A remote monitoring application using Node.js, MongoDB, and Twitter Bootstrap.

You can watch a demo screencast on Vimeo.

Warning: This application isn't actively maintained anymore. You can find many alternatives, from completely free to very cheap, in this list of website monitoring services.

Features

Monitor thousands of websites (powered by Node.js asynchronous programming)

Tweak frequency of monitoring on a per-check basis, up to the second

Check the presence of a pattern in the response body

Receive notifications whenever a check goes down On screen (powered by socket.io) By email On the console

Record availability statistics for further reporting (powered by MongoDB)

Detailed uptime reports with animated charts (powered by Flotr2)

Monitor availability, responsiveness, average response time, and total uptime/downtime

Get details about failed checks (HTTP error code, etc.)

Group checks by tags and get reports by tag

Familiar web interface (powered by Twitter Bootstrap 2.0)

Complete API for integration with third-party monitoring services

Powerful plugin system to ease extension and customization

Easy installation and zero administration

Installing Uptime

Uptime 3.2 requires Node.js 0.10 and MongoDB 2.1. Older versions provide compatibility with Node 0.8 (Uptime v3.1) and 0.6 (Uptime v1.4).

To install from GitHub, clone the repository and install dependencies using npm :

$ git clone git://github.com/fzaninotto/uptime.git $ cd uptime $ npm install

Lastly, start the application with:

$ node app

If you want a production environment:

$ NODE_ENV=production node app

Upgrading From a 2.0 Install

If you have been using uptime 1.0 or 2.0, you have to execute the migration script before using the new release.

$ node models/migrations/upgrade2to3

Adding Checks

By default, the web UI runs on port 8082, so just browse to

http :

And you're ready to begin. Create your first check by entering an URL, wait for the first ping, and you'll soon see data flowing through your charts!

Configuring

Uptime uses node-config to allow YAML configuration and environment support. Here is the default configuration, taken from config/default.yaml :

url: 'http://localhost:8082' mongodb: server: localhost database: uptime user: root password: connectionString: monitor: name: origin apiUrl: 'http://localhost:8082/api' pollingInterval: 10000 timeout: 5000 userAgent: NodeUptime/2.0 (https://github.com/fzaninotto/uptime) analyzer: updateInterval: 60000 qosAggregationInterval: 600000 pingHistory: 8035200000 autoStartMonitor: true plugins: - ./plugins/console - ./plugins/patternMatcher - ./plugins/httpOptions

To modify this configuration, create a development.yaml or a production.yaml file in the same directory, and override just the settings you need. For instance, to run Uptime on port 80 in production, create a production.yaml file as follows:

url: 'http://myDomain.com'

Node that Uptime works great behind a proxy - it uses the http_proxy environment variable transparently.

Architecture

Uptime is composed of two services: a webapp (in app.js ), and a polling monitor (in monitor.js) . For your convenience, the two services start together when you call node app .

However, heavily browsing the webapp may slow down the whole server - including the polling monitor. In other terms, using the application can influence the uptime measurements. To avoid this effect, it is recommended to run the polling monitor in a separate process.

To that extent, set the autoStartMonitor setting to false in the production.yaml , and launch the monitor by hand:

$ node monitor & $ node app

Don't forget to set NODE_ENV=production if you want to run the app in production environment.

You can also run the monitor in a different server. This second server must be able to reach the API of the webapp server: set the monitor.apiUrl setting accordingly in the production.yaml file of the monitor server.

Monitoring From Various Locations

You can even run several monitor servers in several datacenters to get average response time. In that case, make sure you set a different monitor.name setting for all monitor servers to be able to tell which server make a particular ping.

Using Plugins

Plugins can add more notification types, more poller types, new routes to the webapp, etc. Uptime currently bundles three plugins:

console : log pings and events in the console in real time

: log pings and events in the console in real time email : notify events (up, down pause) by email

: notify events (up, down pause) by email patternMatcher : allow HTTP & HTTPS pollers to test the response body against a pattern

: allow HTTP & HTTPS pollers to test the response body against a pattern httpOptions : add custom HTTP options and headers to HTTP and HTTPS checks (e.g. to allow self-signed certificate on HTTPS, custom headers, custom HTTP methods, ...)

