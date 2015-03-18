It's a c++ addon for node.js that does the most accurate cloning for node.js. It's also very fast in some cases (benchmarks inside).

Tested on node.js versions 0.8, 0.9, 0.10 and 0.11.13 (prior 0.11.x versions are not compatible).

You may be asked to install make and g++ as well.

npm install node-v8-clone

var clone = require ( 'node-v8-clone' ).clone; var a = { x : { y : {} } }; var b = clone(a, true ); a === b a.x === b.x a.x.y === b.x.y var c = clone(a, false ); a === c a.x === c.x a.x.y === c.x.y

Extended syntax:

var Cloner = require ( 'node-v8-clone' ).Cloner; var a = [ 1 , [ 2 , 3 , 4 ], 5 ]; var c = new Cloner( true , { 'Array' : Cloner.deep_array }); var b = c.clone(a); a === b a[ 1 ] === b[ 1 ]

Benchmark results

Running tests

For running tests you'll need to install dev dependencies at first (run in node-v8-clone dir):

npm install

To run tests for node-v8-clone run:

npm test

To run tests for 3rdparty modules run:

npm run-script benchmark-prepare npm run-script test -3rdparty

Test results are available here.

Also you may want to check the module's page at Travis CI.

Possible installation issues:

/bin/sh: 1 : node: not found gyp: Call to 'node -e "require(' nan ')"' returned exit status 127. while trying to load binding.gyp