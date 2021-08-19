node-wit is the Node.js SDK for Wit.ai.
In your Node.js project, run:
npm install --save node-wit
Run in your terminal:
# Node.js <= 6.x.x, add the flag --harmony_destructuring
node --harmony_destructuring examples/basic.js <MY_TOKEN>
# Node.js >= v6.x.x
node examples/basic.js <MY_TOKEN>
See
examples folder for more examples. Some examples have associated .zip files, do not forget to import those when creating a new app and grab your access token from the Settings section.
See
examples/messenger.js for a thoroughly documented tutorial.
The Wit module provides a Wit class with the following methods:
message - the Wit message API
You can also require a library function to test out your bot in the terminal.
require('node-wit').interactive
The Wit constructor takes the following parameters:
accessToken - the access token of your Wit instance
logger - (optional) the object handling the logging.
apiVersion - (optional) the API version to use instead of the recommended one
The
logger object should implement the methods
debug,
info,
warn and
error.
They can receive an arbitrary number of parameters to log.
For convenience, we provide a
Logger class, taking a log level parameter
Example:
const {Wit, log} = require('node-wit');
const client = new Wit({
accessToken: MY_TOKEN,
logger: new log.Logger(log.DEBUG) // optional
});
console.log(client.message('set an alarm tomorrow at 7am'));
The Wit message API.
Takes the following parameters:
message - the text you want Wit.ai to extract the information from
context - (optional) the object representing the session state
Example:
const client = new Wit({accessToken: 'MY_TOKEN'});
client.message('what is the weather in London?', {})
.then((data) => {
console.log('Yay, got Wit.ai response: ' + JSON.stringify(data));
})
.catch(console.error);
Starts an interactive conversation with your bot.
Example:
const {interactive} = require('node-wit');
interactive(client);
See the docs for more information.
On May 13th, 2020, the
GET /message API was updated to reflect the new data model: intents, traits and entities are now distinct.
We updated the SDK to the latest version:
20200513.
You can target a specific version by passing the
apiVersion parameter when creating the
Wit object.
{
"text": "hello",
"intents": [ {
"id": "1353535345345",
"name": "greet",
"confidence": 0.9753
} ],
"entities": [],
"traits": []
}
WIT_TOKEN=XXX npm test, where XXX is the Server Access Token
The license for node-wit can be found in LICENSE file in the root directory of this source tree.