected' , console .log); xcs.on( 'online' , console .log); xcs.on( 'error' , console .log); xcs.on( 'message-error' , console .log);

Example

var Sender = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Sender; var Message = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Message; var Notification = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Notification; var Result = require ( 'node-xcs' ).Result; var xcs = new Sender(SenderID, ServerKey); xcs.on( 'message' , function ( messageId, from, data, category ) { console .log( 'received message' , arguments ); }); xcs.on( 'receipt' , function ( messageId, from, data, category ) { console .log( 'received receipt' , arguments ); }); var notification = new Notification( "ic_launcher" ) .title( "Hello buddy!" ) .body( "node-xcs is awesome." ) .build(); var message = new Message( "messageId_1046" ) .priority( "high" ) .dryRun( false ) .addData( "node-xcs" , true ) .addData( "anything_else" , false ) .addData( "awesomeness" , 100 ) .deliveryReceiptRequested( true ) .notification(notification) .build(); xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, function ( result ) { if (result.getError()) { console .error(result.getErrorDescription()); } else { console .log( "message sent: #" + result.getMessageId()); } });

Echo Client

xcs.on( 'message' , function ( _, from, data ) { xcs.send( from , data); });

Tests

There are several nice tests. In order to test locally just call:

npm install mocha npm test

If you also want to test against google servers, you should export some environment variables before starting the test.

export FCM_SERVER_KEY= 'My_Super_awesome_api_key' export FCM_SENDER_ID=007 export TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST= false

Notes on XCS

The library still being working on it, so there may be serious problems, use it at your own risk.

No events are emitted from XCS or this library when a device new registers: you'll have to send a message from the device and process it yourself

Occasionally, FCM performs load balancing, so the connection is sometimes restarted. This library handles this transparently, and your messages will be queued in these situations.

This library auto sends acks for receipts of sent messages, however google side receipt reporting is not reliable.

Disclaimer

Based on a work at https://github.com/jacobp100/node-gcm-ccs