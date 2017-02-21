NO LONGER ACTIVELY MAINTAINED

Due to a lack of motivation/interest regarding node.js and the Twitter API, I am no longer actively maintaining this project. I feel like I can't provide the time/testing/code necessary to incorporate the pull requests or new changes to the Twitter API. The project and the source code will remain here on GitHub and on npm but there will no longer be any changes from my side.

Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js

Installation

npm install node-twitter-api

Usage

Step 1: Initialization

var twitterAPI = require ( 'node-twitter-api' ); var twitter = new twitterAPI({ consumerKey : 'your consumer Key' , consumerSecret : 'your consumer secret' , callback : 'http://yoururl.tld/something' });

Optionally you can add x_auth_access_type: "read" or x_auth_access_type: "write" (see: https://dev.twitter.com/oauth/reference/post/oauth/request_token).

Step 2: Getting a request token

twitter.getRequestToken( function ( error, requestToken, requestTokenSecret, results ) { if (error) { console .log( "Error getting OAuth request token : " + error); } else { } });

If no error has occured, you now have a requestToken and a requestTokenSecret . You should store them somewhere (e.g. in a session, if you are using express), because you will need them later to get the current user's access token, which is used for authentication.

Step 3: Getting an Access Token

Redirect the user to https://twitter.com/oauth/authenticate?oauth_token=[requestToken] . twitter.getAuthUrl(requestToken, options) also returns that URL (the options parameter is optional and may contain a boolean force_login and a String screen_name - see the Twitter API Documentation for more information on these parameters). If he allows your app to access his data, Twitter will redirect him to your callback-URL (defined in Step 1) containing the get-parameters: oauth_token and oauth_verifier . You can use oauth_token (which is the requestToken in Step 2) to find the associated requestTokenSecret . You will need requestToken , requestTokenSecret and oauth_verifier to get an Access Token.

twitter.getAccessToken(requestToken, requestTokenSecret, oauth_verifier, function ( error, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, results ) { if (error) { console .log(error); } else { } });

If no error occured, you now have an accessToken and an accessTokenSecret . You need them to authenticate later API-calls.

Step 4: (Optional) Verify Credentials

twitter.verifyCredentials(accessToken, accessTokenSecret, params, function ( error, data, response ) { if (error) { } else { console .log(data[ "screen_name" ]); } });

In the above example, params is an optional object containing extra parameters to be sent to the Twitter endpoint (see https://dev.twitter.com/rest/reference/get/account/verify_credentials)

Methods

(Allmost) all function names replicate the endpoints of the Twitter API 1.1. If you want to post a status e. g. - which is done by posting data to statuses/update - you can just do the following:

twitter.statuses( "update" , { status : "Hello world!" }, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, function ( error, data, response ) { if (error) { } else { } } );

Most of the functions use the scheme: twitter.[namespace]([type], [params], [accessToken], [accessTokenSecret], [callback]);

namespace is the word before the slash (e.g. "statuses", "search", "direct_messages" etc.)

type is the word after the slash (e.g. "create", "update", "show" etc.)

params is an object containing the parameters you want to give to twitter (refer to the Twitter API Documentation for more information)

accessToken and accessTokenSecret are the token and secret of the authenticated user

callback is a function with the parameters error (either null or an error object), data (data object) and response (unprocessed response from Twitter)

For Timelines you can also use the function getTimeline which has the following types:

user or user_timeline (Note that you need to either specify user_id or screen_name when using this timeline)

or (Note that you need to either specify user_id or screen_name when using this timeline) home or home_timeline

or mentions or mentions_timeline

or retweets or retweets_of_me

For more information on the different types of timelines see https://dev.twitter.com/rest/reference/get/statuses/home_timeline (analog for the other types)

For Streams you must use getStream which has two instead of just one callback: a dataCallback and an endCallback. (c.f. data and end events of node's http response)

How to upload media

To upload media to Twitter, call twitter.uploadMedia(params, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, callback) with params containing the following:

media: Either the raw binary content of the image, the binary base64 encoded (see isBase64 below) or the path to the file containing the image.

isBase64: Set to true, if media contains base64 encoded data For a example result see https://dev.twitter.com/rest/reference/post/media/upload. You can pass multiple media_ids to the statuses/update endpoint by seperating them with commas (e.g. "[id1],[id2],[id3],[id4]").

How to upload Video

To upload video to Twitter, call twitter.uploadVideo(params, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, callback) with params containing the following:

media: Path to the file containing the video.

You can pass media_id to the statuses/update endpoint and video will be uploaded to twitter. Please note that video should be less than 15mb or 30 sec in length.