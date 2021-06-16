openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

node-tweet-stream

by SpiderStrategies
2.1.0 (see all)

Node twitter module to hook into the public filter streaming, seamlessly updating the tracking keywords.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

258

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node Tweet Stream

node-tweet-stream is node twitter module that connects to the public twitter stream. It does not provide endpoints to the REST API. There are other fine node modules that provide this functionality. It doesn't connect to twitter's user streams, since they are useless unless you're writing a mobile app. It also doesn't allow you to connect to site streams, since you probably don't have access to that anyway.

It does provide a nice API for working with public streams, allowing you to track and untrack a list of keywords, updating the public stream behind the scenes.

Installation

npm install node-tweet-stream

Usage

This code will probably be used at an application level, not a user level because of the twitter API restriction. That said, you need to grab a twitter access token key and secret, because the streaming API doesn't support bearer tokens. This is a limitation of twitter, not this project. If twitter provides bearer token access to their streaming API, we can improve this.

var Twitter = require('node-tweet-stream')
  , t = new Twitter({
    consumer_key: '',
    consumer_secret: '',
    token: '',
    token_secret: ''
  })

t.on('tweet', function (tweet) {
  console.log('tweet received', tweet)
})

t.on('error', function (err) {
  console.log('Oh no')
})

t.track('nodejs')
t.track('pizza')

// 5 minutes later
t.track('tacos')

// 10 minutes later
t.untrack('pizza')

Watch yourself when updating your tracking keywords. Twitter has guidelines for connection rate limiting.

Backoff strategy ripped from https://github.com/benfoxall/tweets/

License: MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial