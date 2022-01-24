Node WHOIS

Node WHOIS is a WHOIS client for Node.js.

Installation

Global

npm install -g whois

Usage

whois [options] address Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] -s, --server whois server [ default : null ] -f, --follow number of times to follow redirects [ default : 0 ] -p, --proxy SOCKS proxy [ default : null ] -v, --verbose show verbose results [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -b, --bind bind to a local IP address [ default : null ] -h, --help Show help [ boolean ] [ default : false ]

Local

npm install whois

Usage

var whois = require ( 'whois' ) whois.lookup( 'google.com' , function ( err, data ) { console .log(data) })

You may pass an object in between the address and the callback function to tweak the behavior of the lookup function:

{ "server" : "" , "follow" : 2 , "timeout" : 0 , "verbose" : false "bind" : null "proxy" : { "host" : "" , "port" : 0 , "type" : 5 } }

Contributing

Contributions are welcome.

License

Node WHOIS is available under the BSD (2-Clause) License.