title: Home
nav_order: 1
permalink: /
graffiti
HTML/CSS engine for node.js and deno. No electron, no webkit, no servo, all from scratch.
Current status
- not production-ready, and it probably doesn't even work currently (ETA Q1/2022)
- DOM is "done" (in a sense of what I wanted to achieve)
- react/preact/vue is working with this
- nodejs bindings are missing, only deno is working currently
- hit-testing is missing (again)
- rendering is broken
- layout is WIP (I am currently replacing yoga with custom impl)
- CSS is working but is currently not respected
Usage
npx github:cztomsik/graffiti run <file.html>
npm i github:cztomsik/graffiti
npx graffiti run <file.html>
git clone https://github.com/cztomsik/graffiti
cd graffiti
npm i
deno run -Ar --unstable --no-check lib/cli.js run http://...
Features and limitations
- low memory footprint
- JS libraries generally work fine (react, vue, svelte, ...)
-
<script> elements are only evaluated during page-load
- CSS-in-JS should work fine,
@import is not supported
- flexbox only (block is emulated, inline/float is not supported at all)
- no process isolation so it's unsafe to use it as a browser
Dev setup
- git clone
- have nodejs 15.x
- have rust in
PATH
- (linux-only) have X11 headers
apt install xorg-dev
-
npm i
-
npm run build && npm run prepare && node lib/cli.js run <html-file>