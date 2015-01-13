Underscore precompiler plugin for Browserify.
Inspired and based on node-hbsfy
Install node-underscorify in your project via npm:
npm install node-underscorify
Then use the node-underscorify within the browserify command line transform option:
browserify -t node-underscorify main.js > bundle.js
Or add the transform to your
package.json:
{
"browserify": {
"transform": ["node-underscorify"]
}
}
You can configure underscorify via command line options,
package.json or Javascript API.
On the command line:
browserify -t [ node-underscorify --extensions ejs ] main.js > bundle.js
browserify -t [ node-underscorify --extensions html,ejs ] main.js > bundle.js
Or in
package.json:
{
"browserify": {
"transform": [
["node-underscorify", {
"extensions": ["jst", "ejs"],
"requires": [{"variable": "_", "module": "underscore"}]
}]
]
}
}
extensions: array of file extensions that will be considered as underscore
templates
templateSettings: underscore template settings
requires: array of modules to import. Example:
requires:[{variable: '_', module: 'underscore'}]
node-underscorify can accept custom options using browserify API:
var b = require('browserify')();
var tplTransform = require('node-underscorify').transform({
extensions: ['ejs', 'html']
});
b.transform(tplTransform);
b.add('./browser/main.js');
b.bundle().pipe(process.stdout);
<div><%= message %></div>
var template = require("./template.html");
document.body.innerHTML = template({message: "Hello Node Underscorify!"});
It will render:
<div>Hello Node Underscorify!</div>