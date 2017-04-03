node-unrar.js is a npm module to extract rar archive in pure JavaScript. It's combined by a Javascript adoption layer and JavaScript unRar library compiled by Emscripten from the C++ unrar library which hosted on http://www.rarlab.com/rar_add.htm .
You can install the module via
npm:
npm install node-unrar-js
async function createExtractorFromData(options: ExtractorFromDataOptions): Promise<Extractor<Uint8Array>> - Create the in Memory Extractor
Options
ExtractorFromDataOptions:
data: ArrayBuffer : ArrayBuffer object of the RAR archive file
password?: string : Optional password
wasmBinary? ArrayBuffer; : Optional Use in browser, the wasm binary must be loaded in the code and send to this function to load the wasm code
async function createExtractorFromFile(options: ExtractorFromFileOptions): Promise<Extractor> - Get the File Extractor
Options
ExtractorFromFileOptions:
filepath: string : File path of the RAR archive file
targetPath?: string : Optional target folder
password?: string : Optional password
filenameTransform?: (filename: string) => string: Optional transform the file name before it's created on file system
Node: This function is not available in EM2015 Module since the EM2015 Module is used for webpack in Browser.
getFileList(): ArcList : Get the file header and file list of the archive.
Members in
ArcList:
arcHeader: ArcHeader : The header of the archive
fileHeaders: Generator<FileHeader> : The iterator of the
FileHeader objects
{
arcHeader: {
comment: "",
flags: {
authInfo: false,
headerEncrypted: false,
lock: false,
recoveryRecord: false,
solid: false,
volume: false,
},
}, fileHeaders: (Iterator)
{
crc: 0,
flags: {
directory: false,
encrypted: false,
solid: false,
},
method: "Storing",
name: "FileName",
packSize: 0,
time: "2017-04-03T10:41:42.000",
unpSize: 0,
unpVer: "2.9",
comment: "",
},
}
extract(options: ExtractOptions): Extract the files.
ExtractOptions:
files?: string[] | ((fileHeader: FileHeader) => boolean) Optional Extract all the files if
files is empty
string[]: Extract the specific files only
(fileHeader: FileHeader) => boolean: Extract only the filtered file (eg. extract only the files without password).
password?: string: Optional password for the extracted files only (Different password can be applied to any single file in RAR archive).
createExtractorFromData and
createExtractorFromFile:
ArcFiles<Uint8Array> for
createExtractorFromData
ArcFiles for
createExtractorFromFile
ArcFiles:
arcHeader: ArcHeader : The header of the archive
files: Generator<ArcFile> : The iterator of the
ArcFile objects
ArcFile:
fileHeader: FileHeader : The header of the extracted file
extraction: Uint8Array : The extracted content of the file (
createExtractorFromData only).
getFileList, only files will be parsed by this api, the folders will be skipped.
{
arcHeader: {...} // Same as the arcHeader above
files: (Iterator)
{
fileHeader: {...} // Same as the fileHeader above
extraction?: Uint8Array // createExtractorFromData only
]
}
Note: The returned iterators from the two apis are lazy, it means the file header/content will not be parsed/extracted if any file is not iterated yet.
The customized Error Object
UnrarError will be thrown for any exception in extracting. The definition of the Object is:
class UnrarError extends Error {
reason: FailReason;
file?: string | undefined; // Will be filled for any exception in extraction of a file
}
The following code is used in the
FailReason:
|FailReason
|Message
|ERAR_NO_MEMORY
|Not enough memory
|ERAR_BAD_DATA
|Archive header or data are damaged
|ERAR_BAD_ARCHIVE
|File is not RAR archive
|ERAR_UNKNOWN_FORMAT
|Unknown archive format
|ERAR_EOPEN
|File open error
|ERAR_ECREATE
|File create error
|ERAR_ECLOSE
|File close error
|ERAR_EREAD
|File read error
|ERAR_EWRITE
|File write error
|ERAR_SMALL_BUF
|Buffer for archive comment is too small, comment truncated
|ERAR_UNKNOWN
|Unknown error
|ERAR_MISSING_PASSWORD
|Password for encrypted file or header is not specified
|ERAR_EREFERENCE
|Cannot open file source for reference record
|ERAR_BAD_PASSWORD
|Wrong password is specified
Note: although the return value
fileHeaders and
files are iterators, they must be traversed to the end! Otherwise the C++ object for archive extraction will not be destructed and cause memory leak.
const fs = require('fs');
const unrar = require('node-unrar-js');
async function main() {
// Read the archive file into a typedArray
const buf = Uint8Array.from(fs.readFileSync('a.rar')).buffer;
const extractor = await unrar.createExtractorFromData({ data: buf });
const list = extractor.getFileList();
const listArcHeader = list.arcHeader; // archive header
const fileHeaders = [...list.fileHeaders]; // load the file headers
const extracted = extractor.extract({ files: ['1.txt'] });
// extracted.arcHeader : archive header
const files = [...extracted.files]; //load the files
files[0].fileHeader; // file header
files[0].extraction; // Uint8Array content, createExtractorFromData only
}
main();
This package can also be used in browser by Webpack, please visit the demo project to see how to use it in webpack.
This module is written in TypeScript, you can import it directly in TypeScript and get the benefit of static type checking and auto-complete of IDE.
If you want to compile the module by yourself, please follow the steps below:
Install the docker
Download the c++ source of unRar library by:
npm run prepare
npm run build:debug
npm run build:release
npm run test
This module is licensed under MIT.
filenameTransform for
ExtractorFromFileOptions.
[state, result] for error handling.
createExtractorFromData and
createExtractorFromFile are now promise object. Since loading the wasm object in the latest EMScriten is asynchronized.
fileHeaders and
files returned by the extractions api are changed from array to iterator, make the extraction lazy.