View Trello’s API documentation online.
npm install node-trello
https://trello.com/1/connect?key=<PUBLIC_KEY>&name=MyApp&response_type=token replacing, of course, <PUBLIC_KEY> with the public key obtained in the first step.
&expiration=never in the url from the previous step.
&scope=read,write to the request for your user token.
var Trello = require("node-trello");
var t = new Trello("<your key>", "<token>");
t.get("/1/members/me", function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});
// URL arguments are passed in as an object.
t.get("/1/members/me", { cards: "open" }, function(err, data) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(data);
});
var fs = require("fs");
var path = require("path");
var Trello = require("node-trello");
var t = new Trello("<your key>", "<token>");
var cardId = "<the card id>";
var pathToFile = path.resolve(__dirname, "/path/to/file.doc");
t.post("/1/cards/" + cardId + "/attachments", { attachment: fs.createReadStream(pathToFile) }, function (err, attachments) {
if (err) throw err;
console.log(attachments);
})
Released under MIT.