openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ntc

node-ts-cache

by Himmet Avsar
4.4.0 (see all)

Simple and extensible caching module supporting decorators

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.3K

GitHub Stars

36

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CI CI npm The MIT License

NPM

node-ts-cache

Simple and extensible caching module supporting decorators.

Install

npm install node-ts-cache

Note: The underlying storage layer must be installed separately.

Storages

StorageInstall
memorynpm install node-ts-cache-storage-memory
node-fsnpm install node-ts-cache-storage-node-fs
ioredisnpm install node-ts-cache-storage-ioredis

Usage

With decorator

Caches function response using the given options. Works with the above listed storages. By default, uses all arguments to build an unique key.

@Cache(container, options)

  • options:
    • ttl: (Default: 60) Number of seconds to expire the cachte item
    • isLazy: (Default: true) If true, expired cache entries will be deleted on touch. If false, entries will be deleted after the given ttl.
    • isCachedForever: (Default: false) If true, cache entry has no expiration.
    • calculateKey(data => string): (Default: JSON.stringify combination of className, methodName and call args)
      • data:
        • className: The class name for the method being decorated
        • methodName: The method name being decorated
        • args: The arguments passed to the method when called

Note: @Cache will consider the return type of the function. If the return type is a thenable, it will stay that way, otherwise not.

import { Cache, CacheContainer } from 'node-ts-cache'
import { MemoryStorage } from 'node-ts-cache-storage-memory'

const userCache = new CacheContainer(new MemoryStorage())

class MyService {
    @Cache(userCache, {ttl: 60})
    public async getUsers(): Promise<string[]> {
        return ["Max", "User"]
    }
}

Directly

import { CacheContainer } from 'node-ts-cache'
import { MemoryStorage } from 'node-ts-cache-storage-memory'

const myCache = new CacheContainer(new MemoryStorage())

class MyService {
    public async getUsers(): Promise<string[]> {
        const cachedUsers = await myCache.getItem<string[]>("users")

        if (cachedUsers) {
            return cachedUsers
        }

        const newUsers = ["Max", "User"]

        await myCache.setItem("users", newUsers, {ttl: 60})

        return newUsers
    }
}

Logging

This project uses debug to log useful caching information. Set environment variable DEBUG=node-ts-cache to enable logging.

Development & Testing

This project follows the monorepo architecture using lerna. To start development and run tests for all the packages, run:

git clone git@github.com:havsar/node-ts-cache.git
cd node-ts-cache
npm i
npm run bootstrap
npm run test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial