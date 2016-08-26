High performance WAV decoder and encoder. The decoder is up to 750x faster than the 'wav-decoder' npm module.
In addition, in contrast to 'wav-decoder' the result is returned directly instead of with a promise.
This module combines the functionality of 'wav-decoder' and 'wav-encoder'.
let fs = require('fs');
let wav = require('node-wav');
let buffer = fs.readFileSync('file.wav');
let result = wav.decode(buffer);
console.log(result.sampleRate);
console.log(result.channelData); // array of Float32Arrays
wav.encode(result.channelData, { sampleRate: result.sampleRate, float: true, bitDepth: 32 });
Data is always returned as Float32Arrays. While reading and writing 64-bit float WAV files is supported, data is truncated to 32-bit floats.
This module assumes a little endian CPU, which is true for pretty much every processor these days (in particular Intel and ARM).
Worked for me, but I found the encode function not so good, because you need to enter every time all settings. If they saved via constructor I edit my review an give 5/5.