Cross platform webcam usage

Install

Linux

sudo apt-get install fswebcam

Mac OSX

#Mac OSX relies on imagesnap #Repo https : #Avaliable through brew brew install imagesnap

Windows

Standalone exe included. See src/bindings/CommandCam

Usage

API Usage

var NodeWebcam = require ( "node-webcam" ); var opts = { width : 1280 , height : 720 , quality : 100 , frames : 60 , delay : 0 , saveShots : true , output : "jpeg" , device : false , callbackReturn : "location" , verbose : false }; var Webcam = NodeWebcam.create( opts ); Webcam.capture( "test_picture" , function ( err, data ) {} ); NodeWebcam.capture( "test_picture" , opts, function ( err, data ) { }); Webcam.list( function ( list ) { var anotherCam = NodeWebcam.create( { device : list[ 0 ] } ); }); var opts = { callbackReturn : "base64" }; NodeWebcam.capture( "test_picture" , opts, function ( err, data ) { var image = "<img src='" + data + "'>" ; });

Shell Usage

w: [ "--width" ], h: [ "--height" ], d: [ "--delay" ], q: [ "--quality" ], out : [ "--output" ], h: [ "--help", true ], v: [ "--version", true ], l: [ "--location" ] node-webcam

Generated Documentation

./bin/generate_doc.sh

Classes

Main require used. Also has helper functions just for you.

NodeWebcam.create( Object options )

Main factory creation of a webcam for use. Uses NodeWebcam.Factory to create.

var NodeWebcam = require ( "node-webcam" ); var Webcam = NodeWebcam.create({});

NodeWebcam.capture( String location, Object options, Function callback )

Quick helper for taking pictures via one function. Will return Webcam instance via NodeWebcam.create.

NodeWebcam.capture( "my_picture" , {}, function ( err, data ) { if ( !err ) console .log( "Image created!" ); });

Base webcam class in which all other cameras inherit from

Webcam.constructor( Object options )

var opts = { width : 1280 , height : 720 , delay : 0 , quality : 100 , output : "jpeg" , device : false , callbackReturn : "location" , verbose : false } var cam = new Webcam( opts );

Reset data and memory of past shots

Webcam.capture( String location, Object options, Function callback( Error|Null, Buffer) )

First param of callback will be a possible error or null. Second will return the location of the image or null. The following functions will follow similarly. This function will auto append the output type if not specified in file name.

Webcam.getShot( Number shot, Function callback( Error|Null, Buffer) )

Webcam.getLastShot( Function callback )

Webcam.getBase64( Number|Buffer shot, Function callback( Error|Null, Buffer) )

Get base 64 of shot number or data already grabbed from FS.

Uses the fswebcam program. Available in linux (apt-get install fswebcam). Extra program addons provided in options.

var NodeWebcam = require ( "node-webcam" ); var FSWebcam = NodeWebcam.FSWebcam; var opts = {}; var cam = new FSWebcam( opts );