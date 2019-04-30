Uber Rides Node.js Wrapper

This projects helps you to make HTTP requests to the Uber Rides API.

Installation

Before you begin, you need to register your app in the Uber developer dashboard. Notice that the app gets a client ID, secret, and server token required for authenticating with the API.

After registering your application, you need to install this module in your Node.js project:

npm install node-uber

Initialization

In order to use this module, you have to import it in your application first:

var Uber = require('node-uber');

Next, initialize the Uber object with the keys you obtained from the Uber developer dashboard:

var uber = new Uber({ client_id: 'CLIENT_ID', client_secret: 'CLIENT_SECRET', server_token: 'SERVER_TOKEN', redirect_uri: 'REDIRECT URL', name: 'APP_NAME', language: 'en_US', // optional, defaults to en_US sandbox: true, // optional, defaults to false proxy: 'PROXY URL' // optional, defaults to none });

Note: For all available language options check out the Localization page of the API.

Authenticating

To make HTTP calls, you need to create an authenticated session with the API. User-specific operations require you to use a OAuth 2 bearer token with specific scopes. Jump to the method overview section to identify required scopes for methods. General operations can use a simple server-token authentication.

Step one: Authorize

To obtain an OAuth 2 bearer token, you have to authorize your application with the required scope. Available scopes are: history , history_lite , profile , request , all_trips , and places .

To do so, you are initially required to redirect your user to an authorization URL. You can generate the authorization URL using uber.getAuthorizeUrl . In case you are using Express, your route definition could look as follows:

app.get( '/api/login' , function ( request, response ) { var url = uber.getAuthorizeUrl([ 'history' , 'profile' , 'request' , 'places' ]); response.redirect(url); });

The URL will lead to a page where your user will be required to login and approve access to his/her Uber account. In case that step was successful, Uber will issue an HTTP 302 redirect to the redirect_uri defined in the Uber developer dashboard. On that redirect, you will receive an authorization code, which is single use and expires in 10 minutes.

Step two: Receive redirect and get an access token

To complete the authorization you now need to receive the callback and convert the given authorization code into an OAuth access token. You can accomplish that using uber.authorizationAsync . This method will retrieve and store the access_token, refresh_token, authorized scopes, and token expiration date within the uber object for consecutive requests.

Using Express, you could achieve that as follows:

app.get( '/api/callback' , function ( request, response ) { uber.authorizationAsync({ authorization_code : request.query.code}) .spread( function ( access_token, refresh_token, authorizedScopes, tokenExpiration ) { console .log( 'New access_token retrieved: ' + access_token); console .log( '... token allows access to scopes: ' + authorizedScopes); console .log( '... token is valid until: ' + tokenExpiration); console .log( '... after token expiration, re-authorize using refresh_token: ' + refresh_token); response.redirect( '/web/index.html' ); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); });

Nodeback: Looking for nodeback-style methods? Check out the nodeback-readme.

Step three: Make HTTP requests to available resources

Now that you are authenticated, you can issue requests using provided methods.

For instance, to obtain a list of available Uber products for a specific location, you can use uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync .

In case you are using Express, your route definition could look as follows:

app.get( '/api/products' , function ( request, response ) { var query = url.parse(request.url, true ).query; if (!query || !query.lat || !query.lng) { response.sendStatus( 400 ); } else { uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync(query.lat, query.lng) .then( function ( res ) { response.json(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); response.sendStatus( 500 ); }); } });

Optional: Revoke user access (token)

If your users decide to disconnect or revoke access to their Uber accounts, you can use the uber.revokeTokenAsync method. This will invalidate either access_token or refresh_token . Note that per RFC7009, revoke will return success for any string you pass into the function provided the client_id and client_secret are correct. This includes previously revoked tokens and invalid tokens.

uber.revokeTokenAsync( 'My_access_token' );

Method Overview

Nodeback: Looking for nodeback-style methods? Check out the nodeback-readme.

HTTP Method Endpoint Auth Method Required Scope Methods GET /v1.2/products OAuth or server_token products.getAllForAddressAsync GET /v1.2/products OAuth or server_token products.getAllForLocationAsync GET /v1.2/products/{product_id} OAuth or server_token products.getByIDAsync PUT /v1.2/sandbox/products/{product_id} OAuth or server_token (Sandbox mode) products.setSurgeMultiplierByIDAsync PUT /v1.2/sandbox/products/{product_id} OAuth or server_token (Sandbox mode) products.setDriversAvailabilityByIDAsync GET /v1.2/estimates/price OAuth or server_token estimates.getPriceForRouteAsync GET /v1.2/estimates/price OAuth or server_token estimates.getPriceForRouteByAddressAsync GET /v1.2/estimates/time OAuth or server_token estimates.getETAForAddressAsync GET /v1.2/estimates/time OAuth or server_token estimates.getETAForLocationAsync GET /v1.2/history OAuth history or history_lite user.getHistoryAsync GET /v1.2/me OAuth profile user.getProfileAsync PATCH /v1.2/me OAuth profile user.applyPromoAsync POST /v1.2/requests OAuth request (privileged) requests.createAsync GET /v1.2/requests/current OAuth request (privileged) or all_trips (privileged) requests.getCurrentAsync PATCH /v1.2/requests/current OAuth request (privileged) requests.updateCurrentAsync DELETE /v1.2/requests/current OAuth request (privileged) requests.deleteCurrentAsync POST /v1.2/requests/estimate OAuth request (privileged) requests.getEstimatesAsync GET /v1.2/requests/{request_id} OAuth request (privileged) requests.getByIDAsync PATCH /v1.2/requests/{request_id} OAuth request (privileged) requests.updateByIDAsync PUT /v1.2/sandbox/requests/{request_id} OAuth request (privileged & Sandbox mode ) requests.setStatusByIDAsync DELETE /v1.2/requests/{request_id} OAuth request (privileged) requests.deleteByIDAsync GET /v1.2/requests/{request_id}/map OAuth request (privileged) requests.getMapByIDAsync GET /v1.2/requests/{request_id}/receipt OAuth request_receipt (privileged) requests.getReceiptByIDAsync GET /v1.2/places/{place_id} OAuth places places.getHomeAsync and places.getWorkAsync PUT /v1.2/places/{place_id} OAuth places places.updateHomeAsync and places.updateWorkAsync GET /v1.2/payment-methods OAuth request (privileged) payment.getMethodsAsync

HTTP Method Endpoint Auth Method Required Scope Methods GET /v1/partners/me OAuth partner.accounts partnerprofile.getProfileAsync GET /v1/partners/payments OAuth partner.payments partnerpayments.getPaymentsAsync GET /v1/partners/trips OAuth partner.trips partnertrips.getTripsAsync

Endpoint Details

Authorization (OAuth 2.0)

Generate Authorize URL

After getting the authorize url, the user will be redirected to the redirect url with authorization code used in the next function.

uber.getAuthorizeUrl(parameter);

Parameter

Array of scopes

Example

uber.getAuthorizeUrl([ 'history' , 'profile' , 'request' , 'places' ]);

Authorize

Used to convert authorization code or refresh token into access token.

uber.authorizationAsync(parameter);

Parameter

JS Object with attribute authorization_code OR refresh_token

Example: Just access_token

uber.authorizationAsync({ refresh_token : 'REFRESH_TOKEN' }) .then( function ( access_token ) { console .log(access_token); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); });

Example: All properties

uber.authorizationAsync({ refresh_token : 'REFRESH_TOKEN' }) .spread( function ( access_token, refresh_token, authorizedScopes, tokenExpiration ) { console .log( 'New access_token retrieved: ' + access_token); console .log( '... token allows access to scopes: ' + authorizedScopes); console .log( '... token is valid until: ' + tokenExpiration); console .log( '... after token expiration, re-authorize using refresh_token: ' + refresh_token); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); });

The product endpoint can be accessed either with an OAuth access_token or simply with the server_token because it is not user-specific. It has, therefore, no required scope for access.

This method utilizes geocoder to retrieve the coordinates for an address using Google as the provider. It uses the first element of the response. In other words, the coordinates represent what the Google algorithm provides with most confidence value.

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

uber.products.getAllForAddressAsync(address);

Example

uber.products.getAllForAddressAsync( '1455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, US' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync(latitude, longitude);

Example

uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync( 3.1357169 , 101.6881501 ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.products.getByIDAsync(product_id);

Example

uber.products.getByIDAsync( 'd4abaae7-f4d6-4152-91cc-77523e8165a4' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.products.setDriversAvailabilityByIDAsync(product_id, availability);

Note: This method is only allowed in Sandbox mode.

Parameter

availability (boolean) will force requests to return a no_drivers_available error if set to false

Example

uber.products.setDriversAvailabilityByIDAsync( 'd4abaae7-f4d6-4152-91cc-77523e8165a4' , false ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.products.setSurgeMultiplierByIDAsync(product_id, multiplier);

Note: This method is only allowed in Sandbox mode.

Parameter

multiplier (float) will force two stage confirmation for requests if > 2.0

Example

uber.products.setSurgeMultiplierByIDAsync( 'd4abaae7-f4d6-4152-91cc-77523e8165a4' , 2.2 ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

The estimates endpoint can be accessed either with an OAuth access_token or simply with the server_token because it is not user-specific. It has, therefore, no required scope for access.

This method utilizes geocoder to retrieve the coordinates for an address using Google as the provider. It uses the first element of the response. In other words, the coordinates represent what the Google algorithm provides with most confidence value.

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteByAddressAsync(start_address, end_address, [, seats]);

seats defaults to 2, which is also the maximum value for this parameter.

Example

uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteByAddressAsync( '1455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, US' , '2675 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306, US' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteAsync(start_latitude, start_longitude, end_latitude, end_longitude [, seats]);

seats defaults to 2, which is also the maximum value for this parameter.

Example

uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteAsync( 3.1357169 , 101.6881501 , 3.0833 , 101.6500 ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

This method utilizes geocoder to retrieve the coordinates for an address using Google as the provider. It uses the first element of the response. In other words, the coordinates represent what the Google algorithm provides with most confidence value.

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

uber.estimates.getETAForAddressAsync(address, [, product_id]);

Example

uber.estimates.getETAForAddressAsync( '455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, US' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); }); });

uber.estimates.getETAForLocationAsync(latitude, longitude [, product_id]);

Example

uber.estimates.getETAForLocationAsync( 3.1357169 , 101.6881501 ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

The history endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with either the history or history_lite (without city information) scope.

uber.user.getHistoryAsync(offset, limit);

offset defaults to 0 and limit defaults to 5 with a maximum value of 50.

Example

uber.user.getHistoryAsync( 0 , 5 ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

The me endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the profile scope.

uber.user.getProfileAsync();

Example

uber.user.getProfileAsync() .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.user.applyPromoAsync(code);

Parameter

user promotion code (string)

Example

uber.user.applyPromoAsync( 'FREE_RIDEZ' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

The requests endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the request scope.

uber.requests.createAsync(parameter);

Parameter

JS Object with at least the following attributes: start_latitude & start_longitude OR start_place_id end_latitude & end_longitude OR end_place_id The key for the upfront fare of a ride ( fare_id )

You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example

uber.requests.createAsync({ "fare_id" : "d30e732b8bba22c9cdc10513ee86380087cb4a6f89e37ad21ba2a39f3a1ba960" , "product_id" : "a1111c8c-c720-46c3-8534-2fcdd730040d" , "start_latitude" : 37.761492 , "start_longitude" : -122.423941 , "end_latitude" : 37.775393 , "end_longitude" : -122.417546 }) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Note: By default, only details about trips your app requested will be returned. This endpoint can be used with the scope all_trips to get all trips irrespective of which application initiated them.

