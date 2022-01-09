title: Home nav_order: 1

graffiti

HTML/CSS engine for node.js and deno. No electron, no webkit, no servo, all from scratch.

Current status

not production-ready, and it probably doesn't even work currently (ETA Q1/2022)

DOM is "done" (in a sense of what I wanted to achieve)

react/preact/vue is working with this

nodejs bindings are missing, only deno is working currently

hit-testing is missing (again)

rendering is broken

layout is WIP (I am currently replacing yoga with custom impl)

(I am currently replacing yoga with custom impl) CSS is working but is currently not respected

Usage

npx github:cztomsik/graffiti run <file.html> npm i github:cztomsik/graffiti npx graffiti run <file.html> git clone https://github.com/cztomsik/graffiti cd graffiti npm i deno run -Ar --unstable -- no -check lib/cli.js run http://...

Features and limitations

low memory footprint

JS libraries generally work fine (react, vue, svelte, ...)

<script> elements are only evaluated during page-load

elements are only evaluated during page-load CSS-in-JS should work fine, @import is not supported

is not supported flexbox only (block is emulated, inline/float is not supported at all)

no process isolation so it's unsafe to use it as a browser

Dev setup