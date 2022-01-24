Node WHOIS is a WHOIS client for Node.js.
$ npm install -g whois
whois [options] address
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-s, --server whois server [default: null]
-f, --follow number of times to follow redirects [default: 0]
-p, --proxy SOCKS proxy [default: null]
-v, --verbose show verbose results [boolean] [default: false]
-b, --bind bind to a local IP address [default: null]
-h, --help Show help [boolean] [default: false]
$ npm install whois
var whois = require('whois')
whois.lookup('google.com', function(err, data) {
console.log(data)
})
You may pass an object in between the address and the callback function to tweak the behavior of the lookup function:
{
"server": "", // this can be a string ("host:port") or an object with host and port as its keys; leaving it empty makes lookup rely on servers.json
"follow": 2, // number of times to follow redirects
"timeout": 0, // socket timeout, excluding this doesn't override any default timeout value
"verbose": false // setting this to true returns an array of responses from all servers
"bind": null // bind the socket to a local IP address
"proxy": { // (optional) SOCKS Proxy
"host": "",
"port": 0,
"type": 5 // or 4
}
}
Contributions are welcome.
Node WHOIS is available under the BSD (2-Clause) License.