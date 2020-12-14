openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nt

node-torrent

by Max Stewart
0.2.2 (see all)

Bittorrent client for node.js.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

413

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js BitTorrent

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

node-torrent

A simple bittorrent client for node.

Features

  • .torrent support
  • Resume
  • Seeding
  • UDP trackers
  • DHT peer discovery
  • Magnet links
  • Add torrent via URL (file:, https:, http:, magnet:)

In progress

  • Expose nice programmatic API for interacting with torrents/peers/trackers

TODO

  • Share ratio
  • Accurate reporting on download/upload speeds
  • Limit download/upload speeds
  • Persist?

Usage

var Client = require('node-torrent');
var client = new Client({logLevel: 'DEBUG'});
var torrent = client.addTorrent('a.torrent');

// when the torrent completes, move it's files to another area
torrent.on('complete', function() {
    console.log('complete!');
    torrent.files.forEach(function(file) {
        var newPath = '/new/path/' + file.path;
        fs.rename(file.path, newPath);
        // while still seeding need to make sure file.path points to the right place
        file.path = newPath;
    });
});

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Max Stewart <max.stewart@superafroman.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ceddy MuhozaToronto, Canada38 Ratings0 Reviews
December 15, 2020

Alternatives

webtorrent⚡️ Streaming torrent client for the web
GitHub Stars
26K
Weekly Downloads
4K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
54
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
bittorrent-tracker🌊 Simple, robust, BitTorrent tracker (client & server) implementation
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
bittorrent-protocolSimple, robust, BitTorrent peer wire protocol implementation
GitHub Stars
304
Weekly Downloads
4K
bittorrent-dht🕸 Simple, robust, BitTorrent DHT implementation
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
6K
webtorrent-cliWebTorrent, the streaming torrent client. For the command line.
GitHub Stars
761
Weekly Downloads
371
See 9 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial