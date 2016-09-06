openbase logo
nta

node-time-ago

by Uday Hiwarale
1.0.0 (see all)

Simple time ago function for node that actually works!

Popularity

Downloads/wk

350

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-time-ago

Simple time ago function for node.js that actually works!

Simple time ago function for node.js that actually works!

npm install --save node-time-ago

Use timestamp, Date Instance, iso8601 date or any valid parsable date string as input.

var timeAgo = require('node-time-ago');

timeAgo(new Date()); // just now
timeAgo(Date().now()); // just now
timeAgo(new Date().toISOString()); // just now

timeAgo(Date.now() + 35 * 1000); // "35 second ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 65 * 1000); // "a minute ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 3 * 60 * 1000); // "3 minutes ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 65 * 60 * 1000); // "an hour ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 3 * 60 * 60 * 1000); // "3 hours ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 25 * 60 * 60 * 1000); // "a day ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 3 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000); // "3 days ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 35 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000); // "a month ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 3 * 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000); // "3 months ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 13 * 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000); // "a year ago",
timeAgo(Date.now() + 3 * 12 * 30 * 24 * 60 * 60 * 1000); // "3 years ago"

