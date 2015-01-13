Underscore precompiler plugin for Browserify.

Inspired and based on node-hbsfy

Setup

Install node-underscorify in your project via npm:

npm install node-underscorify

Then use the node-underscorify within the browserify command line transform option:

browserify -t node-underscorify main.js > bundle.js

Or add the transform to your package.json :

{ "browserify" : { "transform" : [ "node-underscorify" ] } }

Custom options

You can configure underscorify via command line options, package.json or Javascript API.

On the command line:

browserify -t [ node-underscorify --extensions ejs ] main .js > bundle .js browserify -t [ node-underscorify --extensions html,ejs ] main .js > bundle .js

Or in package.json :

{ "browserify" : { "transform" : [ [ "node-underscorify" , { "extensions" : [ "jst" , "ejs" ], "requires" : [{ "variable" : "_" , "module" : "underscore" }] }] ] } }

Accepted options

extensions : array of file extensions that will be considered as underscore templates

: array of file extensions that will be considered as underscore templates templateSettings : underscore template settings

: underscore template settings requires : array of modules to import. Example: requires:[{variable: '_', module: 'underscore'}]

Advanced setup thru API

node-underscorify can accept custom options using browserify API:

var b = require ( 'browserify' )(); var tplTransform = require ( 'node-underscorify' ).transform({ extensions : [ 'ejs' , 'html' ] }); b.transform(tplTransform); b.add( './browser/main.js' ); b.bundle().pipe(process.stdout);

Usage

< div > < %= message %> </ div >

var template = require ( "./template.html" ); document .body.innerHTML = template({ message : "Hello Node Underscorify!" });