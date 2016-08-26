High performance WAV decoder and encoder. The decoder is up to 750x faster than the 'wav-decoder' npm module.

In addition, in contrast to 'wav-decoder' the result is returned directly instead of with a promise.

This module combines the functionality of 'wav-decoder' and 'wav-encoder'.

Usage

let fs = require ( 'fs' ); let wav = require ( 'node-wav' ); let buffer = fs.readFileSync( 'file.wav' ); let result = wav.decode(buffer); console .log(result.sampleRate); console .log(result.channelData); wav.encode(result.channelData, { sampleRate : result.sampleRate, float : true , bitDepth : 32 });

Data format

Data is always returned as Float32Arrays. While reading and writing 64-bit float WAV files is supported, data is truncated to 32-bit floats.

Endianness

This module assumes a little endian CPU, which is true for pretty much every processor these days (in particular Intel and ARM).