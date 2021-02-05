openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nw

node-webcam

by Charlie Abeling
0.8.0 (see all)

Nodejs Cross Platform Webcam usage

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

503

GitHub Stars

155

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Camera

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-webcam

Cross platform webcam usage

Install

Linux

#Linux relies on fswebcam currently
#Tested on ubuntu

sudo apt-get install fswebcam

Mac OSX

#Mac OSX relies on imagesnap
#Repo https://github.com/rharder/imagesnap
#Avaliable through brew

brew install imagesnap

Windows

Standalone exe included. See src/bindings/CommandCam

Usage

API Usage

//Available in nodejs

var NodeWebcam = require( "node-webcam" );


//Default options

var opts = {

    //Picture related

    width: 1280,

    height: 720,

    quality: 100,

    // Number of frames to capture
    // More the frames, longer it takes to capture
    // Use higher framerate for quality. Ex: 60

    frames: 60,


    //Delay in seconds to take shot
    //if the platform supports miliseconds
    //use a float (0.1)
    //Currently only on windows

    delay: 0,


    //Save shots in memory

    saveShots: true,


    // [jpeg, png] support varies
    // Webcam.OutputTypes

    output: "jpeg",


    //Which camera to use
    //Use Webcam.list() for results
    //false for default device

    device: false,


    // [location, buffer, base64]
    // Webcam.CallbackReturnTypes

    callbackReturn: "location",


    //Logging

    verbose: false

};


//Creates webcam instance

var Webcam = NodeWebcam.create( opts );


//Will automatically append location output type

Webcam.capture( "test_picture", function( err, data ) {} );


//Also available for quick use

NodeWebcam.capture( "test_picture", opts, function( err, data ) {

});


//Get list of cameras

Webcam.list( function( list ) {

    //Use another device

    var anotherCam = NodeWebcam.create( { device: list[ 0 ] } );

});

//Return type with base 64 image

var opts = {
    callbackReturn: "base64"
};

NodeWebcam.capture( "test_picture", opts, function( err, data ) {

    var image = "<img src='" + data + "'>";

});

Shell Usage

#Config opts

--width Picture width

--height Picture height

--delay Delay till shot

--quality Quality of image 0-100

--output Output type [png, jpg, bmp]

--verbose Verbose debugging

--help Usage help text

--version node-webcam version

--location Location to output webcam capture

--list list available camera devices


#Shorthand options

w: [ "--width" ],

h: [ "--height" ],

d: [ "--delay" ],

q: [ "--quality" ],

out: [ "--output" ],

h: [ "--help", true ],

v: [ "--version", true ],

l: [ "--location" ]


#node-webcam will auto output the file type at the end

node-webcam --w 500 --h 500 --d 2 --l picture # ./bin/node-webcam.js

Generated Documentation

# install yuidoc and run
./bin/generate_doc.sh

Classes

NodeWebcam

Main require used. Also has helper functions just for you.

NodeWebcam.create( Object options )

Main factory creation of a webcam for use. Uses NodeWebcam.Factory to create.

//Default options defined in API usage

var NodeWebcam = require( "node-webcam" );

var Webcam = NodeWebcam.create({});

NodeWebcam.capture( String location, Object options, Function callback )

Quick helper for taking pictures via one function. Will return Webcam instance via NodeWebcam.create.

NodeWebcam.capture( "my_picture", {}, function( err, data ) {

    if ( !err ) console.log( "Image created!" );

});

Webcam

Base webcam class in which all other cameras inherit from

Webcam.constructor( Object options )

//Default options and basic usage

var opts = {

    width: 1280,

    height: 720,

    delay: 0,

    quality: 100,

    // [jpeg, png] support varies
    // Webcam.OutputTypes

    output: "jpeg",

    device: false,


    // [buffer, base64]
    // Webcam.CallbackReturnTypes

    callbackReturn: "location",

    verbose: false

}

var cam = new Webcam( opts );

Webcam.clone()

Webcam.clear()

Reset data and memory of past shots

Webcam.capture( String location, Object options, Function callback( Error|Null, Buffer) )

First param of callback will be a possible error or null. Second will return the location of the image or null. The following functions will follow similarly. This function will auto append the output type if not specified in file name.

Webcam.getShot( Number shot, Function callback( Error|Null, Buffer) )

Webcam.getLastShot( Function callback )

Webcam.getBase64( Number|Buffer shot, Function callback( Error|Null, Buffer) )

Get base 64 of shot number or data already grabbed from FS.

FSWebcam

Uses the fswebcam program. Available in linux (apt-get install fswebcam). Extra program addons provided in options.

var NodeWebcam = require( "node-webcam" );

var FSWebcam = NodeWebcam.FSWebcam; //require( "node-webcam/webcams/FSWebcam" );

var opts = {};

var cam = new FSWebcam( opts );

What's next?

  • Video capture functionality
  • Battle testing
  • What do you want to see? Leave an issue on the github page!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

expo-cameraAn open-source platform for making universal native apps with React. Expo runs on Android, iOS, and the web.
GitHub Stars
16K
Weekly Downloads
35K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
7
Top Feedback
6Easy to Use
6Performant
5Great Documentation
@uppy/screen-captureThe next open source file uploader for web browsers :dog:
GitHub Stars
25K
Weekly Downloads
14K
videojs-recordvideo.js plugin for recording audio/video/image files
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
homebridge-camera-ffmpegHomebridge Plugin Providing FFmpeg-based Camera Support
GitHub Stars
891
Weekly Downloads
2K
web
webcamjsHTML5 Webcam Image Capture Library with Flash Fallback
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
3K
User Rating
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial