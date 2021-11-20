node-xcs is a NodeJS implementation of Google's Firebase Connection Server implemented using XMPP Protocol.
Install:
npm install node-xcs
Import:
var Sender = require('node-xcs').Sender;
var Result = require('node-xcs').Result;
var Message = require('node-xcs').Message;
var Notification = require('node-xcs').Notification;
Initiate Sender:
var xcs = new Sender(SenderID, ServerKey);
Build Notification:
var notification = new Notification("ic_launcher")
.title("Hello buddy!")
.body("node-xcs is awesome.")
.build();
Build Message:
var message = new Message("messageId_1046")
.priority("high")
.dryRun(false)
.addData("node-xcs", true)
.addData("anything_else", false)
.addData("awesomeness", 100)
.deliveryReceiptRequested(true)
.notification(notification)
.build();
Send Message:
xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, function (result) {
if (result.getError()) {
console.error(result.getErrorDescription());
} else {
console.log("message sent: #" + result.getMessageId());
}
});
Currently there are two functions to send message, however one of them has not been implemented yet.
Use
sendNoRetry to send a message.
xcs.sendNoRetry(message, to, [callback(result)]);
|Argument
|Details
|message
|Message to sent (with or without notification)
|to
|A single user, or topic
|callback (optional)
function(result) Result
xcs.end;
Events are defined as below.
xcs.on('message', function(messageId, from, data, category){}); // Messages received from client (excluding receipts)
xcs.on('receipt', function(messageId, from, data, category){}); // Only fired for messages where options.delivery_receipt_requested = true
xcs.on('connected', console.log);
xcs.on('disconnected', console.log);
xcs.on('online', console.log);
xcs.on('error', console.log);
xcs.on('message-error', console.log);
var xcs = new Sender(SenderID, ServerKey);
xcs.on('message', function(messageId, from, data, category) {
console.log('received message', arguments);
});
xcs.on('receipt', function(messageId, from, data, category) {
console.log('received receipt', arguments);
});
xcs.on('message', function(_, from, data) {
xcs.send(from, data);
});
There are several nice tests. In order to test locally just call:
npm install mocha
npm test
If you also want to test against google servers, you should export some environment variables before starting the test.
export FCM_SERVER_KEY='My_Super_awesome_api_key'
export FCM_SENDER_ID=007
export TRAVIS_PULL_REQUEST=false
Based on a work at https://github.com/jacobp100/node-gcm-ccs