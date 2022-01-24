A wrapper and enhancements for fs.watch.
npm install node-watch
var watch = require('node-watch');
watch('file_or_dir', { recursive: true }, function(evt, name) {
console.log('%s changed.', name);
});
Now it's fast to watch deep directories on macOS and Windows, since the
recursive option is natively supported except on Linux.
// watch the whole disk
watch('/', { recursive: true }, console.log);
The usage and options of
node-watch are compatible with fs.watch.
persistent: Boolean (default true)
recursive: Boolean (default false)
encoding: String (default 'utf8')
Extra options
filter: RegExp | Function
Return that matches the filter expression.
// filter with regular expression
watch('./', { filter: /\.json$/ });
// filter with custom function
watch('./', { filter: f => !/node_modules/.test(f) });
Each file and directory will be passed to the filter to determine whether
it will then be passed to the callback function. Like
Array.filter does in
JavaScript.
There are three kinds of return values for filter function:
true: Will be passed to callback.
false: Will not be passed to callback.
skip: Same with
false, and skip to watch all its subdirectories.
On Linux, where the
recursive option is not natively supported,
it is more efficient to skip ignored directories by returning the
skip flag:
watch('./', {
recursive: true,
filter(f, skip) {
// skip node_modules
if (/\/node_modules/.test(f)) return skip;
// skip .git folder
if (/\.git/.test(f)) return skip;
// only watch for js files
return /\.js$/.test(f);
}
});
If you prefer glob patterns you can use minimatch or picomatch together with filter:
const pm = require('picomatch');
let isMatch = pm('*.js');
watch('./', {
filter: f => isMatch(f)
});
delay: Number (in ms, default 200)
Delay time of the callback function.
// log after 5 seconds
watch('./', { delay: 5000 }, console.log);
The events provided by the callback function is either
update or
remove, which is less confusing to
fs.watch's
rename or
change.
watch('./', function(evt, name) {
if (evt == 'update') {
// on create or modify
}
if (evt == 'remove') {
// on delete
}
});
The watch function returns a fs.FSWatcher like object as the same as
fs.watch (>= v0.4.0).
let watcher = watch('./', { recursive: true });
watcher.on('change', function(evt, name) {
// callback
});
watcher.on('error', function(err) {
// handle error
});
watcher.on('ready', function() {
// the watcher is ready to respond to changes
});
// close
watcher.close();
// is closed?
watcher.isClosed()
.on
.once
.emit
.close
.listeners
.setMaxListeners
.getMaxListeners
.isClosed detect if the watcher is closed
.getWatchedPaths get all the watched paths
Windows, node < v4.2.5
remove event
MacOS, node 0.10.x
watch(['file1', 'file2'], console.log);
#!/usr/bin/env node
// https://github.com/nodejs/node-v0.x-archive/issues/3211
require('epipebomb')();
let watcher = require('node-watch')(
process.argv[2] || './', { recursive: true }, console.log
);
process.on('SIGINT', watcher.close);
Monitoring chrome from disk:
$ watch / | grep -i chrome
If you get ENOSPC error, but you actually have free disk space - it means that your OS watcher limit is too low and you probably want to recursively watch a big tree of files.
Follow this description to increase the limit: https://confluence.jetbrains.com/display/IDEADEV/Inotify+Watches+Limit
Thanks goes to all wonderful people who have helped this project.
MIT
Copyright (c) 2012-2021 yuanchuan