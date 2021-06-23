A client for the HTTP API of HashiCorp's Vault written for Node.js.

install

make sure to use node.js version >= 6

npm install node-vault

test

Run tests inside docker to do also nice integration testing:

docker-compose up --force-recreate test

This will create containers for vault, postgres and running the tests inside docker.

usage

init and unseal

var options = { apiVersion : 'v1' , endpoint : 'http://127.0.0.1:8200' , token : '1234' }; var vault = require ( "node-vault" )(options); vault.init({ secret_shares : 1 , secret_threshold : 1 }) .then( ( result ) => { var keys = result.keys; vault.token = result.root_token; return vault.unseal({ secret_shares : 1 , key : keys[ 0 ] }) }) .catch( console .error);

write, read and delete secrets

vault.write( 'secret/hello' , { value : 'world' , lease : '1s' }) .then( () => vault.read( 'secret/hello' )) .then( () => vault.delete( 'secret/hello' )) .catch( console .error);

docs

Just generate docco docs via npm run docs .

examples

Please have a look at the examples and the generated feature list to see what is already implemented.

Instead of installing all the dependencies like vault itself, postgres and other stuff you can use docker and docker-compose to link and run multiple docker containers with all of its dependencies.

git clone git@github.com:kr1sp1n/node-vault.git cd node-vault docker-compose up vault

Now you can run the examples from another terminal window.

First of all you should initialize and unseal the vault:

node example/init.js

You should see root_token: followed by a long key in the response. Please copy that long key and export it as environment variable:

export VAULT_TOKEN=<insert long key here>

Now you are able to run all of the other examples:

node example/policies.js

Connecting to vault through a bastion host

To connect to a vault server in a private network with a bastion host, you'll need to first open a connection:

ssh -D <socks4Port> bastion.example.com