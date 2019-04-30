openbase logo
Readme

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/shernshiou/node-uber License build status Dependency Status devDependency Status Code Climate Test Coverage

Uber Rides Node.js Wrapper

This projects helps you to make HTTP requests to the Uber Rides API.

Installation

Before you begin, you need to register your app in the Uber developer dashboard. Notice that the app gets a client ID, secret, and server token required for authenticating with the API.

After registering your application, you need to install this module in your Node.js project:

npm install node-uber

Initialization

In order to use this module, you have to import it in your application first:

var Uber = require('node-uber');

Next, initialize the Uber object with the keys you obtained from the Uber developer dashboard:

var uber = new Uber({
  client_id: 'CLIENT_ID',
  client_secret: 'CLIENT_SECRET',
  server_token: 'SERVER_TOKEN',
  redirect_uri: 'REDIRECT URL',
  name: 'APP_NAME',
  language: 'en_US', // optional, defaults to en_US
  sandbox: true, // optional, defaults to false
  proxy: 'PROXY URL' // optional, defaults to none
});

Note: For all available language options check out the Localization page of the API.

Authenticating

To make HTTP calls, you need to create an authenticated session with the API. User-specific operations require you to use a OAuth 2 bearer token with specific scopes. Jump to the method overview section to identify required scopes for methods. General operations can use a simple server-token authentication.

Step one: Authorize

To obtain an OAuth 2 bearer token, you have to authorize your application with the required scope. Available scopes are: history, history_lite, profile, request, all_trips, and places.

To do so, you are initially required to redirect your user to an authorization URL. You can generate the authorization URL using uber.getAuthorizeUrl. In case you are using Express, your route definition could look as follows:

app.get('/api/login', function(request, response) {
  var url = uber.getAuthorizeUrl(['history','profile', 'request', 'places']);
  response.redirect(url);
});

The URL will lead to a page where your user will be required to login and approve access to his/her Uber account. In case that step was successful, Uber will issue an HTTP 302 redirect to the redirect_uri defined in the Uber developer dashboard. On that redirect, you will receive an authorization code, which is single use and expires in 10 minutes.

Step two: Receive redirect and get an access token

To complete the authorization you now need to receive the callback and convert the given authorization code into an OAuth access token. You can accomplish that using uber.authorizationAsync. This method will retrieve and store the access_token, refresh_token, authorized scopes, and token expiration date within the uber object for consecutive requests.

Using Express, you could achieve that as follows:

 app.get('/api/callback', function(request, response) {
    uber.authorizationAsync({authorization_code: request.query.code})
    .spread(function(access_token, refresh_token, authorizedScopes, tokenExpiration) {
      // store the user id and associated access_token, refresh_token, scopes and token expiration date
      console.log('New access_token retrieved: ' + access_token);
      console.log('... token allows access to scopes: ' + authorizedScopes);
      console.log('... token is valid until: ' + tokenExpiration);
      console.log('... after token expiration, re-authorize using refresh_token: ' + refresh_token);

      // redirect the user back to your actual app
      response.redirect('/web/index.html');
    })
    .error(function(err) {
      console.error(err);
    });
});

Nodeback: Looking for nodeback-style methods? Check out the nodeback-readme.

Step three: Make HTTP requests to available resources

Now that you are authenticated, you can issue requests using provided methods.

For instance, to obtain a list of available Uber products for a specific location, you can use uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync.

In case you are using Express, your route definition could look as follows:

app.get('/api/products', function(request, response) {
  // extract the query from the request URL
  var query = url.parse(request.url, true).query;

  // if no query params sent, respond with Bad Request
  if (!query || !query.lat || !query.lng) {
    response.sendStatus(400);
  } else {
    uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync(query.lat, query.lng)
    .then(function(res) {
        response.json(res);
    })
    .error(function(err) {
      console.error(err);
      response.sendStatus(500);
    });
  }
});

Optional: Revoke user access (token)

If your users decide to disconnect or revoke access to their Uber accounts, you can use the uber.revokeTokenAsync method. This will invalidate either access_token or refresh_token. Note that per RFC7009, revoke will return success for any string you pass into the function provided the client_id and client_secret are correct. This includes previously revoked tokens and invalid tokens.

uber.revokeTokenAsync('My_access_token');

Method Overview

Nodeback: Looking for nodeback-style methods? Check out the nodeback-readme.

Riders API

HTTP MethodEndpointAuth MethodRequired ScopeMethods
GET/v1.2/productsOAuth or server_tokenproducts.getAllForAddressAsync
GET/v1.2/productsOAuth or server_tokenproducts.getAllForLocationAsync
GET/v1.2/products/{product_id}OAuth or server_tokenproducts.getByIDAsync
PUT/v1.2/sandbox/products/{product_id}OAuth or server_token(Sandbox mode)products.setSurgeMultiplierByIDAsync
PUT/v1.2/sandbox/products/{product_id}OAuth or server_token(Sandbox mode)products.setDriversAvailabilityByIDAsync
GET/v1.2/estimates/priceOAuth or server_tokenestimates.getPriceForRouteAsync
GET/v1.2/estimates/priceOAuth or server_tokenestimates.getPriceForRouteByAddressAsync
GET/v1.2/estimates/timeOAuth or server_tokenestimates.getETAForAddressAsync
GET/v1.2/estimates/timeOAuth or server_tokenestimates.getETAForLocationAsync
GET/v1.2/historyOAuthhistory or history_liteuser.getHistoryAsync
GET/v1.2/meOAuthprofileuser.getProfileAsync
PATCH/v1.2/meOAuthprofileuser.applyPromoAsync
POST/v1.2/requestsOAuthrequest (privileged)requests.createAsync
GET/v1.2/requests/currentOAuthrequest (privileged) or all_trips (privileged)requests.getCurrentAsync
PATCH/v1.2/requests/currentOAuthrequest (privileged)requests.updateCurrentAsync
DELETE/v1.2/requests/currentOAuthrequest (privileged)requests.deleteCurrentAsync
POST/v1.2/requests/estimateOAuthrequest (privileged)requests.getEstimatesAsync
GET/v1.2/requests/{request_id}OAuthrequest (privileged)requests.getByIDAsync
PATCH/v1.2/requests/{request_id}OAuthrequest (privileged)requests.updateByIDAsync
PUT/v1.2/sandbox/requests/{request_id}OAuthrequest (privileged & Sandbox mode )requests.setStatusByIDAsync
DELETE/v1.2/requests/{request_id}OAuthrequest (privileged)requests.deleteByIDAsync
GET/v1.2/requests/{request_id}/mapOAuthrequest (privileged)requests.getMapByIDAsync
GET/v1.2/requests/{request_id}/receiptOAuthrequest_receipt (privileged)requests.getReceiptByIDAsync
GET/v1.2/places/{place_id}OAuthplacesplaces.getHomeAsync and places.getWorkAsync
PUT/v1.2/places/{place_id}OAuthplacesplaces.updateHomeAsync and places.updateWorkAsync
GET/v1.2/payment-methodsOAuthrequest (privileged)payment.getMethodsAsync

Drivers API

HTTP MethodEndpointAuth MethodRequired ScopeMethods
GET/v1/partners/meOAuthpartner.accountspartnerprofile.getProfileAsync
GET/v1/partners/paymentsOAuthpartner.paymentspartnerpayments.getPaymentsAsync
GET/v1/partners/tripsOAuthpartner.tripspartnertrips.getTripsAsync

Endpoint Details

Authorization (OAuth 2.0)

Generate Authorize URL

After getting the authorize url, the user will be redirected to the redirect url with authorization code used in the next function.

uber.getAuthorizeUrl(parameter);
Parameter
  • Array of scopes
Example
uber.getAuthorizeUrl(['history','profile', 'request', 'places']);

Authorize

Used to convert authorization code or refresh token into access token.

uber.authorizationAsync(parameter);
Parameter
  • JS Object with attribute authorization_code OR refresh_token
Example: Just access_token
uber.authorizationAsync({ refresh_token: 'REFRESH_TOKEN' })
  .then(function(access_token) { console.log(access_token); })
  .error(function(err) { console.error(err); });
});
Example: All properties
uber.authorizationAsync({ refresh_token: 'REFRESH_TOKEN' })
.spread(function(access_token, refresh_token, authorizedScopes, tokenExpiration) {
  // store the user id and associated access_token, refresh_token, scopes and token expiration date
  console.log('New access_token retrieved: ' + access_token);
  console.log('... token allows access to scopes: ' + authorizedScopes);
  console.log('... token is valid until: ' + tokenExpiration);
  console.log('... after token expiration, re-authorize using refresh_token: ' + refresh_token);
})
  .error(function(err) { console.error(err); });
});

/products

The product endpoint can be accessed either with an OAuth access_token or simply with the server_token because it is not user-specific. It has, therefore, no required scope for access.

Get available products for address

This method utilizes geocoder to retrieve the coordinates for an address using Google as the provider. It uses the first element of the response. In other words, the coordinates represent what the Google algorithm provides with most confidence value.

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

uber.products.getAllForAddressAsync(address);
Example
uber.products.getAllForAddressAsync('1455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, US')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get available products for location

uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync(latitude, longitude);
Example
uber.products.getAllForLocationAsync(3.1357169, 101.6881501)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get product details by product_id

uber.products.getByIDAsync(product_id);
Example
uber.products.getByIDAsync('d4abaae7-f4d6-4152-91cc-77523e8165a4')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Set driver's availability by product_id

uber.products.setDriversAvailabilityByIDAsync(product_id, availability);

Note: This method is only allowed in Sandbox mode.

Parameter
  • availability (boolean) will force requests to return a no_drivers_available error if set to false
Example
uber.products.setDriversAvailabilityByIDAsync('d4abaae7-f4d6-4152-91cc-77523e8165a4', false)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Set surge multiplier by product_id

uber.products.setSurgeMultiplierByIDAsync(product_id, multiplier);

Note: This method is only allowed in Sandbox mode.

Parameter
  • multiplier (float) will force two stage confirmation for requests if > 2.0
Example
uber.products.setSurgeMultiplierByIDAsync('d4abaae7-f4d6-4152-91cc-77523e8165a4', 2.2)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

/estimates

The estimates endpoint can be accessed either with an OAuth access_token or simply with the server_token because it is not user-specific. It has, therefore, no required scope for access.

Get price estimates for specific address

This method utilizes geocoder to retrieve the coordinates for an address using Google as the provider. It uses the first element of the response. In other words, the coordinates represent what the Google algorithm provides with most confidence value.

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteByAddressAsync(start_address, end_address, [, seats]);

seats defaults to 2, which is also the maximum value for this parameter.

Example
uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteByAddressAsync(
  '1455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, US',
  '2675 Middlefield Rd, Palo Alto, CA 94306, US')
  .then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
  .error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get price estimates for specific route

uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteAsync(start_latitude, start_longitude, end_latitude, end_longitude [, seats]);

seats defaults to 2, which is also the maximum value for this parameter.

Example
uber.estimates.getPriceForRouteAsync(3.1357169, 101.6881501, 3.0833, 101.6500)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get ETA for address

This method utilizes geocoder to retrieve the coordinates for an address using Google as the provider. It uses the first element of the response. In other words, the coordinates represent what the Google algorithm provides with most confidence value.

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

uber.estimates.getETAForAddressAsync(address, [, product_id]);
Example
uber.estimates.getETAForAddressAsync('455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, US')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });
});

Get ETA for location

uber.estimates.getETAForLocationAsync(latitude, longitude [, product_id]);
Example
uber.estimates.getETAForLocationAsync(3.1357169, 101.6881501)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

/history

The history endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with either the history or history_lite (without city information) scope.

Get user activity

uber.user.getHistoryAsync(offset, limit);

offset defaults to 0 and limit defaults to 5 with a maximum value of 50.

Example
uber.user.getHistoryAsync(0, 5)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

/me

The me endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the profile scope.

Get user profile

uber.user.getProfileAsync();
Example
uber.user.getProfileAsync()
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Apply promo code to user account

uber.user.applyPromoAsync(code);
Parameter
  • user promotion code (string)
Example
uber.user.applyPromoAsync('FREE_RIDEZ')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

/requests

The requests endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the request scope.

Create new request

uber.requests.createAsync(parameter);
Parameter
  • JS Object with at least the following attributes:
    • start_latitude & start_longitude OR start_place_id
    • end_latitude & end_longitude OR end_place_id
    • The key for the upfront fare of a ride (fare_id)
  • You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example
uber.requests.createAsync({
  "fare_id": "d30e732b8bba22c9cdc10513ee86380087cb4a6f89e37ad21ba2a39f3a1ba960",
  "product_id": "a1111c8c-c720-46c3-8534-2fcdd730040d",
  "start_latitude": 37.761492,
  "start_longitude": -122.423941,
  "end_latitude": 37.775393,
  "end_longitude": -122.417546
})
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get current request

Note: By default, only details about trips your app requested will be returned. This endpoint can be used with the scope all_trips to get all trips irrespective of which application initiated them.

