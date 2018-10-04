Ultra simple async retrieval of remote files over http or https inspired by wgetjs
npm install node-wget
var wget = require('node-wget');
wget(url);
wget(url, callback);
wget({url: url, dest: destination_folder_or_filename}, callback);
wget({url: url, dry: true}); // dry run, nothing loaded, callback passing parsed options as data
wget('https://raw.github.com/angleman/wgetjs/master/angleman.png'); // angleman.png saved to current folder
wget({
url: 'https://raw.github.com/angleman/wgetjs/master/package.json',
dest: '/tmp/', // destination path or path with filenname, default is ./
timeout: 2000 // duration to wait for request fulfillment in milliseconds, default is 2 seconds
},
function (error, response, body) {
if (error) {
console.log('--- error:');
console.log(error); // error encountered
} else {
console.log('--- headers:');
console.log(response.headers); // response headers
console.log('--- body:');
console.log(body); // content of package
}
}
);
// dry run
wget({
url: 'https://raw.github.com/angleman/wgetjs/master/package.json',
dest: '/tmp/',
dry: true
}, function(err, data) { // data: { headers:{...}, filepath:'...' }
console.log('--- dry run data:');
console.log(data); // '/tmp/package.json'
}
);
Install:
$ npm install -g node-wget
Use:
Usage: wget [options] <url>
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-v, --version output version number
-d, --destination <folder> specify download destination
Usage:
# Download file
$ wget https://github.com/NodeOS/NodeOS/archive/master.zip
# Download file to location
$ wget https://github.com/NodeOS/NodeOS/archive/master.zip -d path/to/here/