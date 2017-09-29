Node wrapper for Trello’s HTTP API.

View Trello’s API documentation online.

Install

npm install node-trello

Getting your key and token

Generate your developer key and supply it as the first constructor parameter.

To read a user’s private information, get a token by directing them to https://trello.com/1/connect?key=<PUBLIC_KEY>&name=MyApp&response_type=token replacing, of course, <PUBLIC_KEY> with the public key obtained in the first step.

replacing, of course, <PUBLIC_KEY> with the public key obtained in the first step. If you never want the token to expire, include &expiration=never in the url from the previous step.

in the url from the previous step. If you need write access as well as read, &scope=read,write to the request for your user token.

Example Code

Fetching card data

var Trello = require ( "node-trello" ); var t = new Trello( "<your key>" , "<token>" ); t.get( "/1/members/me" , function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); }); t.get( "/1/members/me" , { cards : "open" }, function ( err, data ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(data); });

Uploading attachments to a card

var fs = require ( "fs" ); var path = require ( "path" ); var Trello = require ( "node-trello" ); var t = new Trello( "<your key>" , "<token>" ); var cardId = "<the card id>" ; var pathToFile = path.resolve(__dirname, "/path/to/file.doc" ); t.post( "/1/cards/" + cardId + "/attachments" , { attachment : fs.createReadStream(pathToFile) }, function ( err, attachments ) { if (err) throw err; console .log(attachments); })

License

Released under MIT.