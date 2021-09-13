Node.js library for accessing TheTVDB JSON API. Originally based on joaocampinhos/thetvdb-api to give nicer output and additional features.
Pull requests are always very welcome.
Install with npm:
npm install --save node-tvdb
And run tests with Mocha:
TVDB_KEY=[YOUR API KEY HERE] npm test
Mocha is installed as a development dependency; you do not need to install it globally to run the tests.
To start using this library you first need an API key. You can request one here. Then just follow this simple example that fetches all the shows containing "The Simpsons" in the name.
const TVDB = require('node-tvdb');
const tvdb = new TVDB('ABC123');
tvdb.getSeriesByName('The Simpsons')
.then(response => { /* process data */ })
.catch(error => { /* handle error */ });
Generated API docs with code examples can be found at: edwellbrook.github.io/node-tvdb.
For details on response data, please see TheTVDB API docs.
The MIT License (MIT)