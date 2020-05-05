Click effect inspired by Google's Material Design http://fian.my.id/Waves/
Waves uses Situs to generate documentation. Here are some steps to run documentation locally on your computer:
gem install sass).
npm install situs -g).
git clone https://github.com/fians/Waves.git).
npm install to install the necessary local node packages.
npm install -g grunt-cli.
grunt to watch the directory, or simply
grunt build to do a single build.
situs server), then visit http://localhost:4000/ on your browser.
Waves is created by Alfiana Sibuea, and released under MIT license.
Copyright © 2014-2018 Alfiana E. Sibuea. All rights reserved.