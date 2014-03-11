This package help to use file dialogs in Node-Webkit.
Node-webkit does not offer any solution to manage fdialogs, quatem they:
We do not provide file dialog API in javascript for following reasons now:
- Our way is the standard way of HTML, it will not cause errors if you move to other platforms.
- Better code reusing.
But if the need is very strong, we will provide it in future.
For easy use of file selection by dialogs, this package offer a some of methods for work with file elements.
From npm:
$ npm install node-webkit-fdialogs
From git
$ git clone https://github.com/exos/node-webkit-fdialogs.git
var fdialogs = require('node-webkit-fdialogs');
// Open file simple
fdialogs.readFile(function (err, data, path) {
console.log("content of file ", path, "is" , data);
});
// Save file simple
var content = new Buffer("Hello world!", 'utf-8');
fdialogs.saveFile(content, function (err, path) {
console.log("File saved in", path);
});
var fdialogs = require('node-webkit-fdialogs');
var Dialog = new fdialogs.FDialog({
type: 'open',
accept: ['.gif','.png','image/jpeg'],
path: '~/Documents'
});
Dialog.readFile(function (err, content, path) {
});
See wiki