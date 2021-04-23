openbase logo
node-vk-bot-api

by node-vk-bot-api
3.5.0 (see all)

🤖 VK bot framework for Node.js, based on Bots Long Poll API and Callback API.

Overview

Readme

node-vk-bot-api

Install

$ npm i node-vk-bot-api -S

Usage

const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');

const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);

bot.command('/start', (ctx) => {
  ctx.reply('Hello!');
});

bot.startPolling();

Webhooks

const express = require('express');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');

const app = express();
const bot = new VkBot({
  token: process.env.TOKEN,
  confirmation: process.env.CONFIRMATION,
});

bot.on((ctx) => {
  ctx.reply('Hello!');
});

app.use(bodyParser.json());

app.post('/', bot.webhookCallback);

app.listen(process.env.PORT);

Examples

There's a few simple examples.

Community support

Any questions you can ask in the telegram chat. [russian/english]

Tests

$ npm test

API

const api = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/api');

api('users.get', {
  user_ids: 1,
  access_token: process.env.TOKEN,
}); // => Promise

Error handling

// bad
bot.command('/start', (ctx) => {
  ctx.reply('Hello, world!');
});

// not bad
bot.command('/start', async (ctx) => {
  try {
    await ctx.reply('Hello, world!');
  } catch (e) {
    console.error(e);
  }
});

// good
bot.use(async (ctx, next) => {
  try {
    await next();
  } catch (e) {
    console.error(e);
  }
});

bot.command('/start', async (ctx) => {
  await ctx.reply('Hello, world!');
});

// bad
bot.startPolling();

// good
bot.startPolling((err) => {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  }
});

Methods

constructor(settings)

Create bot.

// Simple usage
const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);

// Advanced usage
const bot = new VkBot({
  token: process.env.TOKEN,
  group_id: process.env.GROUP_ID,
  execute_timeout: process.env.EXECUTE_TIMEOUT, // in ms   (50 by default)
  polling_timeout: process.env.POLLING_TIMEOUT, // in secs (25 by default)

  // webhooks options only
  secret: process.env.SECRET,                   // secret key (optional)
  confirmation: process.env.CONFIRMATION,       // confirmation string
});

.execute(method, settings)

Execute request to the VK API.

const response = await bot.execute('users.get', {
  user_ids: 1,
});

.use(middleware)

Add simple middleware.

bot.use((ctx, next) => {
  ctx.message.timestamp = new Date().getTime();

  return next();
});

.command(triggers, ...middlewares)

Add middlewares with triggers for message_new event.

bot.command('start', (ctx) => {
  ctx.reply('Hello!');
});

.event(triggers, ...middlewares)

Add middlewares with triggers for selected events.

bot.event('message_edit', (ctx) => {
  ctx.reply('Your message was editted');
});

.on(...middlewares)

Add reserved middlewares without triggers.

bot.on((ctx) => {
  ctx.reply('No commands for you.');
});

.sendMessage(userId, message, attachment, keyboard, sticker)

Send message to user.

// Simple usage
bot.sendMessage(145003487, 'Hello!', 'photo1_1');

// Multiple recipients
bot.sendMessage([145003487, 145003488], 'Hello!', 'photo1_1');

// Advanced usage
bot.sendMessage(145003487, {
  message: 'Hello!',
  lat: 59.939095,
  lng: 30.315868,
});

.startPolling([callback])

Start polling with optional callback.

bot.startPolling((err) => {
  if (err) {
    console.error(err);
  }
});

.webhookCallback(...args)

Get webhook callback.

