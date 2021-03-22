react-tv: React Renderer for low memory applications. react-tv-cli: React Packager for TVs. Currently under development.

import React from 'react' import ReactTV, { Platform } from 'react-tv' class Clock extends React . Component { state = { date : new Date () } componentDidMount() { setInterval( () => this .setState({ date : new Date ()}), 1000 ) } render() { if (Platform( 'webos' )) { return ( < h1 > Time is {this.state.date.toLocaleTimeString()} </ h1 > ) } return < h2 > This App is available only at LG webOS </ h2 > } } ReactTV.render( < Clock /> , document .getElementById( 'root' ))

Summary

About React-TV

React-TV is an ecosystem for TV based React applications (from the renderer to CLI for pack/build applications).

At the moment we're focusing on webOS and SmartTV.

React-TV's aims to be a better tool for building and developing fast for TVs.

Understanding the Problem

tl;dr: Crafting a high-performance TV user interface using React

Crafting a high-performance TV user interface using React is a real challenge, because of some reasons:

Limited graphics acceleration

Single core CPUs

High Memory Usage for a common TV App

These restrictions make super responsive 60fps experiences especially tricky. The strategy is step in the renderer: Applying reactive concepts to unblock the processing on the renderer layer, plug the TV's keyListener, avoid React.createElement.

In addition: Unify the build for multiple TV platforms.

Articles

Friendly list of tutorials and articles:

To install react-tv-cli (CLI Packager):

$ yarn global add react-tv-cli

Support for React-TV-CLI

Target Platform Status Available Version LG webOS stable 0.3.1 Samsung Tizen ongoing x Samsung Orsay not started yet x Sony PS4 not started yet x Nintendo Switch not started yet x

Developing for webOS

Short Description: webOS, also known as Open webOS or LG webOS, (previously known as HP webOS and Palm webOS, stylized as webOS) is a Linux kernel-based multitasking operating system for smart devices such as Smart TVs and it has been used as a mobile operating system.

First of all, setup your webOS Environment:

Then, init your react-tv project:

$ react-tv-cli init <my-app-name>

From the project directory, install the dependencies to enable building:

$ yarn install

You will need to keep the list of files related to your app on the React-TV entry up to date in package.json . The init command will already add index.html , bundle.js and style.css to the package.

{ "name" : "my-app-name" , "react-tv" : { "files" : [ "index.html" , "bundle.js" , "style.css" ] } }

To build your project:

$ yarn build

Once the project is built, you can run it on a specific device or emulator:

$ react-tv-cli run-webos < device >

When you not specify the device, it runs on VirtualBox webOS Simulator

To install react-tv (React Renderer):

$ yarn add react-tv

Platform

When building a cross-platform TV app, you'll want to re-use as much code as possible. You'll probably have different scenarios where different code might be necessary.

For instance, you may want to implement separated visual components for LG-webOS and Samsung-Tizen .

React-TV provides the Platform module to easily organize your code and separate it by platform:

import { Platform } from 'react-tv' console .log(Platform( 'webos' )) console .log(Platform( 'tizen' )) console .log(Platform( 'orsay' ))

renderOnAppLoaded

Takes a component and returns a higher-order component version of that component, which renders only after application was launched, allows to not write diffent logics for many devices.

import { renderOnAppLoaded } from 'react-tv' const Component = () => ( < div > </ div > ) const App = renderOnAppLoaded(Component)

findDOMNode

Similar to react-dom findDOMNode

Navigation

If you want to start with Navigation for TVs. React-TV provides a package for spatial navigation with declarative support based on Netflix navigation system.

React-TV Navigation exports withFocusable and withNavigation which act as helpers for Navigation.

import React from 'react' import ReactTV from 'react-tv' import { withFocusable, withNavigation } from 'react-tv-navigation' const Item = ( {focused, setFocus, focusPath} ) => { focused = (focused) ? 'focused' : 'unfocused' return ( < div onClick = {() => { setFocus() }} > It's {focused} Item </ div > ) } const Button = ( {setFocus} ) => { return ( < div onClick = {() => { setFocus('item-1') }}> Back To First Item! </ div > ) } const FocusableItem = withFocusable(Item) const FocusableButton = withFocusable(Button) function App ( {currentFocusPath} ) { return ( <div> <h1>Current FocusPath: '{currentFocusPath}'</h1>, <FocusableItem focusPath='item-1'/> <FocusableItem focusPath='item-2'/> <FocusableButton focusPath='button' onEnterPress={() => console.log('Pressed enter on Button!')}/> </div> ) } const NavigableApp = withNavigation(App) ReactTV.render(<NavigableApp/>, document.querySelector('#app'))

See examples/navigation for more details about usage.

Examples

webOS

Videos

Windows

OSX

Essentials to beginner

Developing for SmartTV Guidelines

React Basics and Renderer Architecture

Roadmap

Stage 1

Initial proof-of-concept. [DONE]

CLI Build Abstraction of LG webOS ( run-webos , run-webos-dev )

CLI Build Abstraction of LG webOS ( , ) Create a guide or script to Install all LG webOS environment

Create a guide or script to Install all LG webOS environment Renderer ReactElements to simple DOM Support HOF and HOC Support State and Lifecycle Keyboard Navigation

Renderer ReactElements to simple DOM Check webos Platform

Check Platform Migrate to React-Reconciler

Stage 2 [IN PROGRESS]

Implement essential functionality needed for daily use by early adopters.

Support render to Canvas instead DOM using React.CanvasComponent

Support render to Canvas instead DOM using run-webos support TV device as param

support TV device as param Optmizate DOMRenderer for TV

Optmizate DOMRenderer for TV Start CLI for Tizen

Start CLI for Tizen Develop helpers for webOS debbug (e.g: Log System).

Develop helpers for webOS debbug (e.g: Log System). Support Cross Platform Check executable bin path for Windows, OSX and Linux

Support Cross Platform Bind all TV key listeners on React.Element

Bind all TV key listeners on Improve documentation

Improve documentation Benchmark it

Stage 3

Add additional features users expect from a Renderer. Then fix bugs and stabilize through continuous daily use. At this point we can start to experiment with innovative ideas and paradigms.

Start CLI for Orsay

Start CLI for Orsay Update Benchmarks

Update Benchmarks Handle common errors

Handle common errors Reactive Renderer

Reactive Renderer Testing and stability

See ReactTV's Changelog.

Currently ReactTV is licensed by MIT License

Credits

Thanks react-dom for be example and a inspiration code :)