A Vault Client implemented in pure javascript for HashiCorp Vault. It supports variety of Auth Backends and performs lease renewal for issued auth token.
npm install --save node-vault-client
const VaultClient = require('node-vault-client');
const vaultClient = VaultClient.boot('main', {
api: { url: 'https://vault.example.com:8200/' },
auth: {
type: 'appRole', // or 'token', 'iam'
config: { role_id: '637c065f-c644-5e12-d3d1-e9fa4363af61' }
},
});
vaultClient.read('secret/tst').then(v => {
console.log(v);
}).catch(e => console.error(e));
Promise.<Lease>
Promise.<Lease>
Promise.<(T|never)>
Client constructor function.
|Param
|Type
|Default
|Description
|options
Object
|options.api
Object
|options.api.url
String
|the url of the vault server
|[options.api.apiVersion]
String
v1
|options.auth
Object
|options.auth.type
String
|options.auth.config
Object
|auth configuration variables
|options.logger
Object
false
Populates Vault's values to NPM "config" module
Kind: instance method of
VaultClient
Promise.<Lease>
Read secret from Vault
Kind: instance method of
VaultClient
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
string
|path to the secret
Promise.<Lease>
Retrieves secrets list
Kind: instance method of
VaultClient
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
string
|path to the secret
Promise.<(T|never)>
Writes data to Vault
Kind: instance method of
VaultClient
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
|path used to write data
|data
object
|data to write
Boot an instance of Vault
The instance will be stored in a local hash. Calling Vault.boot multiple times with the same name will return the same instance.
Kind: static method of
VaultClient
Returns: Vault
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|Vault instance name
|[options]
Object
|options for Vault#constructor.
Get an instance of Vault
The instance will be stored in a local hash. Calling Vault.pop multiple times with the same name will return the same instance.
Kind: static method of
VaultClient
Returns: Vault
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
String
|Vault instance name
Clear named Vault instance
If no name passed all named instances will be cleared.
Kind: static method of
VaultClient
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[name]
String
|Vault instance name, all instances will be cleared if no name were passed