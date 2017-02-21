Due to a lack of motivation/interest regarding node.js and the Twitter API, I am no longer actively maintaining this project. I feel like I can't provide the time/testing/code necessary to incorporate the pull requests or new changes to the Twitter API. The project and the source code will remain here on GitHub and on npm but there will no longer be any changes from my side.
Simple module for using Twitter's API in node.js
npm install node-twitter-api
var twitterAPI = require('node-twitter-api');
var twitter = new twitterAPI({
consumerKey: 'your consumer Key',
consumerSecret: 'your consumer secret',
callback: 'http://yoururl.tld/something'
});
Optionally you can add
x_auth_access_type: "read" or
x_auth_access_type: "write" (see: https://dev.twitter.com/oauth/reference/post/oauth/request_token).
twitter.getRequestToken(function(error, requestToken, requestTokenSecret, results){
if (error) {
console.log("Error getting OAuth request token : " + error);
} else {
//store token and tokenSecret somewhere, you'll need them later; redirect user
}
});
If no error has occured, you now have a
requestToken and a
requestTokenSecret. You should store them somewhere (e.g. in a session, if you are using express), because you will need them later to get the current user's access token, which is used for authentication.
Redirect the user to
https://twitter.com/oauth/authenticate?oauth_token=[requestToken].
twitter.getAuthUrl(requestToken, options) also returns that URL (the options parameter is optional and may contain a boolean
force_login and a String
screen_name - see the Twitter API Documentation for more information on these parameters).
If he allows your app to access his data, Twitter will redirect him to your callback-URL (defined in Step 1) containing the get-parameters:
oauth_token and
oauth_verifier. You can use
oauth_token (which is the
requestToken in Step 2) to find the associated
requestTokenSecret. You will need
requestToken,
requestTokenSecret and
oauth_verifier to get an Access Token.
twitter.getAccessToken(requestToken, requestTokenSecret, oauth_verifier, function(error, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, results) {
if (error) {
console.log(error);
} else {
//store accessToken and accessTokenSecret somewhere (associated to the user)
//Step 4: Verify Credentials belongs here
}
});
If no error occured, you now have an
accessToken and an
accessTokenSecret. You need them to authenticate later API-calls.
twitter.verifyCredentials(accessToken, accessTokenSecret, params, function(error, data, response) {
if (error) {
//something was wrong with either accessToken or accessTokenSecret
//start over with Step 1
} else {
//accessToken and accessTokenSecret can now be used to make api-calls (not yet implemented)
//data contains the user-data described in the official Twitter-API-docs
//you could e.g. display his screen_name
console.log(data["screen_name"]);
}
});
In the above example,
params is an optional object containing extra parameters to be sent to the Twitter endpoint (see https://dev.twitter.com/rest/reference/get/account/verify_credentials)
(Allmost) all function names replicate the endpoints of the Twitter API 1.1. If you want to post a status e. g. - which is done by posting data to statuses/update - you can just do the following:
twitter.statuses("update", {
status: "Hello world!"
},
accessToken,
accessTokenSecret,
function(error, data, response) {
if (error) {
// something went wrong
} else {
// data contains the data sent by twitter
}
}
);
Most of the functions use the scheme:
twitter.[namespace]([type], [params], [accessToken], [accessTokenSecret], [callback]);
For Timelines you can also use the function getTimeline which has the following types:
user or
user_timeline (Note that you need to either specify user_id or screen_name when using this timeline)
home or
home_timeline
mentions or
mentions_timeline
retweets or
retweets_of_me
For more information on the different types of timelines see https://dev.twitter.com/rest/reference/get/statuses/home_timeline (analog for the other types)
For Streams you must use getStream which has two instead of just one callback: a dataCallback and an endCallback. (c.f. data and end events of node's http response)
To upload media to Twitter, call
twitter.uploadMedia(params, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, callback) with params containing the following:
To upload video to Twitter, call
twitter.uploadVideo(params, accessToken, accessTokenSecret, callback) with params containing the following:
You can pass media_id to the statuses/update endpoint and video will be uploaded to twitter. Please note that video should be less than 15mb or 30 sec in length.