openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-wit

by wit-ai
6.0.1 (see all)

Node.js SDK for Wit.ai

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

829

GitHub Stars

1.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

33

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Wit Node.js SDK npm

node-wit is the Node.js SDK for Wit.ai.

Install

In your Node.js project, run:

npm install --save node-wit

Quickstart

Run in your terminal:

# Node.js <= 6.x.x, add the flag --harmony_destructuring
node --harmony_destructuring examples/basic.js <MY_TOKEN>
# Node.js >= v6.x.x
node examples/basic.js <MY_TOKEN>

See examples folder for more examples. Some examples have associated .zip files, do not forget to import those when creating a new app and grab your access token from the Settings section.

Messenger integration example

See examples/messenger.js for a thoroughly documented tutorial.

Overview

The Wit module provides a Wit class with the following methods:

You can also require a library function to test out your bot in the terminal. require('node-wit').interactive

Wit class

The Wit constructor takes the following parameters:

  • accessToken - the access token of your Wit instance
  • logger - (optional) the object handling the logging.
  • apiVersion - (optional) the API version to use instead of the recommended one

The logger object should implement the methods debug, info, warn and error. They can receive an arbitrary number of parameters to log. For convenience, we provide a Logger class, taking a log level parameter

Example:

const {Wit, log} = require('node-wit');

const client = new Wit({
  accessToken: MY_TOKEN,
  logger: new log.Logger(log.DEBUG) // optional
});

console.log(client.message('set an alarm tomorrow at 7am'));

.message()

The Wit message API.

Takes the following parameters:

  • message - the text you want Wit.ai to extract the information from
  • context - (optional) the object representing the session state

Example:

const client = new Wit({accessToken: 'MY_TOKEN'});
client.message('what is the weather in London?', {})
.then((data) => {
  console.log('Yay, got Wit.ai response: ' + JSON.stringify(data));
})
.catch(console.error);

interactive

Starts an interactive conversation with your bot.

Example:

const {interactive} = require('node-wit');
interactive(client);

See the docs for more information.

Changing the API version

On May 13th, 2020, the GET /message API was updated to reflect the new data model: intents, traits and entities are now distinct. We updated the SDK to the latest version: 20200513. You can target a specific version by passing the apiVersion parameter when creating the Wit object.

{
  "text": "hello",
  "intents": [ {
    "id": "1353535345345",
    "name": "greet",
    "confidence": 0.9753
  } ],
  "entities": [],
  "traits": []
}

Running tests

  1. Create a new app in wit.ai web console using tests/wit-ai-basic-app-for-tests.zip
  2. Copy the Server Access Token from app settings
  3. Run WIT_TOKEN=XXX npm test, where XXX is the Server Access Token

License

The license for node-wit can be found in LICENSE file in the root directory of this source tree.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial