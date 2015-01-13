openbase logo
nu

node-underscorify

by Maxime Parmentier
0.0.14 (see all)

Underscore template pre-compiler for browserify

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Readme

node-underscorify

Underscore precompiler plugin for Browserify.

Inspired and based on node-hbsfy

Setup

Install node-underscorify in your project via npm:

npm install node-underscorify

Then use the node-underscorify within the browserify command line transform option:

browserify -t node-underscorify main.js > bundle.js

Or add the transform to your package.json:

{
    "browserify": {
        "transform": ["node-underscorify"]
    }
}

Custom options

You can configure underscorify via command line options, package.json or Javascript API.

On the command line:

browserify -t [ node-underscorify --extensions ejs ] main.js > bundle.js
browserify -t [ node-underscorify --extensions html,ejs ] main.js > bundle.js

Or in package.json:

{
    "browserify": {
        "transform": [
            ["node-underscorify", {
                "extensions": ["jst", "ejs"],
                "requires": [{"variable": "_", "module": "underscore"}]
            }]
        ]
    }
}

Accepted options

  • extensions: array of file extensions that will be considered as underscore templates
  • templateSettings: underscore template settings
  • requires: array of modules to import. Example: requires:[{variable: '_', module: 'underscore'}]

Advanced setup thru API

node-underscorify can accept custom options using browserify API:

var b = require('browserify')();

var tplTransform = require('node-underscorify').transform({
    extensions: ['ejs', 'html']
});
b.transform(tplTransform);

b.add('./browser/main.js');
b.bundle().pipe(process.stdout);

Usage

template.html
<div><%= message %></div>
main.js
var template = require("./template.html");
document.body.innerHTML = template({message: "Hello Node Underscorify!"});

It will render: <div>Hello Node Underscorify!</div>

