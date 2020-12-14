A simple bittorrent client for node.

Features

.torrent support

Resume

Seeding

UDP trackers

DHT peer discovery

Magnet links

Add torrent via URL (file:, https:, http:, magnet:)

In progress

Expose nice programmatic API for interacting with torrents/peers/trackers

TODO

Share ratio

Accurate reporting on download/upload speeds

Limit download/upload speeds

Persist?

Usage

var Client = require ( 'node-torrent' ); var client = new Client({ logLevel : 'DEBUG' }); var torrent = client.addTorrent( 'a.torrent' ); torrent.on( 'complete' , function ( ) { console .log( 'complete!' ); torrent.files.forEach( function ( file ) { var newPath = '/new/path/' + file.path; fs.rename(file.path, newPath); file.path = newPath; }); });

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2011 Max Stewart <max.stewart@superafroman.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.