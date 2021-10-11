Simple and extensible caching module supporting decorators.

Install

npm install node-ts-cache

Note: The underlying storage layer must be installed separately.

Storages

Storage Install memory npm install node-ts-cache-storage-memory node-fs npm install node-ts-cache-storage-node-fs ioredis npm install node-ts-cache-storage-ioredis

Usage

With decorator

Caches function response using the given options. Works with the above listed storages. By default, uses all arguments to build an unique key.

@Cache(container, options)

options : ttl : (Default: 60) Number of seconds to expire the cachte item isLazy : (Default: true) If true, expired cache entries will be deleted on touch. If false, entries will be deleted after the given ttl. isCachedForever : (Default: false) If true, cache entry has no expiration. calculateKey(data => string) : (Default: JSON.stringify combination of className, methodName and call args) data : className : The class name for the method being decorated methodName : The method name being decorated args : The arguments passed to the method when called

Note: @Cache will consider the return type of the function. If the return type is a thenable, it will stay that way, otherwise not.

import { Cache, CacheContainer } from 'node-ts-cache' import { MemoryStorage } from 'node-ts-cache-storage-memory' const userCache = new CacheContainer( new MemoryStorage()) class MyService { (userCache, {ttl: 60 }) public async getUsers(): Promise < string []> { return [ "Max" , "User" ] } }

Directly

import { CacheContainer } from 'node-ts-cache' import { MemoryStorage } from 'node-ts-cache-storage-memory' const myCache = new CacheContainer( new MemoryStorage()) class MyService { public async getUsers(): Promise < string []> { const cachedUsers = await myCache.getItem< string []>( "users" ) if (cachedUsers) { return cachedUsers } const newUsers = [ "Max" , "User" ] await myCache.setItem( "users" , newUsers, {ttl: 60 }) return newUsers } }

Logging

This project uses debug to log useful caching information. Set environment variable DEBUG=node-ts-cache to enable logging.

Development & Testing

This project follows the monorepo architecture using lerna. To start development and run tests for all the packages, run: