node-worker-pool is a library for managing a pool of child workers in node.

It's primarily useful for scenarios where you have lots of highly parallelizable tasks you want to perform. It works exclusively via message-passing, so there is no need to share memory.

Specifically, node-worker-pool allows you to define your own worker executable that is capable of communicating over stdin/stdout (via a fairly simple protocol for which I have yet to propertly document :p).

Getting started

Write a worker executable file

Construct a WorkerPool object that points at the aforementioend worker executable

Send messages to the WorkerPool object and wait for responses

Writing a worker executable file

You technically don't have to write this file in node, but for the time being there are only node helper libraries for abstracting away the communciation protocols. Here is an example worker:

worker.js

var workerUtils = require ( 'node-worker-pool/nodeWorkerUtils' ); var initData; function onInitialize ( data ) { initData = data; } function onMessage ( data ) { return { initData : initData, receivedData : data }; } if ( require .main === module ) { try { workerUtils.startWorker(onInitialize, onMessage); } catch (e) { workerUtils.respondWithError(e); } }

workerPool.js