uber.requests.getCurrentAsync();
Example
uber.requests.getCurrentAsync()
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Update current request

uber.requests.updateCurrentAsync(parameter);
Parameter
  • JS Object with attributes to be updated (only destination-related attributes enabled)
  • You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example
uber.requests.updateCurrentAsync({
  "end_latitude": 37.775393,
  "end_longitude": -122.417546
})
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Delete current request

uber.requests.deleteCurrentAsync();
Example
uber.requests.deleteCurrentAsync()
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get estimates

uber.requests.getEstimatesAsync(parameter);
Parameter
  • JS Object with at least the following attributes:
    • start_latitude & start_longitude OR start_place_id
    • end_latitude & end_longitude OR end_place_id
  • You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example
uber.requests.getEstimatesAsync({
  "product_id": "a1111c8c-c720-46c3-8534-2fcdd730040d",
  "start_latitude": 37.761492,
  "start_longitude": -122.423941,
  "end_latitude": 37.775393,
  "end_longitude": -122.417546
})
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get request by request_id

uber.requests.getByIDAsync(request_id);
Example
uber.requests.getByIDAsync('17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Update request by request_id

uber.requests.updateByIDAsync(request_id, parameter);
Parameter
  • JS Object with attributes to be updated (only destination-related attributes enabled)
  • You can provide startAddress instead of start_latitude & start_longitude and endAddress instead of end_latitude & end_longitude thanks to geocoder

Note: To ensure correct coordinates you should provide the complete address, including city, ZIP code, state, and country.

Example
uber.requests.updateByIDAsync('17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315', {
  "end_latitude": 37.775393,
  "end_longitude": -122.417546
})
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Set request status by request_id

uber.requests.setStatusByIDAsync(request_id, status);

Note: This method is only allowed in Sandbox mode. Check out the documentation for valid status properties.

Example
uber.requests.setStatusByIDAsync('17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315', 'accepted')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Delete request by request_id

uber.requests.deleteByIDAsync(request_id);
Example
uber.requests.deleteByIDAsync('17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get request map by request_id

uber.requests.getMapByIDAsync(request_id);

Unless the referenced request is in status accepted, a 404 error will be returned.

Example
uber.requests.getMapByIDAsync('17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get request receipt by request_id

Note: This endpoint requires OAuth authentication with the scope request_receipt

uber.requests.getReceiptByIDAsync(request_id);

The referenced request must be in status completed.

Example
uber.requests.getReceiptByIDAsync('17cb78a7-b672-4d34-a288-a6c6e44d5315')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

/places

The places endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the places scope.

Note: As of right now, only two place_ids are allowed: home and work.

Get home address

uber.places.getHomeAsync();
Example
uber.places.getHomeAsync()
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get work address

uber.places.getWorkAsync();
Example
uber.places.getWorkAsync()
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Update home address

uber.places.updateHomeAsync(address);
Example
uber.places.updateHomeAsync('685 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Update work address

uber.places.updateWorkAsync(address);
Example
uber.places.updateWorkAsync('1455 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA')
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

/payment-methods

The payment-methods endpoint can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the request scope.

Get available payment methods

uber.payment.getMethodsAsync();
Example
uber.payment.getMethodsAsync()
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

/partners

The partners endpoints (Driver API) can be accessed ONLY with an OAuth access_token authorized with the respective scopes (partner.accounts, partner.trips, or partner.payments).

Get driver profile

uber.partnerprofile.getProfileAsync();
Example
uber.partnerprofile.getProfileAsync()
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get driver payments

uber.partnerpayments.getPaymentsAsync(offset, limit, from_time, to_time);
Parameter
  • offset for payments list (sorted by creation time). Defaults to 0
  • limit of payments list. Defaults to 5
  • minimum Unix timestamp for filtered payments list
  • maximum Unix timestamp for filtered payments list
Example
uber.partnerpayments.getPaymentsAsync(0, 50, 1451606400, 1505160819)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Get driver trips

uber.partnertrips.getTripsAsync(offset, limit, from_time, to_time);
Parameter
  • offset for trips list (sorted by creation time). Defaults to 0
  • limit of trips list. Defaults to 5
  • minimum Unix timestamp for filtered trips list
  • maximum Unix timestamp for filtered trips list
Example
uber.partnertrips.getTripsAsync(0, 50, 1451606400, 1505160819)
.then(function(res) { console.log(res); })
.error(function(err) { console.error(err); });

Test

You can execute all existing tests using script test/allTests.js. These tests include linting, code coverage, and unit tests.

npm test

In case you would like to contribute to this project, please ensure that all the tests pass before you create a PR. We have strict code style and code coverage (>= 95%) requirements.

Version History

The change-log can be found in the Wiki: Version History.

