nwf

node-webkit-fdialogs

by Oscar Javier Gentilezza Arenas
0.2.7 (see all)

Manage file dialogs for node-webkit

Documentation
16

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

GPL-2.0-only

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-webkit-fdialogs

Dependency Status

This package help to use file dialogs in Node-Webkit.

Reazon

Node-webkit does not offer any solution to manage fdialogs, quatem they:

We do not provide file dialog API in javascript for following reasons now:

- Our way is the standard way of HTML, it will not cause errors if you move to other platforms.
- Better code reusing.

But if the need is very strong, we will provide it in future.

For easy use of file selection by dialogs, this package offer a some of methods for work with file elements.

Install

From npm:

$ npm install node-webkit-fdialogs

From git

$ git clone https://github.com/exos/node-webkit-fdialogs.git

Use

Simple:


var fdialogs = require('node-webkit-fdialogs');

// Open file simple

fdialogs.readFile(function (err, data, path) {

    console.log("content of file ", path, "is" , data);

});

// Save file simple 

var content = new Buffer("Hello world!", 'utf-8');

fdialogs.saveFile(content, function (err, path) {

    console.log("File saved in", path);

});

More options

var fdialogs = require('node-webkit-fdialogs');

var Dialog = new fdialogs.FDialog({
    type: 'open',
    accept: ['.gif','.png','image/jpeg'],
    path: '~/Documents'
});

Dialog.readFile(function (err, content, path) {

});

Documentation:

See wiki

TODO

  • Multi file support
  • Directory selector support

