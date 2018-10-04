openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nva

node-version-assets

by Andrew Griffiths
1.2.2 (see all)

Version your static assets with MD5 hashes using node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-version-assets

Build Status

V1 release = Now works on Node.js v4+

  • Versions your static assets using the power of streams!
  • Version number produced from md5hash of each file -> so unchanged assets will keep the same file name and not blow the browser cache.
  • Greps your html and css files and updates filenames of versioned files.
  • Add to your build scripts/favourite build tool.
  • See below for grunt integration example.

Install

npm install -g node-version-assets

What it does:

  1. Renames assets on filesystem
    ## BEFORE
    /www/project-x/public/css$ ls -l
    > all-min.css

    ## AFTER
    /www/project-x/public/css$ ls -l
    > all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css
  1. Find and replaces references to them in files:
    <!-- index.html: BEFORE -->
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/all-min.css">

    <!-- index.html: AFTER -->
    <link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="css/all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css">

How this module fits into your build process:

  1. you: generate fresh asset and output to the location specified in options.assets (> /public/css/all.min.css)
  2. module: renames fresh asset file to versioned name (> all.min.newversion.css)
  3. module: deletes original fresh asset file (all.min.css > deleted)
  4. module: deletes old versioned asset files in the same dir (all.min.oldversion.css > deleted)

Example

Input options in script:

/* ~/www/project-x/version.js */
var Version = require("node-version-assets");
var versionInstance = new Version({
    assets: ['public/css/all-min.css', 'public/js/app.js'],
    grepFiles: ['views/prod/index.html']
});
versionInstance.run();

Run the script:

andy@bada55:~/www/project-x$ node version.js

Deleted Assets:
   public/css/all-min.css
   public/js/app.js

Versioned Assets Created:
   public/css/all-min.44d0440440442524c6d667900275e.css: file unchanged > version number re-used
   public/js/app.12d070550742574e8d87900er34.js: file unchanged > version number re-used

Files whose contents were updated with refs to renamed asset files:
   views/prod/index.html

Run with the CLI

Install npm i -g node-version-assets

node-version-assets -a app.js,app.css -g index.html

Use -h to see the CLI help.

Grunt Example

grunt.registerTask('version-assets', 'version the static assets just created', function() {

    var Version = require("node-version-assets");
    var versionInstance = new Version({
        assets: ['public/css/all-min.css', 'public/js/app.js'],
        grepFiles: ['views/prod/index.html']
    });

    var cb = this.async(); // grunt async callback
    versionInstance.run(cb);
});

// make sure versioning is final task
grunt.registerTask('default', 'lint rjs jpgmin gifmin pngmin concat cssmin version-assets');

Options

@param {options}

  • accepts: object

@param {options.assets}

  • accepts: array of strings
  • required: each item of the array is the relative file path to the static asset
  • each static asset listed will have the new version number inserted before the file type prefix, eg:
    • all-min.js > all.min.01135498.js
  • if there is a previous version number in the same position then it will be replaced, eg:
    • all-min.oldversion234.js > all.min.01135498.js

Optional, ahem, Options

@param {options.silence}

  • accepts: boolean
  • default: false
  • if set to true, it will silence all output to STDOUT

@param {options.grepFiles}

  • accepts: array of strings
  • list of files (relative filepaths or globbed filepaths) containing references to the {options.assets} which need to be renamed
  • a globbed filepath specifies all files that matches a certain pattern (i.e. /x/y/*.html will match all files in that directory with .html suffix)

@param {options.newVersion}

  • accepts: string (only numbers or letters)
  • not required: defaults to generating an md5 hash of the file (recommended to leave as default as md5 hashing means that assets will not blow browser cache if they're unchanged)

@param {options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions}

  • accepts: boolean
  • set this to true if you want to disable auto-deletion of BOTH the original and old versions
  • by default the module deletes:
    1. the original, unversioned asset (eg app.js)
    2. previous versions of the asset (eg app.435fdg435TG435435.js)

@param {options.keepOriginal}

  • accepts: boolean
  • set this to true if you want to delete just the ORIGINAL
  • if options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions is true then the old versions will still be deleted

@param {options.keepOldVersions}

  • accepts: boolean
  • set this to true if you want to delete just the OLD VERSIONS
  • if options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions is true then the original will still be deleted

@param {options.requireJs}

  • accepts: boolean
  • not required: defaults to false

If set to true then unsuffixed js assets (listed in the assets array) will be updated to the new version, eg:

<script type="text/javascript">
    require.config({
        paths: {

            <!-- BEFORE: -->
            main: "js/app.newie"

            <!-- AFTER: -->
            main: "js/app.newie.001"
        }
    });
</script>

@param {options.cdnPath}

  • accepts: string
  • not required
  • if set, will prepend the cdnPath to all assets that are specified with an absolute path (ie, a leading /), eg:
    • src="/public/all-min.js" > src="https://cdn.example.com/public/all.min.01135498.js"
    • src="images/image.jpg" > src="images/image.48503824.jpg"
    • src="../images/image.jpg" > src="../images/image.48503824.jpg"

Potential Gotchas

  • Assets that you want versioned must be listed in the assets array
  • Check all asset paths are correct: they must be relative to the dir where you are executing the command.
  • The new assets must exist in an unversioned form on the filesystem to be renamed and be listed in the {options.assets} array
  • If you specify a version number it can only contain letters or numbers (ie no special characters)

Version Log

  • 0.0.2: added {options.keepOriginalAndOldVersions}
  • 0.0.3: enabled versioning of all file types (previously just utf8)
  • 0.0.4 - 0.0.8: misc bug fixes
  • 1.0.0 - Updated to work on Node.js v4+

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial