A client for the HTTP API of HashiCorp's Vault written for Node.js.
make sure to use node.js version >= 6
npm install node-vault
Run tests inside docker to do also nice integration testing:
docker-compose up --force-recreate test
This will create containers for vault, postgres and running the tests inside docker.
var options = {
apiVersion: 'v1', // default
endpoint: 'http://127.0.0.1:8200', // default
token: '1234' // optional client token; can be fetched after valid initialization of the server
};
// get new instance of the client
var vault = require("node-vault")(options);
// init vault server
vault.init({ secret_shares: 1, secret_threshold: 1 })
.then( (result) => {
var keys = result.keys;
// set token for all following requests
vault.token = result.root_token;
// unseal vault server
return vault.unseal({ secret_shares: 1, key: keys[0] })
})
.catch(console.error);
vault.write('secret/hello', { value: 'world', lease: '1s' })
.then( () => vault.read('secret/hello'))
.then( () => vault.delete('secret/hello'))
.catch(console.error);
Just generate docco docs via
npm run docs.
Please have a look at the examples and the generated feature list to see what is already implemented.
Instead of installing all the dependencies like vault itself, postgres and other stuff you can use docker and docker-compose to link and run multiple docker containers with all of its dependencies.
git clone git@github.com:kr1sp1n/node-vault.git
cd node-vault
docker-compose up vault
Now you can run the examples from another terminal window.
First of all you should initialize and unseal the vault:
node example/init.js
You should see
root_token: followed by a long key in the response.
Please copy that long key and export it as environment variable:
export VAULT_TOKEN=<insert long key here>
Now you are able to run all of the other examples:
node example/policies.js
To connect to a vault server in a private network with a bastion host, you'll need to first open a connection:
ssh -D <socks4Port> bastion.example.com
const SocksProxyAgent = require('socks-proxy-agent');
const agent = new SocksProxyAgent(`socks://127.0.0.1:${socks4Port}`, true);
const options = {
apiVersion: 'v1',
rpOptions: {
agent,
},
};
const vault = require('node-vault')(options);
