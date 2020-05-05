openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nw

node-waves

by Alfiana Sibuea
0.7.6 (see all)

Click effect inspired by Google's Material Design

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

9.5K

GitHub Stars

3.4K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

29

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Waves

Click effect inspired by Google's Material Design http://fian.my.id/Waves/

Documentation

Waves uses Situs to generate documentation. Here are some steps to run documentation locally on your computer:

  1. Make sure Node.js and Ruby are installed in your computer.
  2. Install SASS via RubyGems (gem install sass).
  3. Install Situs globally via npm (npm install situs -g).
  4. Clone Waves's Github repository, if you haven't already (git clone https://github.com/fians/Waves.git).
  5. Run npm install to install the necessary local node packages.
  6. Install grunt globally with npm install -g grunt-cli.
  7. Run grunt to watch the directory, or simply grunt build to do a single build.
  8. Now just start Situs server (situs server), then visit http://localhost:4000/ on your browser.

License

Waves is created by Alfiana Sibuea, and released under MIT license.

Copyright © 2014-2018 Alfiana E. Sibuea. All rights reserved.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial