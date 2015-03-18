It's a c++ addon for node.js that does the most accurate cloning for node.js. It's also very fast in some cases (benchmarks inside).
Tested on node.js versions 0.8, 0.9, 0.10 and 0.11.13 (prior 0.11.x versions are not compatible).
You may be asked to install
make and
g++ as well.
npm install node-v8-clone
var clone = require('node-v8-clone').clone;
var a = { x: { y: {} } };
// deep clone
var b = clone(a, true);
a === b // false
a.x === b.x // false
a.x.y === b.x.y // false
// shallow clone
var c = clone(a, false);
a === c // false
a.x === c.x // true
a.x.y === c.x.y // true
Extended syntax:
var Cloner = require('node-v8-clone').Cloner;
var a = [1, [2, 3, 4], 5];
// create a cloner instance for deep cloning optimized for arrays.
var c = new Cloner(true, { 'Array': Cloner.deep_array });
var b = c.clone(a);
a === b // false
a[1] === b[1] // false
For running tests you'll need to install dev dependencies at first (run in node-v8-clone dir):
$ npm install
To run tests for node-v8-clone run:
$ npm test
To run tests for 3rdparty modules run:
$ npm run-script benchmark-prepare
$ npm run-script test-3rdparty
Test results are available here.
Also you may want to check the module's page at Travis CI.
/bin/sh: 1: node: not found
gyp: Call to 'node -e "require('nan')"' returned exit status 127. while trying to load binding.gyp
In this case make sure your nodejs is globally accessible by the name
node. Optionally you may want to install
nodejs-legacy package under Ubuntu.