This package help to use file dialogs in Node-Webkit.

Reazon

We do not provide file dialog API in javascript for following reasons now: - Our way is the standard way of HTML , it will not cause errors if you move to other platforms. - Better code reusing. But if the need is very strong, we will provide it in future.

For easy use of file selection by dialogs, this package offer a some of methods for work with file elements.

Install

From npm:

npm install node-webkit-fdialogs

From git

$ git clone https:

Use

var fdialogs = require ( 'node-webkit-fdialogs' ); fdialogs.readFile( function ( err, data, path ) { console .log( "content of file " , path, "is" , data); }); var content = new Buffer( "Hello world!" , 'utf-8' ); fdialogs.saveFile(content, function ( err, path ) { console .log( "File saved in" , path); });

More options

var fdialogs = require ( 'node-webkit-fdialogs' ); var Dialog = new fdialogs.FDialog({ type : 'open' , accept : [ '.gif' , '.png' , 'image/jpeg' ], path : '~/Documents' }); Dialog.readFile( function ( err, content, path ) { });

See wiki

