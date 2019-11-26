openbase logo
node-vault-client

by namecheap
0.5.6 (see all)

A Vault Client implemented in pure javascript for HashiCorp Vault

Readme

Node.js Vault Client

Build Status npm npm

A Vault Client implemented in pure javascript for HashiCorp Vault. It supports variety of Auth Backends and performs lease renewal for issued auth token.

Install

npm install --save node-vault-client

Example

const VaultClient = require('node-vault-client');

const vaultClient = VaultClient.boot('main', {
    api: { url: 'https://vault.example.com:8200/' },
    auth: { 
        type: 'appRole', // or 'token', 'iam'
        config: { role_id: '637c065f-c644-5e12-d3d1-e9fa4363af61' } 
    },
});

vaultClient.read('secret/tst').then(v => {
    console.log(v);
}).catch(e => console.error(e));

Supported Auth Backends

API

VaultClient

new VaultClient(options)

Client constructor function.

ParamTypeDefaultDescription
optionsObject
options.apiObject
options.api.urlStringthe url of the vault server
[options.api.apiVersion]Stringv1
options.authObject
options.auth.typeString
options.auth.configObjectauth configuration variables
options.loggerObjectfalse

vaultClient.fillNodeConfig()

Populates Vault's values to NPM "config" module

Kind: instance method of VaultClient

vaultClient.read(path) ⇒ Promise.<Lease>

Read secret from Vault

Kind: instance method of VaultClient

ParamTypeDescription
pathstringpath to the secret

vaultClient.list(path) ⇒ Promise.<Lease>

Retrieves secrets list

Kind: instance method of VaultClient

ParamTypeDescription
pathstringpath to the secret

vaultClient.write(path, data) ⇒ Promise.<(T|never)>

Writes data to Vault

Kind: instance method of VaultClient

ParamTypeDescription
pathpath used to write data
dataobjectdata to write

VaultClient.boot(name, [options]) ⇒

Boot an instance of Vault

The instance will be stored in a local hash. Calling Vault.boot multiple times with the same name will return the same instance.

Kind: static method of VaultClient
Returns: Vault

ParamTypeDescription
nameStringVault instance name
[options]Objectoptions for Vault#constructor.

VaultClient.get(name) ⇒

Get an instance of Vault

The instance will be stored in a local hash. Calling Vault.pop multiple times with the same name will return the same instance.

Kind: static method of VaultClient
Returns: Vault

ParamTypeDescription
nameStringVault instance name

VaultClient.clear([name])

Clear named Vault instance

If no name passed all named instances will be cleared.

Kind: static method of VaultClient

ParamTypeDescription
[name]StringVault instance name, all instances will be cleared if no name were passed