// express
bot.webhookCallback(req, res, next);

// koa
bot.webhookCallback(ctx, next);

.stop()

Stop the bot. Disables any receiving updates from Long Poll or Callback APIs.

bot.stop();

.start()

Start the bot after it was turned off via .stop() method. When you are using Long Poll API, you need to call .startPolling([callback]) again.

bot.start();

Context Structure

  • message - received message (pure object from VK API)
    • type - received type event (e.g. message_new)
    • ... other fields from VK API
  • eventId - callback's eventId
  • groupId - callback's groupId
  • match? - regexp match of your trigger
  • clientInfo? - received client info (pure object from VK API)
  • bot - instance of bot, you can call any methods via this instance

Context Methods

.reply(message, attachment, markup, sticker)

Helper method for reply to the current user.

bot.command('start', (ctx) => {
  ctx.reply('Hello!');
});

Markup

Keyboards

  • Markup.keyboard(buttons, options): Create keyboard
  • Markup.button(label, color, payload): Create custom button
  • Markup.oneTime(): Set oneTime to keyboard

Simple usage

ctx.reply('Select your sport', null, Markup
  .keyboard([
    'Football',
    'Basketball',
  ])
  .oneTime(),
);

Advanced usage

// custom buttons
ctx.reply('Hey!', null, Markup
  .keyboard([
    Markup.button({
      action: {
        type: 'open_link',
        link: 'https://google.com',
        label: 'Open Google',
        payload: JSON.stringify({
          url: 'https://google.com',
        }),
      },
      color: 'default',
    }),
  ]),
);

// default buttons
ctx.reply('How are you doing?', null, Markup
  .keyboard([
    [
      Markup.button('Normally', 'primary'),
    ],
    [
      Markup.button('Fine', 'positive'),
      Markup.button('Bad', 'negative'),
    ],
  ]),
);

.keyboard(buttons, options)

Create keyboard with optional settings.

/*

  Each string has maximum 2 columns.

  | one   | two   |
  | three | four  |
  | five  | six   |

 */

Markup.keyboard([
  'one',
  'two',
  'three',
  'four',
  'five',
  'six',
], { columns: 2 });

/*

  By default, columns count for each string is 4.

  | one | two | three |

 */

Markup.keyboard([
  'one',
  'two',
  'three',
]);

.button(label, color, payload)

Create custom button.

Markup.button('Start', 'positive', {
  foo: 'bar',
});

.oneTime()

Helper method for create one time keyboard.

Markup
  .keyboard(['Start', 'Help'])
  .oneTime();

.inline()

Helpers method for create inline keyboard.

Markup
  .keyboard(['Start', 'Help'])
  .inline();

Sessions

Store anything for current user in local (or redis) memory.

Usage

const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');
const Session = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/session');

const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);
const session = new Session();

bot.use(session.middleware());

bot.on((ctx) => {
  ctx.session.counter = ctx.session.counter || 0;
  ctx.session.counter++;

  ctx.reply(`You wrote ${ctx.session.counter} messages.`);
});

bot.startPolling();

API

Options

  • key: Context property name (default: session)
  • getSessionKey: Getter for session key
Default getSessionKey(ctx)
const getSessionKey = (ctx) => {
  const userId = ctx.message.from_id || ctx.message.user_id;

  return `${userId}:${userId}`;
};

Stage

Scene manager.

const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');
const Scene = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/scene');
const Session = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/session');
const Stage = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/stage');

const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);
const scene = new Scene('meet',
  (ctx) => {
    ctx.scene.next();
    ctx.reply('How old are you?');
  },
  (ctx) => {
    ctx.session.age = +ctx.message.text;

    ctx.scene.next();
    ctx.reply('What is your name?');
  },
  (ctx) => {
    ctx.session.name = ctx.message.text;

    ctx.scene.leave();
    ctx.reply(`Nice to meet you, ${ctx.session.name} (${ctx.session.age} years old)`);
  },
);
const session = new Session();
const stage = new Stage(scene);

bot.use(session.middleware());
bot.use(stage.middleware());

bot.command('/meet', (ctx) => {
  ctx.scene.enter('meet');
});

bot.startPolling();

API

Stage

  • constructor(...scenes): Register scenes

Scene

  • constructor(name, ...middlewares): Create scene
  • .command(triggers, ...middlewares): Create commands for scene

Context

ctx.scene.enter(name, [step]) // Enter in scene
ctx.scene.leave()             // Leave from scene
ctx.scene.next()              // Go to the next step in scene
ctx.scene.step                // Getter for step in scene
ctx.scene.step=               // Setter for step in scene

License

MIT.

