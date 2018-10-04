V1 release = Now works on Node.js v4+

Versions your static assets using the power of streams!

Version number produced from md5hash of each file -> so unchanged assets will keep the same file name and not blow the browser cache.

Greps your html and css files and updates filenames of versioned files.

Add to your build scripts/favourite build tool.

See below for grunt integration example.

Install

npm install -g node-version-assets

What it does:

Renames assets on filesystem

## BEFORE /www/project-x/public/css$ ls -l > all-min.css ## AFTER /www/project-x/public/css$ ls -l > all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css

Find and replaces references to them in files:

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/all-min.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "css/all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css" >

How this module fits into your build process:

you: generate fresh asset and output to the location specified in options.assets (> /public/css/all.min.css) module: renames fresh asset file to versioned name (> all.min.newversion.css) module: deletes original fresh asset file (all.min.css > deleted) module: deletes old versioned asset files in the same dir (all.min.oldversion.css > deleted)

Example

Input options in script:

var Version = require ( "node-version-assets" ); var versionInstance = new Version({ assets : [ 'public/css/all-min.css' , 'public/js/app.js' ], grepFiles : [ 'views/prod/index.html' ] }); versionInstance.run();

Run the script:

andy@bada55:~/www/project-x$ node version.js Deleted Assets: public/css/all-min.css public/js/app.js Versioned Assets Created: public/css/all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css: file unchanged > version number re-used public/js/app.12d070550742574e8d87900er34.js: file unchanged > version number re-used Files whose contents were updated with refs to renamed asset files: views/prod/index.html

Run with the CLI

Install npm i -g node-version-assets

node-version-assets -a app.js,app.css -g index.html

Use -h to see the CLI help.

Grunt Example

grunt.registerTask( 'version-assets' , 'version the static assets just created' , function ( ) { var Version = require ( "node-version-assets" ); var versionInstance = new Version({ assets : [ 'public/css/all-min.css' , 'public/js/app.js' ], grepFiles : [ 'views/prod/index.html' ] }); var cb = this .async(); versionInstance.run(cb); }); grunt.registerTask( 'default' , 'lint rjs jpgmin gifmin pngmin concat cssmin version-assets' );

Options

accepts: object

accepts: array of strings

required: each item of the array is the relative file path to the static asset

each static asset listed will have the new version number inserted before the file type prefix, eg: all-min.js > all.min.01135498.js

if there is a previous version number in the same position then it will be replaced, eg: all-min.oldversion234.js > all.min.01135498.js



Optional, ahem, Options

accepts: boolean

default: false

if set to true, it will silence all output to STDOUT

accepts: array of strings

list of files (relative filepaths or globbed filepaths) containing references to the {options.assets} which need to be renamed

a globbed filepath specifies all files that matches a certain pattern (i.e. /x/y/*.html will match all files in that directory with .html suffix)

accepts: string (only numbers or letters)

not required: defaults to generating an md5 hash of the file (recommended to leave as default as md5 hashing means that assets will not blow browser cache if they're unchanged)

accepts: boolean

set this to true if you want to disable auto-deletion of BOTH the original and old versions

by default the module deletes: the original, unversioned asset (eg app.js) previous versions of the asset (eg app.435fdg435TG435435.js)



accepts: boolean

set this to true if you want to delete just the ORIGINAL

if options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions is true then the old versions will still be deleted

accepts: boolean

set this to true if you want to delete just the OLD VERSIONS

if options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions is true then the original will still be deleted

accepts: boolean

not required: defaults to false

If set to true then unsuffixed js assets (listed in the assets array) will be updated to the new version, eg:

< script type = "text/javascript" > require.config({ paths: { main: "js/app.newie" main: "js/app.newie.001" } }); </ script >

accepts: string

not required

if set, will prepend the cdnPath to all assets that are specified with an absolute path (ie, a leading / ), eg: src="/public/all-min.js" > src="https://cdn.example.com/public/all.min.01135498.js" src="images/image.jpg" > src="images/image.48503824.jpg" src="../images/image.jpg" > src="../images/image.48503824.jpg"

to all assets that are specified with an absolute path (ie, a leading ), eg:

Potential Gotchas

Assets that you want versioned must be listed in the assets array

Check all asset paths are correct: they must be relative to the dir where you are executing the command.

The new assets must exist in an unversioned form on the filesystem to be renamed and be listed in the {options.assets} array

If you specify a version number it can only contain letters or numbers (ie no special characters)

Version Log