: add custom HTTP options and headers to HTTP and HTTPS checks (e.g. to allow self-signed certificate on HTTPS, custom headers, custom HTTP methods, ...) basicAuth : add HTTP Basic Access Authentication to the dashboard and API applications

To enable plugins, just add a line to the plugins: section of the configuration file. Three of the bundled plugins are already enabled by default:

plugins: - ./plugins/console - ./plugins/patternMatcher - ./plugins/httpOptions

You can override these settings in your environment configuration, for instance:

plugins: - ./plugins/patternMatcher - ./plugins/httpOptions - ./plugins/email

Third-party plugins:

webhooks : notify events to an URL by sending an HTTP POST request

: notify events to an URL by sending an HTTP POST request campfire : notify events to Campfire

: notify events to Campfire pushover : Notify events to mobile devices

Writing Plugins

A plugin is a simple Node.js module which hooks into predefined extension points. Uptime automatically requires plugin modules when starting the webapp and the monitor, and tries to call the two following functions:

initWebApp(options) when starting the webapp

when starting the webapp initMonitor(options) when starting the monitor

Check the app.js and monitor.js to see a detail of the options passed to each hook. Also, check the code of existing plugins to understand how they can add new pollers, new notification types, etc.

For instance, if you had to recreate a simple version of the console plugin, you could write it as follows:

var CheckEvent = require ( '../../models/checkEvent' ); exports.initWebapp = function ( ) { CheckEvent.on( 'afterInsert' , function ( checkEvent ) { checkEvent.findCheck( function ( err, check ) { console .log( new Date () + check.name + checkEvent.isGoDown ? ' goes down' : ' goes back up' ); }); }); }

All Uptime entities emit lifecycle events that you can listen to on the Model class. These events are beforeInsert , afterInsert , beforeUpdate , afterUpdate , beforeSave (called for both inserts and updates), afterSave (called for both inserts and updates), beforeRemove , and afterRemove . For more information about these events, check the mongoose-lifecycle plugin.

API

All API requests should be prefixed with api . The API response always uses the application/json mimetype. API requests do not require authentication.

Example of a valid API request:

GET http://example.com/api/checks

Example for a valid API request using curl :

curl -i -H "Accept: application/json" -X PUT -d "name=example" -d "url=http://mysite.com" -d "interval=120" http://example.com/api/checks

Status codes

The API is designed to return different status codes :

200 Ok : The request was successful, the resource(s) itself is returned as JSON

: The request was successful, the resource(s) itself is returned as JSON 400 Bad Request : An attribute of the API request is invalid or missing (e.g. the url of a check is missing)

: An attribute of the API request is invalid or missing (e.g. the url of a check is missing) 404 Not Found : A resource could not be accessed (e.g. a check ID could not be found)

: A resource could not be accessed (e.g. a check ID could not be found) 500 Server Error : Something went wrong on the server side (e.g. a check could not be saved in database)

CRUD routes

GET /checks

Return a list of all checks

GET /checks/needingPoll

Return a list of checks that need a poll (i.e. not paused, plus new or last tested > interval set between tests)

GET /checks/:id

Return a single check

Parameter :

id : (required) Id of the check

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004

GET /checks/:id/pause

Toggle the status (isPaused) of a check

Parameter :

id : (required) Id of the check

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004/pause

PUT /check/:id/test

Updates the last checked date for a check. Used to avoid double check when a target is slow. Return the number of affected records in the database (1 or 0).

Parameter :

id : (required) Id of the check

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004/test

GET /pings

Return a list of all pings

Parameters :

?page=1 : (optional) Paginate results by 50

: (optional) Paginate results by 50 ?check=:id : (optional) Return only the pings for a given check

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/pings?check=527a25bdc9de6e0000000004

GET /pings/events

Return a list of events (CheckEvent) aggregated by day, limited to the latest week, and to 100 results

POST /pings

Create a ping for a check, if the check exists and is not already polled

Parameters :

checkId : (required) Id of the check

: (required) Id of the check status : (required) Status

: (required) Status timestamp : (optional) Date of polling

: (optional) Date of polling time : (required) Response time

: (required) Response time name : (optional) Monitor name

: (optional) Monitor name error : (optional)

