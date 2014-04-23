URL utilities for node.js

This node.js module provides several utility methods that can be useful while working with URLs. The standard URL module of node.js is there extended with some new methods:

normalize Normalize an URL.

This module is still under development. There are some utility methods missing (e.g. validation).

Requirements

Node.js >= 0.2.1 (tested with 0.2.1)

Vows (only for unit testing)

How to use

var url = require ( "./lib/url-utils" ); console .log(url.normalize( "http://example.com/dir/../dir" )); console .log(url.normalize( "http://example.com/?important=true&random=358103412461" , { removeKeys : [ "random" ] })); console .log(url.equals( "http://example.com" , "http://example.com:80/" ));

In order to run the tests, install Vows and run with make :

npm install vows cd node-url-utils/ make test

Credits

Mario Volke (mariovolke.com)

Lovell Fuller (lovell.info)

Mitar (github.com/mitar)

License

