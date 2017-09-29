openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nt

node-trello

by Andrew Dunkman (he/him)
1.3.0 (see all)

Node wrapper for Trello's HTTP API.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

447

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Node wrapper for Trello’s HTTP API.

Build Status

View Trello’s API documentation online.

Install

npm install node-trello

Getting your key and token

  • Generate your developer key and supply it as the first constructor parameter.
  • To read a user’s private information, get a token by directing them to https://trello.com/1/connect?key=<PUBLIC_KEY>&name=MyApp&response_type=token replacing, of course, <PUBLIC_KEY> with the public key obtained in the first step.
  • If you never want the token to expire, include &expiration=never in the url from the previous step.
  • If you need write access as well as read, &scope=read,write to the request for your user token.

Example Code

Fetching card data

var Trello = require("node-trello");
var t = new Trello("<your key>", "<token>");

t.get("/1/members/me", function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(data);
});

// URL arguments are passed in as an object.
t.get("/1/members/me", { cards: "open" }, function(err, data) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(data);
});

Uploading attachments to a card

var fs = require("fs");
var path = require("path");
var Trello = require("node-trello");
var t = new Trello("<your key>", "<token>");

var cardId = "<the card id>";
var pathToFile = path.resolve(__dirname, "/path/to/file.doc");

t.post("/1/cards/" + cardId + "/attachments", { attachment: fs.createReadStream(pathToFile) }, function (err, attachments) {
  if (err) throw err;
  console.log(attachments);
})

License

Released under MIT.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial