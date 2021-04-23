🤖 VK bot framework for Node.js, based on Bots Long Poll API and Callback API.

Install

$ npm i node-vk-bot-api -S

Usage

const VkBot = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api' ); const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN); bot.command( '/start' , (ctx) => { ctx.reply( 'Hello!' ); }); bot.startPolling();

Webhooks

const express = require ( 'express' ); const bodyParser = require ( 'body-parser' ); const VkBot = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api' ); const app = express(); const bot = new VkBot({ token : process.env.TOKEN, confirmation : process.env.CONFIRMATION, }); bot.on( ( ctx ) => { ctx.reply( 'Hello!' ); }); app.use(bodyParser.json()); app.post( '/' , bot.webhookCallback); app.listen(process.env.PORT);

Examples

There's a few simple examples.

Community support

Any questions you can ask in the telegram chat. [russian/english]

Tests

$ npm test

API

const api = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api/lib/api' ); api( 'users.get' , { user_ids : 1 , access_token : process.env.TOKEN, });

Error handling

bot.command( '/start' , (ctx) => { ctx.reply( 'Hello, world!' ); }); bot.command( '/start' , async (ctx) => { try { await ctx.reply( 'Hello, world!' ); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }); bot.use( async (ctx, next) => { try { await next(); } catch (e) { console .error(e); } }); bot.command( '/start' , async (ctx) => { await ctx.reply( 'Hello, world!' ); });

bot.startPolling(); bot.startPolling( ( err ) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } });

Methods

Create bot.

const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN); const bot = new VkBot({ token : process.env.TOKEN, group_id : process.env.GROUP_ID, execute_timeout : process.env.EXECUTE_TIMEOUT, polling_timeout : process.env.POLLING_TIMEOUT, secret : process.env.SECRET, confirmation : process.env.CONFIRMATION, });

Execute request to the VK API.

const response = await bot.execute( 'users.get' , { user_ids : 1 , });

Add simple middleware.

bot.use( ( ctx, next ) => { ctx.message.timestamp = new Date ().getTime(); return next(); });

Add middlewares with triggers for message_new event.

bot.command( 'start' , (ctx) => { ctx.reply( 'Hello!' ); });

Add middlewares with triggers for selected events.

bot.event( 'message_edit' , (ctx) => { ctx.reply( 'Your message was editted' ); });

Add reserved middlewares without triggers.

bot.on( ( ctx ) => { ctx.reply( 'No commands for you.' ); });

Send message to user.

bot.sendMessage( 145003487 , 'Hello!' , 'photo1_1' ); bot.sendMessage([ 145003487 , 145003488 ], 'Hello!' , 'photo1_1' ); bot.sendMessage( 145003487 , { message : 'Hello!' , lat : 59.939095 , lng : 30.315868 , });

Start polling with optional callback.

bot.startPolling( ( err ) => { if (err) { console .error(err); } });

Get webhook callback.

bot.webhookCallback(req, res, next); bot.webhookCallback(ctx, next);

Stop the bot. Disables any receiving updates from Long Poll or Callback APIs.

bot.stop();

Start the bot after it was turned off via .stop() method. When you are using Long Poll API, you need to call .startPolling([callback]) again.

bot.start();

Context Structure

message - received message (pure object from VK API) type - received type event (e.g. message_new) ... other fields from VK API

- received message (pure object from VK API) eventId - callback's eventId

- callback's eventId groupId - callback's groupId

- callback's groupId match? - regexp match of your trigger

- regexp match of your trigger clientInfo? - received client info (pure object from VK API)

- received client info (pure object from VK API) bot - instance of bot, you can call any methods via this instance

Context Methods

Helper method for reply to the current user.

bot.command( 'start' , (ctx) => { ctx.reply( 'Hello!' ); });

Markup

Keyboards

Markup.keyboard(buttons, options) : Create keyboard

: Create keyboard Markup.button(label, color, payload) : Create custom button

: Create custom button Markup.oneTime() : Set oneTime to keyboard

Simple usage

ctx.reply( 'Select your sport' , null , Markup .keyboard([ 'Football' , 'Basketball' , ]) .oneTime(), );

Advanced usage

ctx.reply( 'Hey!' , null , Markup .keyboard([ Markup.button({ action : { type : 'open_link' , link : 'https://google.com' , label : 'Open Google' , payload : JSON .stringify({ url : 'https://google.com' , }), }, color : 'default' , }), ]), ); ctx.reply( 'How are you doing?' , null , Markup .keyboard([ [ Markup.button( 'Normally' , 'primary' ), ], [ Markup.button( 'Fine' , 'positive' ), Markup.button( 'Bad' , 'negative' ), ], ]), );

Create keyboard with optional settings.

Markup.keyboard([ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' , 'four' , 'five' , 'six' , ], { columns : 2 });

Markup.keyboard([ 'one' , 'two' , 'three' , ]);

Create custom button.

Markup.button( 'Start' , 'positive' , { foo : 'bar' , });

Helper method for create one time keyboard.

Markup .keyboard([ 'Start' , 'Help' ]) .oneTime();

Helpers method for create inline keyboard.

Markup .keyboard([ 'Start' , 'Help' ]) .inline();

Sessions

Store anything for current user in local (or redis) memory.

Usage

const VkBot = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api' ); const Session = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api/lib/session' ); const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN); const session = new Session(); bot.use(session.middleware()); bot.on( ( ctx ) => { ctx.session.counter = ctx.session.counter || 0 ; ctx.session.counter++; ctx.reply( `You wrote ${ctx.session.counter} messages.` ); }); bot.startPolling();

API

Options

key : Context property name (default: session )

: Context property name (default: ) getSessionKey : Getter for session key

Default getSessionKey(ctx)

const getSessionKey = ( ctx ) => { const userId = ctx.message.from_id || ctx.message.user_id; return ` ${userId} : ${userId} ` ; };

Stage

Scene manager.

const VkBot = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api' ); const Scene = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api/lib/scene' ); const Session = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api/lib/session' ); const Stage = require ( 'node-vk-bot-api/lib/stage' ); const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN); const scene = new Scene( 'meet' , (ctx) => { ctx.scene.next(); ctx.reply( 'How old are you?' ); }, (ctx) => { ctx.session.age = +ctx.message.text; ctx.scene.next(); ctx.reply( 'What is your name?' ); }, (ctx) => { ctx.session.name = ctx.message.text; ctx.scene.leave(); ctx.reply( `Nice to meet you, ${ctx.session.name} ( ${ctx.session.age} years old)` ); }, ); const session = new Session(); const stage = new Stage(scene); bot.use(session.middleware()); bot.use(stage.middleware()); bot.command( '/meet' , (ctx) => { ctx.scene.enter( 'meet' ); }); bot.startPolling();

API

Stage

constructor(...scenes) : Register scenes

Scene

constructor(name, ...middlewares) : Create scene

: Create scene .command(triggers, ...middlewares) : Create commands for scene

Context

ctx.scene.enter(name, [step]) ctx.scene.leave() ctx.scene.next() ctx.scene.step ctx.scene.step=

License

MIT.