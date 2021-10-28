





We think about switching to ES Modules only for next major release. We would like to have your opinion on this. Please consider leave a comment in the discussion thread.

I am looking for maintainers who could help me to handle all improvements and bug fixes about this project because the hardware/os dependencies make it quite hard to test.

The node-wifi module allows macOS, windows and linux users to interact with surrounding wifi networks through various methods. These methods include scanning for wifi access points and connecting to these access points.

Features Linux Mac Windows Connect ✓ ✓ ✓ Scan ✓ ✓ ✓ List current wifi connections ✓ ✓ ✓ Disconnect ✓ ✓ Delete connection information ✓ ✓

We wish to be clear in saying that this module is inspired from node-wifi-control but with some slight modifications to certain functions such as the various OS-specific parsers for terminal output as we noticed that these parsers did not work well on certain operating systems.

As everything with hardware dependencies, weird behaviors may happen depending of your configuration. You should never hesitate to notify us about a specificity of your OS/Hardware/Wifi card/whatever.

Install

npm install node-wifi

Getting started

const wifi = require ( 'node-wifi' ); wifi.init({ iface : null }); wifi.scan( ( error, networks ) => { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log(networks); } }); wifi.connect({ ssid : 'ssid' , password : 'password' }, () => { console .log( 'Connected' ); }); wifi.disconnect( error => { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( 'Disconnected' ); } }); wifi.deleteConnection({ ssid : 'ssid' }, error => { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log( 'Deleted' ); } }); wifi.getCurrentConnections( ( error, currentConnections ) => { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { console .log(currentConnections); } }); wifi .scan() .then( networks => { }) .catch( error => { });

Use as CLI

node-wifi is also usable as a CLI tool with the library node-wifi-cli.

Platforms compatibility

This project is tested with operating systems:

macOS Catalina 10.15.5

macOS Big Sur 11.5.1

linux Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS

Do not hesitate to create a pull request to add the OS you are using.

Dependencies

Linux:

network-manager (nmcli)

Windows:

netsh

MacOS:

airport

networksetup

Contribute

Please read development guidelines before proposing a pull request.

Roadmap