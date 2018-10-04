node-version-assets
V1 release = Now works on Node.js v4+
- Versions your static assets using the power of streams!
- Version number produced from md5hash of each file -> so unchanged assets will keep the same file name and not blow the browser cache.
- Greps your html and css files and updates filenames of versioned files.
- Add to your build scripts/favourite build tool.
- See below for grunt integration example.
Install
npm install -g node-version-assets
What it does:
- Renames assets on filesystem
## BEFORE
/www/project-x/public/css$ ls -l
> all-min.css
## AFTER
/www/project-x/public/css$ ls -l
> all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css
- Find and replaces references to them in files:
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/all-min.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css">
How this module fits into your build process:
- you: generate fresh asset and output to the location specified in options.assets (> /public/css/all.min.css)
- module: renames fresh asset file to versioned name (> all.min.newversion.css)
- module: deletes original fresh asset file (all.min.css > deleted)
- module: deletes old versioned asset files in the same dir (all.min.oldversion.css > deleted)
Example
Input options in script:
var Version = require("node-version-assets");
var versionInstance = new Version({
assets: ['public/css/all-min.css', 'public/js/app.js'],
grepFiles: ['views/prod/index.html']
});
versionInstance.run();
Run the script:
andy@bada55:~/www/project-x$ node version.js
Deleted Assets:
public/css/all-min.css
public/js/app.js
Versioned Assets Created:
public/css/all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css: file unchanged > version number re-used
public/js/app.12d070550742574e8d87900er34.js: file unchanged > version number re-used
Files whose contents were updated with refs to renamed asset files:
views/prod/index.html
Run with the CLI
Install
npm i -g node-version-assets
node-version-assets -a app.js,app.css -g index.html
Use
-h to see the CLI help.
Grunt Example
grunt.registerTask('version-assets', 'version the static assets just created', function() {
var Version = require("node-version-assets");
var versionInstance = new Version({
assets: ['public/css/all-min.css', 'public/js/app.js'],
grepFiles: ['views/prod/index.html']
});
var cb = this.async();
versionInstance.run(cb);
});
grunt.registerTask('default', 'lint rjs jpgmin gifmin pngmin concat cssmin version-assets');
Options
@param {options}
@param {options.assets}
- accepts: array of strings
- required: each item of the array is the relative file path to the static asset
- each static asset listed will have the new version number inserted before the file type prefix, eg:
- all-min.js > all.min.01135498.js
- if there is a previous version number in the same position then it will be replaced, eg:
- all-min.oldversion234.js > all.min.01135498.js
Optional, ahem, Options
@param {options.silence}
- accepts: boolean
- default: false
- if set to true, it will silence all output to STDOUT
@param {options.grepFiles}
- accepts: array of strings
- list of files (relative filepaths or globbed filepaths) containing references to the {options.assets} which need to be renamed
- a globbed filepath specifies all files that matches a certain pattern (i.e. /x/y/*.html will match all files in that directory with .html suffix)
@param {options.newVersion}
- accepts: string (only numbers or letters)
- not required: defaults to generating an md5 hash of the file (recommended to leave as default as md5 hashing means that assets will not blow browser cache if they're unchanged)
@param {options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions}
- accepts: boolean
- set this to true if you want to disable auto-deletion of BOTH the original and old versions
- by default the module deletes:
- the original, unversioned asset (eg app.js)
- previous versions of the asset (eg app.435fdg435TG435435.js)
@param {options.keepOriginal}
- accepts: boolean
- set this to true if you want to delete just the ORIGINAL
- if options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions is true then the old versions will still be deleted
@param {options.keepOldVersions}
- accepts: boolean
- set this to true if you want to delete just the OLD VERSIONS
- if options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions is true then the original will still be deleted
@param {options.requireJs}
- accepts: boolean
- not required: defaults to false
If set to true then unsuffixed js assets (listed in the assets array) will be updated to the new version, eg:
<script type="text/javascript">
require.config({
paths: {
main: "js/app.newie"
main: "js/app.newie.001"
}
});
</script>
@param {options.cdnPath}
- accepts: string
- not required
- if set, will prepend the
cdnPath to all assets that are specified with an absolute path (ie, a leading
/), eg:
-
src="/public/all-min.js" >
src="https://cdn.example.com/public/all.min.01135498.js"
-
src="images/image.jpg" >
src="images/image.48503824.jpg"
-
src="../images/image.jpg" >
src="../images/image.48503824.jpg"
Potential Gotchas
- Assets that you want versioned must be listed in the assets array
- Check all asset paths are correct: they must be relative to the dir where you are executing the command.
- The new assets must exist in an unversioned form on the filesystem to be renamed and be listed in the {options.assets} array
- If you specify a version number it can only contain letters or numbers (ie no special characters)
Version Log
- 0.0.2: added {options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions}
- 0.0.3: enabled versioning of all file types (previously just utf8)
- 0.0.4 - 0.0.8: misc bug fixes
- 1.0.0 - Updated to work on Node.js v4+