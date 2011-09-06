This is a server for drafts 75 and 76 of the WebSocket Protocol.

Getting help:

If you have an issues with this server, please check the issue tracker.

If you have an issue with a stacktrace / bug report, please submit an issue in the issue tracker, make sure to include details as to how to reproduce the issue.

If you have a feature request, create an issue on the bug tracker and specifically state that it is a feature request, also send an email to the mailing list referencing this feature request, discussion on feature requests should be done in the issue tracker.

If you need general help or want to share what you're using this project in, join & email the mailing list.

Mailing List:

We have a mailing list, it is hosted on google groups: http://groups.google.com/group/node-websocket-server

See http://static.brandedcode.com/nws-docs/ for some slightly outdated documentation.