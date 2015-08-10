This is a Node utility for generating test results files in the Visual Studio Test Results File (TRX) format.

The TRX file format is compliant with the namespace http://microsoft.com/schemas/VisualStudio/TeamTest/2010, found in full spec in %VSINSTALLDIR%\xml\Schemas\vstst.xsd .

This libary is a partial implementation of the XSD.

This library was designed to reduce domain knowledge needed to create TRX files via a simple, fluent interface.

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) , TRX = require ( '../trx' ) , TestRun = TRX.TestRun , UnitTest = TRX.UnitTest , computerName = 'bmanci01' , run; run = new TestRun({ name : 'Sample TRX Import' , runUser : 'Brian Mancini' , times : { creation : '2015-08-10T00:00:00.000Z' , queuing : '2015-08-10T00:00:00.000Z' , start : '2015-08-10T00:00:00.000Z' , finish : '2015-08-10T00:00:01.500Z' } }) .addResult({ test : new UnitTest({ name : 'test 1' , methodName : 'test1' , methodCodeBase : 'testing-framework' , methodClassName : 'test1' , owners : [{ name : 'testOwner' }], description : 'This is test 1' }), computerName : computerName, outcome : 'Passed' , duration : '00:00:44.7811567' , startTime : '2010-11-16T08:48:29.9072393-08:00' , endTime : '2010-11-16T08:49:16.9694381-08:00' }) .addResult({ test : new UnitTest({ name : 'test 2' , methodName : 'test2' , methodCodeBase : 'testing-framework' , methodClassName : 'test2' , description : 'This is test 2' }), computerName : computerName, outcome : 'Inconclusive' , duration : '00:00:44.7811567' , startTime : '2010-11-16T08:48:29.9072393-08:00' , endTime : '2010-11-16T08:49:16.9694381-08:00' }) .addResult({ test : new UnitTest({ name : 'test 3' , methodName : 'test3' , methodCodeBase : 'testing-framework' , methodClassName : 'test3' , description : 'This is test 3' }), computerName : computerName, outcome : 'Failed' , duration : '00:00:44.7811567' , startTime : '2010-11-16T08:48:29.9072393-08:00' , endTime : '2010-11-16T08:49:16.9694381-08:00' , output : 'This is sample output for the unit test' , errorMessage : 'This unit test failed for a bad reason' , errorStacktrace : 'at test3() in c:\\tests\\test3.js:line 1' }); console .log(run); fs.writeFileSync( 'example.trx' , run.toXml());

Error information can be provided by including errorMessage and errorStacktrace properties in the result. Stacktrace must conform to the syntax at [method signature] in [file path]:[line number] or it will be picked up by Visual Studio.

Standard output information can be included in the output property.

Unit tests

Run npm run test .

Releases

0.8.0 - Added support for Owners, update UUID to 3.0.0

0.7.0 - Added support for Attachments

0.6.0 - Added support for NotExecuted outcome.

0.5.0 - Added support for Pending and Timeout outcomes.

0.4.0 - Added support for configuring Times tag.

0.3.0 - Added support for configuring TestSetting and provides a default if not supplied.

0.2.0 - Added support for Unit Test description

0.1.2 - Added support for errors and stacktrace info

0.1.1 - Initial development release