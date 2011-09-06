openbase logo
nws

node-websocket-server

by Emelia Smith
1.1.4 (see all)

[DEPRECATED] A WebSocket server written in low-level node.js, should be 90-100% spec compatible.

Overview

Readme

node-websocket-server

This is a server for drafts 75 and 76 of the WebSocket Protocol.

Getting help:

If you have an issues with this server, please check the issue tracker.

  • If you have an issue with a stacktrace / bug report, please submit an issue in the issue tracker, make sure to include details as to how to reproduce the issue.
  • If you have a feature request, create an issue on the bug tracker and specifically state that it is a feature request, also send an email to the mailing list referencing this feature request, discussion on feature requests should be done in the issue tracker.
  • If you need general help or want to share what you're using this project in, join & email the mailing list.

Mailing List:

We have a mailing list, it is hosted on google groups: http://groups.google.com/group/node-websocket-server

Documentation (outdated)

See http://static.brandedcode.com/nws-docs/ for some slightly outdated documentation.

