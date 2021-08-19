Wit Node.js SDK

node-wit is the Node.js SDK for Wit.ai.

Install

In your Node.js project, run:

npm install --save node-wit

Quickstart

Run in your terminal:

node --harmony_destructuring examples/basic.js <MY_TOKEN> node examples/basic.js <MY_TOKEN>

See examples folder for more examples. Some examples have associated .zip files, do not forget to import those when creating a new app and grab your access token from the Settings section.

Messenger integration example

See examples/messenger.js for a thoroughly documented tutorial.

Overview

The Wit module provides a Wit class with the following methods:

message - the Wit message API

You can also require a library function to test out your bot in the terminal. require('node-wit').interactive

Wit class

The Wit constructor takes the following parameters:

accessToken - the access token of your Wit instance

- the access token of your Wit instance logger - (optional) the object handling the logging.

- (optional) the object handling the logging. apiVersion - (optional) the API version to use instead of the recommended one

The logger object should implement the methods debug , info , warn and error . They can receive an arbitrary number of parameters to log. For convenience, we provide a Logger class, taking a log level parameter

Example:

const {Wit, log} = require ( 'node-wit' ); const client = new Wit({ accessToken : MY_TOKEN, logger : new log.Logger(log.DEBUG) }); console .log(client.message( 'set an alarm tomorrow at 7am' ));

The Wit message API.

Takes the following parameters:

message - the text you want Wit.ai to extract the information from

- the text you want Wit.ai to extract the information from context - (optional) the object representing the session state

Example:

const client = new Wit({ accessToken : 'MY_TOKEN' }); client.message( 'what is the weather in London?' , {}) .then( ( data ) => { console .log( 'Yay, got Wit.ai response: ' + JSON .stringify(data)); }) .catch( console .error);

interactive

Starts an interactive conversation with your bot.

Example:

const {interactive} = require ( 'node-wit' ); interactive(client);

See the docs for more information.

Changing the API version

On May 13th, 2020, the GET /message API was updated to reflect the new data model: intents, traits and entities are now distinct. We updated the SDK to the latest version: 20200513 . You can target a specific version by passing the apiVersion parameter when creating the Wit object.

{ "text" : "hello" , "intents" : [ { "id" : "1353535345345" , "name" : "greet" , "confidence" : 0.9753 } ], "entities" : [], "traits" : [] }

Running tests

Create a new app in wit.ai web console using tests/wit-ai-basic-app-for-tests.zip Copy the Server Access Token from app settings Run WIT_TOKEN=XXX npm test , where XXX is the Server Access Token

License

The license for node-wit can be found in LICENSE file in the root directory of this source tree.