: (optional) details : (optional)

Return list of all tags

Return a single tag

Parameter :

name : (required) name of the tag

Ex: http://localhost:8082/tags/good

PUT /checks

Create a new check and return it

Parameters :

url : (required) Url of the check

: (required) Url of the check name : (optional) Name of the check - if empty, url will be set as check name

: (optional) Name of the check - if empty, url will be set as check name interval : (optional) Interval of polling

: (optional) Interval of polling maxTime : (optional) Slow threshold

: (optional) Slow threshold isPaused : (optional) Status of polling

: (optional) Status of polling alertTreshold : (optional) set the threshold of failed pings that will create an alert

: (optional) set the threshold of failed pings that will create an alert tags : (optional) list of tags (comma-separated values)

: (optional) list of tags (comma-separated values) type : (optional) type of check (auto|http|https|udp)

POST /checks/:id

Update a check and return it

Parameters :

id : (required) Id of the check

: (required) Id of the check url : (optional) Url of the check

: (optional) Url of the check name : (optional) Name of the check - if empty, url will be set as check name

: (optional) Name of the check - if empty, url will be set as check name interval : (optional) Interval of polling

: (optional) Interval of polling maxTime : (optional) Slow threshold

: (optional) Slow threshold isPaused : (optional) Status of polling

: (optional) Status of polling alertTreshold : (optional) set the threshold of failed pings that will create an alert

: (optional) set the threshold of failed pings that will create an alert tags : (optional) list of tags (comma-separated values)

: (optional) list of tags (comma-separated values) type : (optional) type of check - values : auto | http | https | udp

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004

DELETE /checks/:id

Delete a check

Parameters :

id : (required) Id of the check

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004

Statistics routes

Return check stats for a period

Parameters :

id : (required) Id of the check

: (required) Id of the check period : (required) Period - values : hour | day | month | year

: (required) Period - values : | | | timestamp : (required) Start date (timestamp)

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004/stat/day/1383260400000

GET /checks/:id/stats/:type

Return check stats for a period

Parameters :

id : (required) Id of the check

: (required) Id of the check type : (required) Period - values : hour | day | month | year

: (required) Period - values : | | | ?begin= : (required) Start date (timestamp)

: (required) Start date (timestamp) ?end= : (required) End date (timestamp)

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004/stats/month?begin=1383260400000&end=1385852399999

Return tag stats for a period, joined by checks

Parameters :

name : (required) Name of the tag

: (required) Name of the tag period : (required) Period - values : hour | day | month | year

: (required) Period - values : | | | timestamp : (required) Start date (timestamp)

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/tags/good/checks/month/1384816432099

Return tag stats for a period

Parameters :

name : (required) Name of the tag

: (required) Name of the tag period : (required) Period - values : hour | day | month | year

: (required) Period - values : | | | timestamp : (required) Start date (timestamp)

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/tags/good/stat/month/1383260400000

Return tag stats for a period

Parameters :

name : (required) Name of the tag

: (required) Name of the tag type : (required) Period - values : day | month | year

: (required) Period - values : | | ?begin= : (required) Start date (timestamp)

: (required) Start date (timestamp) ?end= : (required) End date (timestamp)

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/tags/good/stats/month?begin=1383260400000&end=1385852399999

Event routes

GET /checks/:id/events

Return the list of all events for the check

Parameter :

id : (required) Id of the check

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/checks/527a25bdc9de6e0000000004/events

Return the list of all events associated to the tag

Parameter :

name : (required) Name of the tag

: (required) Name of the tag ?begin= : (optional) Start date (timestamp)

: (optional) Start date (timestamp) ?end= : (optional) End date (timestamp)

Ex: http://localhost:8082/api/tags/good/events?begin=1383260400000&end=1385852399999

Support and Discussion

Join the node-uptime Google Group to discuss features, bugs and use cases related to Uptime.

License

The Uptime code is free to use and distribute, under the MIT license.

Uptime uses third-party libraries:

If you like the software, please help improving it by contributing PRs on the GitHub project!

