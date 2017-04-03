node-unrar.js is a npm module to extract rar archive in pure JavaScript. It's combined by a Javascript adoption layer and JavaScript unRar library compiled by Emscripten from the C++ unrar library which hosted on http://www.rarlab.com/rar_add.htm .

Installation

You can install the module via npm :

npm install node-unrar-js

Features

Fully support for RAR archive, because it comes from the official source code.

Unicode support, for both comment and file path/name.

API for Extraction to both memory and file system.

Both Commonjs module (for nodejs) and ES2015 module (for webpack) are supported.

Unsupported Features

Volume archives are not supported.

Synchronize File System IO functions are used in File Extraction.

API to create the extractor

async function createExtractorFromData(options: ExtractorFromDataOptions): Promise<Extractor<Uint8Array>> - Create the in Memory Extractor Options ExtractorFromDataOptions : data: ArrayBuffer : ArrayBuffer object of the RAR archive file password?: string : Optional password wasmBinary? ArrayBuffer; : Optional Use in browser, the wasm binary must be loaded in the code and send to this function to load the wasm code

async function createExtractorFromFile(options: ExtractorFromFileOptions): Promise<Extractor> - Get the File Extractor Options ExtractorFromFileOptions : filepath: string : File path of the RAR archive file targetPath?: string : Optional target folder password?: string : Optional password filenameTransform?: (filename: string) => string : Optional transform the file name before it's created on file system Node: This function is not available in EM2015 Module since the EM2015 Module is used for webpack in Browser.



API of the extractor

getFileList(): ArcList : Get the file header and file list of the archive. Members in ArcList : arcHeader: ArcHeader : The header of the archive fileHeaders: Generator<FileHeader> : The iterator of the FileHeader objects



{ arcHeader : { comment : "" , flags : { authInfo : false , headerEncrypted : false , lock : false , recoveryRecord : false , solid : false , volume : false , }, }, fileHeaders : (Iterator) { crc : 0 , flags : { directory : false , encrypted : false , solid : false , }, method : "Storing" , name : "FileName" , packSize : 0 , time : "2017-04-03T10:41:42.000" , unpSize : 0 , unpVer : "2.9" , comment : "" , }, }

extract(options: ExtractOptions) : Extract the files. Options ExtractOptions : files?: string[] | ((fileHeader: FileHeader) => boolean) Optional Extract all the files if files is empty string[] : Extract the specific files only (fileHeader: FileHeader) => boolean : Extract only the filtered file (eg. extract only the files without password). password?: string : Optional password for the extracted files only (Different password can be applied to any single file in RAR archive). The return values are different for createExtractorFromData and createExtractorFromFile : ArcFiles<Uint8Array> for createExtractorFromData ArcFiles for createExtractorFromFile Members in ArcFiles : arcHeader: ArcHeader : The header of the archive files: Generator<ArcFile> : The iterator of the ArcFile objects Members in ArcFile : fileHeader: FileHeader : The header of the extracted file extraction: Uint8Array : The extracted content of the file ( createExtractorFromData only). Note: Different to getFileList , only files will be parsed by this api, the folders will be skipped.

{ arcHeader : {...} files : (Iterator) { fileHeader : {...} extraction?: Uint8Array ] }

Note: The returned iterators from the two apis are lazy, it means the file header/content will not be parsed/extracted if any file is not iterated yet.

Exception

The customized Error Object UnrarError will be thrown for any exception in extracting. The definition of the Object is:

class UnrarError extends Error { reason: FailReason; file?: string | undefined ; }

The following code is used in the FailReason :

FailReason Message ERAR_NO_MEMORY Not enough memory ERAR_BAD_DATA Archive header or data are damaged ERAR_BAD_ARCHIVE File is not RAR archive ERAR_UNKNOWN_FORMAT Unknown archive format ERAR_EOPEN File open error ERAR_ECREATE File create error ERAR_ECLOSE File close error ERAR_EREAD File read error ERAR_EWRITE File write error ERAR_SMALL_BUF Buffer for archive comment is too small, comment truncated ERAR_UNKNOWN Unknown error ERAR_MISSING_PASSWORD Password for encrypted file or header is not specified ERAR_EREFERENCE Cannot open file source for reference record ERAR_BAD_PASSWORD Wrong password is specified

Memory Leak

Note: although the return value fileHeaders and files are iterators, they must be traversed to the end! Otherwise the C++ object for archive extraction will not be destructed and cause memory leak.

Example

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const unrar = require ( 'node-unrar-js' ); async function main ( ) { const buf = Uint8Array .from(fs.readFileSync( 'a.rar' )).buffer; const extractor = await unrar.createExtractorFromData({ data : buf }); const list = extractor.getFileList(); const listArcHeader = list.arcHeader; const fileHeaders = [...list.fileHeaders]; const extracted = extractor.extract({ files : [ '1.txt' ] }); const files = [...extracted.files]; files[ 0 ].fileHeader; files[ 0 ].extraction; } main();

Demo in webpack

This package can also be used in browser by Webpack, please visit the demo project to see how to use it in webpack.

TypeScript

This module is written in TypeScript, you can import it directly in TypeScript and get the benefit of static type checking and auto-complete of IDE.

Development and Contribution

If you want to compile the module by yourself, please follow the steps below:

Install the docker

Download the c++ source of unRar library by:

npm run prepare

Build for debug:

npm run build:debug

Build for release

npm run build:release

Run Test

npm run test

License

This module is licensed under MIT.

Changelog

Fix folder creation issue on Windows.

Fix for Security Vulnerability on dependencies

Fix for Security Vulnerability on dependencies

Add new option filenameTransform for ExtractorFromFileOptions .

Refactory by the latest EMScripten and UnRar DLL source. Since both of them changed a lot, there are many breaking changes in this update

(Breaking change) : Use Javascript Exception instead of tuple [state, result] for error handling.

: Use Javascript Exception instead of tuple for error handling. (Breaking change) : The extractor object return by createExtractorFromData and createExtractorFromFile are now promise object. Since loading the wasm object in the latest EMScriten is asynchronized.

: The extractor object return by and are now promise object. Since loading the wasm object in the latest EMScriten is asynchronized. (Breaking change): The fileHeaders and files returned by the extractions api are changed from array to iterator, make the extraction lazy.