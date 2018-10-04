wgetjs

Ultra simple async retrieval of remote files over http or https inspired by wgetjs

Install

npm install node-wget

Usage

var wget = require ( 'node-wget' ); wget(url); wget(url, callback); wget({ url : url, dest : destination_folder_or_filename}, callback); wget({ url : url, dry : true });

Examples

var wget = require ( 'node-wget' ); wget( 'https://raw.github.com/angleman/wgetjs/master/angleman.png' ); wget({ url : 'https://raw.github.com/angleman/wgetjs/master/package.json' , dest : '/tmp/' , timeout : 2000 }, function ( error, response, body ) { if (error) { console .log( '--- error:' ); console .log(error); } else { console .log( '--- headers:' ); console .log(response.headers); console .log( '--- body:' ); console .log(body); } } ); wget({ url : 'https://raw.github.com/angleman/wgetjs/master/package.json' , dest : '/tmp/' , dry : true }, function ( err, data ) { console .log( '--- dry run data:' ); console .log(data); } );

CLI

Install:

$ npm install -g node-wget

Use:

Usage: wget [options] <url> Ultra simple async retrieval of remote files over http or https Options: -h, --help output usage information -v, --version output version number -d, --destination <folder> specify download destination Usage: # Download file $ wget https://github.com/NodeOS/NodeOS/archive/master.zip # Download file to location $ wget https://github.com/NodeOS/NodeOS/archive/master.zip -d path/to/here/

License: MIT