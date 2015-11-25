useref

This project is no longer maintained. Please see this fork.

Parse build blocks in HTML files to replace references.

Extracted from the grunt plugin grunt-useref.

Installation

npm install node-useref

Usage

useref = require ( 'node-useref' ) var result = useref(inputHtml)

Blocks are expressed as:

... HTML Markup, list of script / link tags.

type : either js , css or remove

: either , or alternate search path : (optional) By default the input files are relative to the treated file. Alternate search path allows one to change that

: (optional) By default the input files are relative to the treated file. Alternate search path allows one to change that path : the file path of the optimized file, the target output

: the file path of the optimized file, the target output parameters: extra parameters that should be added to the tag

An example of this in completed form can be seen below:

< html > < head > < link href = "css/one.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < link href = "css/two.css" rel = "stylesheet" > </ head > < body > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/one.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/two.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/three.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "scripts/four.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

The module would be used with the above sample HTML as follows:

var result = useref(sampleHtml)

The resulting HTML would be:

< html > < head > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "css/combined.css" /> </ head > < body > < script src = "scripts/combined.js" > </ script > < script src = "scripts/async.js" async data-foo = "bar" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Internet Explorer Conditional Comments are preserved. The code below:

Results in:

Custom blocks

Sometimes you need a bit more. If you would like to do custom processing, this is possible with a custom block, as demonstrated below.

< link rel = "import" href = "/bower_components/some/path" > </ link >

With

useref = require( 'node-useref' ) var result = useref(inputHtml, { // each property corresponds to any blocks with the same name , e.g. "build:import" import : function (content, target, options , alternateSearchPath) { // do something with `content` and return the desired HTML to replace the block content return content.replace( 'bower_components' , target); } });

Becomes

< link rel = "import" href = "/components/some/path" > </ link >

The handler function gets the following arguments:

content (String): The content of the custom use block

target (String): The "path" value of the use block definition

options (String): The extra attributes from the use block definition, the developer can parse as JSON or do whatever they want with it

alternateSearchPath (String): The alternate search path that can be used to maintain a coherent interface with standard handlers

Include a handler for each custom block type.