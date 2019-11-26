Node.js Vault Client

A Vault Client implemented in pure javascript for HashiCorp Vault. It supports variety of Auth Backends and performs lease renewal for issued auth token.

Install

npm install --save node-vault-client

Example

const VaultClient = require ( 'node-vault-client' ); const vaultClient = VaultClient.boot( 'main' , { api : { url : 'https://vault.example.com:8200/' }, auth : { type : 'appRole' , config : { role_id : '637c065f-c644-5e12-d3d1-e9fa4363af61' } }, }); vaultClient.read( 'secret/tst' ).then( v => { console .log(v); }).catch( e => console .error(e));

Supported Auth Backends

API

VaultClient

new VaultClient(options)

Client constructor function.

Param Type Default Description options Object options.api Object options.api.url String the url of the vault server [options.api.apiVersion] String v1 options.auth Object options.auth.type String options.auth.config Object auth configuration variables options.logger Object false

Populates Vault's values to NPM "config" module

Kind: instance method of VaultClient



Read secret from Vault

Kind: instance method of VaultClient

Param Type Description path string path to the secret

Retrieves secrets list

Kind: instance method of VaultClient

Param Type Description path string path to the secret

Writes data to Vault

Kind: instance method of VaultClient

Param Type Description path path used to write data data object data to write

Boot an instance of Vault

The instance will be stored in a local hash. Calling Vault.boot multiple times with the same name will return the same instance.

Kind: static method of VaultClient

Returns: Vault

Param Type Description name String Vault instance name [options] Object options for Vault#constructor.

Get an instance of Vault

The instance will be stored in a local hash. Calling Vault.pop multiple times with the same name will return the same instance.

Kind: static method of VaultClient

Returns: Vault

Param Type Description name String Vault instance name

Clear named Vault instance

If no name passed all named instances will be cleared.

Kind: static method of VaultClient