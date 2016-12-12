Features:
Here is the CHANGELOG
Help & Forks welcomed!
$ npm install node-webcrawler
var Crawler = require("node-webcrawler");
var url = require('url');
var c = new Crawler({
maxConnections : 10,
// This will be called for each crawled page
callback : function (error, result, $) {
// $ is Cheerio by default
//a lean implementation of core jQuery designed specifically for the server
if(error){
console.log(error);
}else{
console.log($("title").text());
}
}
});
// Queue just one URL, with default callback
c.queue('http://www.amazon.com');
// Queue a list of URLs
c.queue(['http://www.google.com/','http://www.yahoo.com']);
// Queue URLs with custom callbacks & parameters
c.queue([{
uri: 'http://parishackers.org/',
jQuery: false,
// The global callback won't be called
callback: function (error, result) {
if(error){
console.log(error);
}else{
console.log('Grabbed', result.body.length, 'bytes');
}
}
}]);
// Queue some HTML code directly without grabbing (mostly for tests)
c.queue([{
html: '<p>This is a <strong>test</strong></p>'
}]);
bottleneck
Control rate limits for each connection, usually used with proxy.
var Crawler = require("node-webcrawler");
var c = new Crawler({
maxConnections : 3,
rateLimits:2000,
callback : function (error, result, $) {
if(error){
console.error(error);
}else{
console.log($('title').text());
}
}
});
c.queue({
uri:"http://www.google.com",
limiter:"key1",// for connection of 'key1'
proxy:"http://user:pass@127.0.0.1:8080"
});
c.queue({
uri:"http://www.google.com",
limiter:"key2", // for connection of 'key2'
proxy:"http://user:pass@127.0.0.1:8082"
});
c.queue({
uri:"http://www.google.com",
limiter:"key3", // for connection of 'key3'
proxy:"http://user:pass@127.0.0.1:8081"
});
You can pass these options to the Crawler() constructor if you want them to be global or as items in the queue() calls if you want them to be specific to that item (overwriting global options)
This options list is a strict superset of mikeal's request options and will be directly passed to the request() method.
Basic request options:
uri: String, the URL you want to crawl
timeout : Number, in milliseconds (Default 15000)
Callbacks:
callback(error, result, $): A request was completed
onDrain(pool): There is no more queued requests, call
pool.destroyAllNow() if you wanna release resources in pool to, or if you have follow-up tasks to queue you can ignore.
Pool options:
maxConnections: Number, Size of the worker pool (Default 10),
priorityRange: Number, Range of acceptable priorities starting from 0 (Default 10),
priority: Number, Priority of this request (Default 5),
Retry options:
retries: Number of retries if the request fails (Default 3),
retryTimeout: Number of milliseconds to wait before retrying (Default 10000),
Server-side DOM options:
jQuery: true, false or ConfObject (Default true)
Charset encoding:
forceUTF8: Boolean, if true will get charset from HTTP headers or meta tag in html and convert it to UTF8 if necessary. Never worry about encoding anymore! (Default false),
incomingEncoding: String, with forceUTF8: true to set encoding manually (Default null)
incomingEncoding : 'windows-1255' for example
Cache:
cache: Boolean, if true stores requests' result in memory (Default false), not recommend if you are doing with huge amount of pages as the process will exhaust momery
skipDuplicates: Boolean, if true skips URIs that were already crawled, without even calling callback() (Default false)
Other:
rotateUA: Boolean, if true,
userAgent should be an array, and rotate it (Default false)
userAgent: String or Array, if
rotateUA is false, but
userAgent is array, will use first one.
referer: String, if truthy sets the HTTP referer header
rateLimits: Number of milliseconds to delay between each requests (Default 0)
Instance of Crawler
crawler.queue(uri|options)
uri String,
options is Options
crawler.queueSize
Size of queue, read-only
Crawler by default use Cheerio instead of Jsdom. Jsdom is more robust but can be hard to install (espacially on windows) because of contextify.
Which is why, if you want to use jsdom you will have to build it, and
require('jsdom') in your own script before passing it to crawler. This is to avoid cheerio crawler user to build jsdom when installing crawler.
###Working with Cheerio
jQuery: true //(default)
//OR
jQuery: 'cheerio'
//OR
jQuery: {
name: 'cheerio',
options: {
normalizeWhitespace: true,
xmlMode: true
}
}
These parsing options are taken directly from htmlparser2, therefore any options that can be used in
htmlparser2 are valid in cheerio as well. The default options are:
{
normalizeWhitespace: false,
xmlMode: false,
decodeEntities: true
}
For a full list of options and their effects, see this and htmlparser2's options. source
###Working with JSDOM
In order to work with JSDOM you will have to install it in your project folder
npm install jsdom, deal with compiling C++ and pass it to crawler.
var jsdom = require('jsdom');
var Crawler = require('node-webcrawler');
var c = new Crawler({
jQuery: jsdom
});
node-webcrawler use a local httpbin for testing purpose. You can install httpbin as a library from PyPI and run it as a WSGI app. For example, using Gunicorn:
$ pip install httpbin
// launch httpbin as a daemon with 6 worker on localhost
$ gunicorn httpbin:app -b 127.0.0.1:8000 -w 6 --daemon
// Finally
$ npm install && npm test
After installing Docker, you can run:
// Builds the local test environment
$ docker build -t node-webcrawler .
// Runs tests
$ docker run node-webcrawler sh -c "gunicorn httpbin:app -b 127.0.0.1:8000 -w 6 --daemon && npm install && npm test"
// You can also ssh into the container for easier debugging
$ docker run -i -t node-webcrawler bash
See https://github.com/bda-research/node-webcrawler/releases