uber.requests.getCurrentAsync();

Example

uber.requests.getCurrentAsync() .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.updateCurrentAsync(parameter);

Parameter

JS Object with attributes to be updated (only destination-related attributes enabled)

You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example

uber.requests.updateCurrentAsync({ "end_latitude" : 37.775393 , "end_longitude" : -122.417546 }) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.deleteCurrentAsync();

Example

uber.requests.deleteCurrentAsync() .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.getEstimatesAsync(parameter);

Parameter

JS Object with at least the following attributes: start_latitude & start_longitude OR start_place_id end_latitude & end_longitude OR end_place_id

You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example

uber.requests.getEstimatesAsync({ "product_id" : "a1111c8c-c720-46c3-8534-2fcdd730040d" , "start_latitude" : 37.761492 , "start_longitude" : -122.423941 , "end_latitude" : 37.775393 , "end_longitude" : -122.417546 }) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.getByIDAsync(request_id);

Example

uber.requests.getByIDAsync( '17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.updateByIDAsync(request_id, parameter);

Parameter

JS Object with attributes to be updated (only destination-related attributes enabled)

You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example

uber.requests.updateByIDAsync( '17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315' , { "end_latitude" : 37.775393 , "end_longitude" : -122.417546 }) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.setStatusByIDAsync(request_id, status);

Note: This method is only allowed in Sandbox mode. Check out the documentation for valid status properties.

Example

uber.requests.setStatusByIDAsync( '17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315' , 'accepted' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.deleteByIDAsync(request_id);

Example

uber.requests.deleteByIDAsync( '17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.requests.getMapByIDAsync(request_id);

Unless the referenced request is in status accepted , a 404 error will be returned.

Example

uber.requests.getMapByIDAsync( '17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Note: This endpoint requires OAuth authentication with the scope request_receipt

uber.requests.getReceiptByIDAsync(request_id);

The referenced request must be in status completed .

Example

uber.requests.getReceiptByIDAsync( '17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

The places endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the places scope.

Note: As of right now, only two place_ids are allowed: home and work .

uber.places.getHomeAsync();

Example

uber.places.getHomeAsync() .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.places.getWorkAsync();

Example

uber.places.getWorkAsync() .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.places.updateHomeAsync(address);

Example

uber.places.updateHomeAsync( '685 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.places.updateWorkAsync(address);

Example

uber.places.updateWorkAsync( '1455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA' ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

The payment-methods endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the request scope.

uber.payment.getMethodsAsync();

Example

uber.payment.getMethodsAsync() .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

The partners endpoints (Driver API) can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the respective scopes ( partner.accounts , partner.trips , or partner.payments ).

uber.partnerprofile.getProfileAsync();

Example

uber.partnerprofile.getProfileAsync() .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.partnerpayments.getPaymentsAsync(offset, limit, from_time, to_time);

Parameter

offset for payments list (sorted by creation time). Defaults to 0

limit of payments list. Defaults to 5

minimum Unix timestamp for filtered payments list

maximum Unix timestamp for filtered payments list

Example

uber.partnerpayments.getPaymentsAsync( 0 , 50 , 1451606400 , 1505160819 ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

uber.partnertrips.getTripsAsync(offset, limit, from_time, to_time);

Parameter

offset for trips list (sorted by creation time). Defaults to 0

limit of trips list. Defaults to 5

minimum Unix timestamp for filtered trips list

maximum Unix timestamp for filtered trips list

Example

uber.partnertrips.getTripsAsync( 0 , 50 , 1451606400 , 1505160819 ) .then( function ( res ) { console .log(res); }) .error( function ( err ) { console .error(err); });

Test

You can execute all existing tests using script test/allTests.js . These tests include linting, code coverage, and unit tests.

npm test

In case you would like to contribute to this project, please ensure that all the tests pass before you create a PR. We have strict code style and code coverage (>= 95%) requirements.

Version History

The change-log can be found in the Wiki: Version History.