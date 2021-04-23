🤖 VK bot framework for Node.js, based on Bots Long Poll API and Callback API.
$ npm i node-vk-bot-api -S
const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');
const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);
bot.command('/start', (ctx) => {
ctx.reply('Hello!');
});
bot.startPolling();
const express = require('express');
const bodyParser = require('body-parser');
const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');
const app = express();
const bot = new VkBot({
token: process.env.TOKEN,
confirmation: process.env.CONFIRMATION,
});
bot.on((ctx) => {
ctx.reply('Hello!');
});
app.use(bodyParser.json());
app.post('/', bot.webhookCallback);
app.listen(process.env.PORT);
There's a few simple examples.
Any questions you can ask in the telegram chat. [russian/english]
$ npm test
const api = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/api');
api('users.get', {
user_ids: 1,
access_token: process.env.TOKEN,
}); // => Promise
// bad
bot.command('/start', (ctx) => {
ctx.reply('Hello, world!');
});
// not bad
bot.command('/start', async (ctx) => {
try {
await ctx.reply('Hello, world!');
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
});
// good
bot.use(async (ctx, next) => {
try {
await next();
} catch (e) {
console.error(e);
}
});
bot.command('/start', async (ctx) => {
await ctx.reply('Hello, world!');
});
// bad
bot.startPolling();
// good
bot.startPolling((err) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
});
Create bot.
// Simple usage
const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);
// Advanced usage
const bot = new VkBot({
token: process.env.TOKEN,
group_id: process.env.GROUP_ID,
execute_timeout: process.env.EXECUTE_TIMEOUT, // in ms (50 by default)
polling_timeout: process.env.POLLING_TIMEOUT, // in secs (25 by default)
// webhooks options only
secret: process.env.SECRET, // secret key (optional)
confirmation: process.env.CONFIRMATION, // confirmation string
});
Execute request to the VK API.
const response = await bot.execute('users.get', {
user_ids: 1,
});
Add simple middleware.
bot.use((ctx, next) => {
ctx.message.timestamp = new Date().getTime();
return next();
});
Add middlewares with triggers for
message_new event.
bot.command('start', (ctx) => {
ctx.reply('Hello!');
});
Add middlewares with triggers for selected events.
bot.event('message_edit', (ctx) => {
ctx.reply('Your message was editted');
});
Add reserved middlewares without triggers.
bot.on((ctx) => {
ctx.reply('No commands for you.');
});
Send message to user.
// Simple usage
bot.sendMessage(145003487, 'Hello!', 'photo1_1');
// Multiple recipients
bot.sendMessage([145003487, 145003488], 'Hello!', 'photo1_1');
// Advanced usage
bot.sendMessage(145003487, {
message: 'Hello!',
lat: 59.939095,
lng: 30.315868,
});
Start polling with optional callback.
bot.startPolling((err) => {
if (err) {
console.error(err);
}
});
Get webhook callback.
// express
bot.webhookCallback(req, res, next);
// koa
bot.webhookCallback(ctx, next);
Stop the bot. Disables any receiving updates from Long Poll or Callback APIs.
bot.stop();
Start the bot after it was turned off via .stop() method. When you are using Long Poll API, you need to call
.startPolling([callback]) again.
bot.start();
message - received message (pure object from VK API)
type - received type event (e.g. message_new)
eventId - callback's eventId
groupId - callback's groupId
match? - regexp match of your trigger
clientInfo? - received client info (pure object from VK API)
bot - instance of bot, you can call any methods via this instance
Helper method for reply to the current user.
bot.command('start', (ctx) => {
ctx.reply('Hello!');
});
Markup.keyboard(buttons, options): Create keyboard
Markup.button(label, color, payload): Create custom button
Markup.oneTime(): Set oneTime to keyboard
ctx.reply('Select your sport', null, Markup
.keyboard([
'Football',
'Basketball',
])
.oneTime(),
);
// custom buttons
ctx.reply('Hey!', null, Markup
.keyboard([
Markup.button({
action: {
type: 'open_link',
link: 'https://google.com',
label: 'Open Google',
payload: JSON.stringify({
url: 'https://google.com',
}),
},
color: 'default',
}),
]),
);
// default buttons
ctx.reply('How are you doing?', null, Markup
.keyboard([
[
Markup.button('Normally', 'primary'),
],
[
Markup.button('Fine', 'positive'),
Markup.button('Bad', 'negative'),
],
]),
);
Create keyboard with optional settings.
/*
Each string has maximum 2 columns.
| one | two |
| three | four |
| five | six |
*/
Markup.keyboard([
'one',
'two',
'three',
'four',
'five',
'six',
], { columns: 2 });
/*
By default, columns count for each string is 4.
| one | two | three |
*/
Markup.keyboard([
'one',
'two',
'three',
]);
Create custom button.
Markup.button('Start', 'positive', {
foo: 'bar',
});
Helper method for create one time keyboard.
Markup
.keyboard(['Start', 'Help'])
.oneTime();
Helpers method for create inline keyboard.
Markup
.keyboard(['Start', 'Help'])
.inline();
Store anything for current user in local (or redis) memory.
const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');
const Session = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/session');
const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);
const session = new Session();
bot.use(session.middleware());
bot.on((ctx) => {
ctx.session.counter = ctx.session.counter || 0;
ctx.session.counter++;
ctx.reply(`You wrote ${ctx.session.counter} messages.`);
});
bot.startPolling();
key: Context property name (default:
session)
getSessionKey: Getter for session key
getSessionKey(ctx)
const getSessionKey = (ctx) => {
const userId = ctx.message.from_id || ctx.message.user_id;
return `${userId}:${userId}`;
};
Scene manager.
const VkBot = require('node-vk-bot-api');
const Scene = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/scene');
const Session = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/session');
const Stage = require('node-vk-bot-api/lib/stage');
const bot = new VkBot(process.env.TOKEN);
const scene = new Scene('meet',
(ctx) => {
ctx.scene.next();
ctx.reply('How old are you?');
},
(ctx) => {
ctx.session.age = +ctx.message.text;
ctx.scene.next();
ctx.reply('What is your name?');
},
(ctx) => {
ctx.session.name = ctx.message.text;
ctx.scene.leave();
ctx.reply(`Nice to meet you, ${ctx.session.name} (${ctx.session.age} years old)`);
},
);
const session = new Session();
const stage = new Stage(scene);
bot.use(session.middleware());
bot.use(stage.middleware());
bot.command('/meet', (ctx) => {
ctx.scene.enter('meet');
});
bot.startPolling();
constructor(...scenes): Register scenes
constructor(name, ...middlewares): Create scene
.command(triggers, ...middlewares): Create commands for scene
ctx.scene.enter(name, [step]) // Enter in scene
ctx.scene.leave() // Leave from scene
ctx.scene.next() // Go to the next step in scene
ctx.scene.step // Getter for step in scene
ctx.scene.step= // Setter for step in scene
MIT.