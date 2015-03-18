openbase logo
nvc

node-v8-clone

by Alexey Kupershtokh
0.6.2 (see all)

A c++ addon for node.js that does the most accurate cloning for node.js.

5

72

7yrs ago

0

2

BSD-2-Clause

Readme

node-v8-clone

Build Status

It's a c++ addon for node.js that does the most accurate cloning for node.js. It's also very fast in some cases (benchmarks inside).

Installation:

Tested on node.js versions 0.8, 0.9, 0.10 and 0.11.13 (prior 0.11.x versions are not compatible).

You may be asked to install make and g++ as well.

npm install node-v8-clone

Usage:

var clone = require('node-v8-clone').clone;
var a = { x: { y: {} } };

// deep clone
var b = clone(a, true);
a === b // false
a.x === b.x // false
a.x.y === b.x.y // false

// shallow clone
var c = clone(a, false);
a === c // false
a.x === c.x // true
a.x.y === c.x.y // true

Extended syntax:

var Cloner = require('node-v8-clone').Cloner;
var a = [1, [2, 3, 4], 5];

// create a cloner instance for deep cloning optimized for arrays.
var c = new Cloner(true, { 'Array': Cloner.deep_array });
var b = c.clone(a);
a === b // false
a[1] === b[1] // false

Benchmark results

Running tests

For running tests you'll need to install dev dependencies at first (run in node-v8-clone dir):

$ npm install

To run tests for node-v8-clone run:

$ npm test

To run tests for 3rdparty modules run:

$ npm run-script benchmark-prepare
$ npm run-script test-3rdparty

Test results are available here.

Also you may want to check the module's page at Travis CI.

Possible installation issues:

/bin/sh: 1: node: not found
gyp: Call to 'node -e "require('nan')"' returned exit status 127. while trying to load binding.gyp

In this case make sure your nodejs is globally accessible by the name node. Optionally you may want to install nodejs-legacy package under Ubuntu.

