openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nt

node-tvdb

by Ed Wellbrook
4.1.0 (see all)

Node.js library for accessing TheTVDB API

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1K

GitHub Stars

64

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-tvdb

Build Status npm Downloads

Node.js library for accessing TheTVDB JSON API. Originally based on joaocampinhos/thetvdb-api to give nicer output and additional features.

Pull requests are always very welcome.

Features

  • Handle errors from API as JavaScript errors
  • Only returns relevant data (no need to call response.Data.Series etc.)
  • Set language at initialisation or on each function call
  • Return values through promises (dropped callback support)
  • Uses the new JSON API from TheTVDB
  • Tests with Mocha and Travis CI

Installation

Install with npm:

npm install --save node-tvdb

And run tests with Mocha:

TVDB_KEY=[YOUR API KEY HERE] npm test

Mocha is installed as a development dependency; you do not need to install it globally to run the tests.

Example Usage

To start using this library you first need an API key. You can request one here. Then just follow this simple example that fetches all the shows containing "The Simpsons" in the name.

const TVDB = require('node-tvdb');
const tvdb = new TVDB('ABC123');

tvdb.getSeriesByName('The Simpsons')
    .then(response => { /* process data */ })
    .catch(error => { /* handle error */ });

Full API Docs

Generated API docs with code examples can be found at: edwellbrook.github.io/node-tvdb.

For details on response data, please see TheTVDB API docs.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial