Waves

Click effect inspired by Google's Material Design http://fian.my.id/Waves/

Documentation

Waves uses Situs to generate documentation. Here are some steps to run documentation locally on your computer:

Make sure Node.js and Ruby are installed in your computer. Install SASS via RubyGems ( gem install sass ). Install Situs globally via npm ( npm install situs -g ). Clone Waves's Github repository, if you haven't already ( git clone https://github.com/fians/Waves.git ). Run npm install to install the necessary local node packages. Install grunt globally with npm install -g grunt-cli . Run grunt to watch the directory, or simply grunt build to do a single build. Now just start Situs server ( situs server ), then visit http://localhost:4000/ on your browser.

License

Waves is created by Alfiana Sibuea, and released under MIT license.

Copyright © 2014-2018 Alfiana E. Sibuea. All rights reserved.