node-websocket-server
This is a server for drafts 75 and 76 of the WebSocket Protocol.
Getting help:
If you have an issues with this server, please check the issue tracker.
- If you have an issue with a stacktrace / bug report, please submit an issue in the issue tracker, make sure to include details as to how to reproduce the issue.
- If you have a feature request, create an issue on the bug tracker and specifically state that it is a feature request, also send an email to the mailing list referencing this feature request, discussion on feature requests should be done in the issue tracker.
- If you need general help or want to share what you're using this project in, join & email the mailing list.
Mailing List:
We have a mailing list, it is hosted on google groups: http://groups.google.com/group/node-websocket-server
Documentation (outdated)
See http://static.brandedcode.com/nws-docs/ for some slightly outdated
documentation.